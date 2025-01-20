Trump Did Not Place His Hand On The Bible For Oath Of Office (2:23)
Beware Of This Dangerous Shabbos Goy For This Was Not A Mistake
Trump Did Not Place His Hand On The Bible For Oath Of Office (2:23)
https://rumble.com/v6bi0lp-trump-did-not-place-his-hand-on-the-bible-for-oath-of-office.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
“The final key to the way I promote is bravado. I play to people’s fantasies. People may not always think big themselves, but they can still get very excited by those who do. That’s why a little hyperbole never hurts. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole. It’s an innocent form of exaggeration, and a very effective form of promotion.”
Donald J. Trump, who learned this mendacious scheme from Roy Cohn
One hundred million Americans have been suckered (going on ten years drinking the Kool-Aid of The Donald) by this shameless “Make Israel Great Again” Shabbos goy. Beware, he’s an extremely dangerous, bombastic, narcissistic, con man, and bullshit artist, that’s the Father of the mass murdering injection, and proud of it.
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Humanity has one option if elimination of rule by 'the jew' is wanted. Its not wanted, yet. You all demand to be ruled, to be taken care of so to be wards. You're too stupid and gullible to take axioms into account. Axioms such as power corrupts! ALL CHILDREN MUST BE RULED BY PARENTS AND ALL OF YOU ARE ETERNAL CHILDREN WHO DEMAND TO BE RULED BY A PARENS PATRIAE!
All you're capable of is complaining as you continue to fund what you claim to hate as though no alternatives exist. None do...for those who demand to remain herd animals at best and excrement of animals in truth. "Remember my children, that all the earth must belong to us Jews, and that the gentiles, being mere excrement's of animals, must possess nothing." ~ Mayer Amschel Rothschild on his deathbed, 1812
Anyone mentioning Adult action, Adult response to literal evil incarnate is immediately shot down as being worse than "the jew". This when "the jew" t.h.e.m.selves TELL you how to treat t.h.e.m.!
"We jews continue to be amazed with the ease by which Gentiles have fallen into our hands. Woe be unto us if they (gentiles) see the futility of it, lay down the pen and take up the sword. We will never be deposed by words, only force." Harold Wallace Rosenthal. Assistant to jewish senator jacob javits who spearheaded the open immigration policy in 1965.
So all you feckless complainers here is a primer as to how YOU must behave if you're serious about Liberty, Justice and pursuing Happiness; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SrPBdLiqMb0
It is not the doing as the folks in Cheran did and are doing that you're all in fear of more than death. Its merely living as Adults that scares you all so deeply you refuse to even investigate Adult Living. You wards who demand to remain 100% voluntarily under "the jew" actually believe you're Adults! "The jew" deserves to rule and will until YOU digest this and undo all "the jew" has done with your obsequious obedience to their laws. "Our right lies in force. The word RIGHT is an abstract thought and proves nothing. I find a new right...to attack by the right of the strong, to reconstruct all existing institutions, and to become the sovereign lord of all those who left to us the Rights to their powers by laying them down to us in their liberalism" Mayer Amschel Rothschild
You all will agree with this claim AS YOU ALL BELIEVE ANYONE CALLING TO ACT IT OUT IS CRIMINAL!
"A strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen, but it is not the highest. The laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of a higher obligation…To lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to written law would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property and all those who are enjoying them with us; thus, absurdly sacrificing the ends to the means." -- Thomas Jefferson
You all agree some or most written law is designed to keep you as docile sheep farmed as herd animals. The very idea of using what aligns your own Head, Heart and Gut as the impetus for action AND TO GUIDE WHAT THAT ACTION IS, is in your fearful and black minds the ultimate crime that must be avoided WHEN THIS ADULT ACTION IS WHAT IS NEEDED!
Please view these. DJT is reported to have converted to Judaism, and said in a speech "I'm not Christian."
DJT said in this speech "" Trump ADMITTS ON CAMERA before a huge audience of conservative, Christian voters: “I’m NOT Christian”"
https://greeknewsondemand.com/2024/07/28/trump-admitts-on-camera-before-a-huge-audience-of-conservative-christian-voters-im-not-christian/
that he's not Christian, so probably he doesn't think he has to. Notably, he does not say what his religion is. He joined the Chabad sect - a strong anti-Christian sect that Ivanka and Kushner also belong to.
I've read that there is one Judaic prayer where they ask to be absolved from any oaths they may take in the year to come.
In this 2019 report, he's reported to have converted to Judaism in "early 2017" , presumably after his Inauguration in 2017, when he swore on the Bible.
If he is a convert to Judaism, I don't think he's allowed to swear on the Bible, since there are many reports of Rabbis badmouthing Christianity and Jesus Christ. And the Talmud says unspeakable things abut Jesus Christ.
" "President Donal Trump Converts to Judaism in 2017"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PHsOUtDqJfhh/
Except for these 2 websites, I've not seen any other reference to his change of religion, No commentator or blogger I've read seems to be aware of this.
This would be a reason why he supports genocide in Gaza unconditionally, and why Mrs Adelson gave $100M for his 2024 campaign.