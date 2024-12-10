Thomas Merton and Thich Nhat Hanh

“Peace demands the most heroic labor and the most difficult sacrifice.

It demands greater heroism than war.

It demands greater fidelity to the truth

and a much more perfect purity of conscience.”

Thomas Merton

Thomas Merton In His Own Voice (50:49)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojknxalkhi91



The Martyrdom Of Thomas Merton An Investigation (Book)

Seldom can one predict that a book will have an effect on history, but this is such a work. Merton’s many biographers and the American press now say unanimously that he died from accidental electrocution. From a careful examination of the official record, including crime scene photographs that the authors have found that the investigating police in Thailand never saw, and from reading the letters of witnesses, they have discovered that the accidental electrocution conclusion is totally false. The widely repeated story that Merton had taken a shower and was therefore wet when he touched a lethal faulty fan was made up several years after the event and is completely contradicted by the evidence. Hugh Turley and David Martin identify four individuals as the primary promoters of the false accidental electrocution narrative. Another person, they show, should have been treated as a murder suspect. The most likely suspect in plotting Merton’s murder, a man who was a much stronger force for peace than most people realize, they identify as the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States government. Thomas Merton was the most important Roman Catholic spiritual and anti-warfare-state writer of the 20th century. To date, he has been the subject of 28 biographies and numerous other books. Remarkably, up to now no one has looked critically at the mysterious circumstances surrounding his sudden death in Thailand. From its publication date in the 50th anniversary of his death, into the foreseeable future, this carefully researched work will be the definitive, authoritative book on how Thomas Merton died.

by Hugh Turley and David Martin

The Strange Death Of Thomas Merton (1:27:44)

Catholics Against Militarism Interviews Hugh Turley

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xumcu9RSZ6d4



Thomas Merton’s Betrayers (Book)

The case against Abbot James Fox and author John Howard Griffin

The secret assassination of Thomas Merton and its subsequent cover-up required planning. For over fifty years, the U.S. government and the leadership of Merton’s home abbey of Our Lady of Gethsemani were able to perpetuate a virtually transparent lie concerning his death. They were abetted, unfortunately, by the Catholic Church, the Catholic press, and Catholic academia, along with the press and scholarly world generally.

by Hugh Turley and David Martin

Thomas Merton: Enemy Of The Warfare State (11:25)

by Memory Hole Blog

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3QUnSAaqYIa8



Thomas Merton (Many Articles)

by David Martin

The Life Story Of Thich Nhat Hanh

Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh is a global spiritual leader, poet, and peace activist, renowned for his powerful teachings and bestselling writings on mindfulness and peace. A gentle, humble monk, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. called him “an Apostle of peace and nonviolence” when nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize. Exiled from his native Vietnam for almost four decades, Thich Nhat Hanh has been a pioneer bringing Buddhism and mindfulness to the West, and establishing an engaged Buddhist community for the 21st Century.

