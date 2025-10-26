It was Sunday, October 26, 1975, and I was at the reception of my Father’s marriage to his second and current wife, Lois, at the historic Hotel Elysée on East 54th Street in Manhattan. My date was a delightfully sweet and very pretty fifteen-year-old girl, Kathy Moyer from New Castle, Delaware.

I met Kathy earlier that summer while camping at the North Lake campsites in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York. After forty-plus years, we recently got reacquainted through a couple of long and wonderful phone conversations. All these years later, I still found her to be an amiable and lovely woman.

The wedding reception was a splendid affair, and it was great to see all my family together in one place to celebrate my Father’s marriage (my Father remained married to Lois for over forty-three years, until he passed away at ninety-two on November 16, 2018).

I was sitting with Kathy at our table when I noticed a somewhat short man prance right in to the reception as if he owned the place. He headed straight up to the bar on the far end of the room. I had the feeling I knew who this man was, but I couldn’t place him right away. Truman Capote came to mind, but I said no. So, I kept asking myself, who was this man? Then I had an insight, he looked similar to the great playwright, Tennessee Williams, but I still wasn’t sure.

I had to know, so I excused myself from Kathy and the others at the table and walked up to him at the bar. By the time I reached him, he already had a drink in his hand, and it was almost finished. I said hello, my name is Mark, and this is my Father’s wedding celebration. I then audaciously and bluntly asked him, are you a wedding crasher? In a Southern drawl accentuated by alcohol and mixed with a more than a bit of defiant indignation at my bold assertion, he retorted, I lived at the Hotel Elysée.



Meetings And Stories

Chapter 12, Tennessee Williams

The Wedding Crasher

by Mark R. Elsis

Meetings and Stories

The Wondrous Journey of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

