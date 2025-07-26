The Day Out Of Time July 25, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The Truth About Jeffrey Epstein Exposed by Double Down News (14:08)
The U.S. Will Soon Be a Complete Digital Concentration Camp by Gary D. Barnett, and POV: You Watch The News On Epstein Files And The News Anchors Keep Noticing by JAKEGTV (2:09)
The Day Out Of Time
July 25th is called “The Day Out of Time“, since it is the culmination of the 13 Moon Calendar year originated from the Mayan science of time – it closes 13 moons of 28 days = 364 days.
by eftnow
The Truth About Jeffrey Epstein Exposed (14:08)
by Double Down News
The U.S. Will Soon Be a Complete Digital Concentration Camp
“Closed minds lead to the opening of concentration camps and gulags.”
Dean Cavanagh
The above quote by Cavanagh while prescient, does not go far enough. Apathetic and indifferent minds leads to the opening of concentration camps and gulags.
by Gary D. Barnett
POV: You Watch The News On Epstein Files And The News Anchors Keep Noticing (2:09)
by JAKEGTV
Ave Maria
