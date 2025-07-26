https://earthnewspaper.com/category/anti-semitism When They Aren’t Semitic

EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

40,720 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



The Day Out Of Time

July 25th is called “The Day Out of Time“, since it is the culmination of the 13 Moon Calendar year originated from the Mayan science of time – it closes 13 moons of 28 days = 364 days.

by eftnow

https://hive.blog/tribevibes/@eftnow/the-day-out-of-time



The Truth About Jeffrey Epstein Exposed (14:08)

by Double Down News

https://rumble.com/v6wnhme-the-truth-about-jeffrey-epstein-exposed-by-double-down-news.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The U.S. Will Soon Be a Complete Digital Concentration Camp

“Closed minds lead to the opening of concentration camps and gulags.”

Dean Cavanagh

The above quote by Cavanagh while prescient, does not go far enough. Apathetic and indifferent minds leads to the opening of concentration camps and gulags.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/the-us-will-soon-be-a-complete-digital



POV: You Watch The News On Epstein Files And The News Anchors Keep Noticing (2:09)

by JAKEGTV

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1947701337560649924



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria