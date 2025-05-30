Steve Prefontaine Leading The Munich 1972 Summer Olympics 5,000 Meter Race

Meetings and Stories by Mark R. Elsis, Chapter 11, Steve Prefontaine

He left us the records:

In 1969, he first gained national attention…

When he set the high school record for the two-mile (8:41.5).

He then went on to become the greatest collegiate runner ever…

He appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated at age 19 in June 1970;

He won four consecutive NCAA track titles at 3 miles…

A feat never before accomplished;

He held seven American records…

He owned every distance from 2,000 to 10,000 meters;

He had five years without a loss to any American at any distance greater than a mile.

At Hayward Field, his home track, in front of his fans, his people,

he never lost a race longer than a mile to anyone, American or foreign. Never.

He won his final race, the NCAA Prep at Hayward Field, in Eugene, Oregon,

on May 29, 1975. It was his 25th straight win in a distance over a mile.

He was, and still is, the inspiration that has encouraged millions to start running throughout these last fifty years, and for countless many like me, be lifelong runners.

Thank you Pre.



He had a kindness about him, especially with children.

A father tells a story of taking his son to a meet to see Pre run.

Before the race, the boy went to the warm-up area to get Pre’s autograph.

When he came back, he told his dad, “Pre wouldn’t sign.”

“Well,” said the father, “Pre is getting ready to race. Ask him later.”

After the race, the boy tried again.

This time Pre signed.

Recognizing the boy from before, Pre asked him,

“What are you doing for the next few minutes?

Come warm down with me.”

As the father tells it, that warm-down jog with Pre changed his son’s life.



Fifty year ago today, Steve Prefontaine died.

Pre was born on January 25, 1951, and died on May 30, 1975…

He was only twenty-four.

Requiescat In Pace, Steve Prefontaine.

His indomitable and unforgettable spirit still lives on in our hearts.

Pre Lives.



Stop Pre



“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.”

Steve Prefontaine

One night around forty years ago, while driving my taxi in Manhattan, I picked up two men on First Avenue and First Street, just one block South and one block East of La Salle, which was on Second Avenue and Second Street. They wanted to go to 51st Street and First Avenue. Both were talking to each other when, out of the blue, I interjected by saying you guys are from Oregon. They were both taken aback by this and said yes, how did you know? Did we say anything that tipped you off? I said no, things just come to me. How do you know these things, one guy asked. I don’t know how it works, but it frequently happens to me. Well then, tell us something else, he said to me, with some indignation and much suspicion. It doesn’t work like that, I responded.



They went back to talking, and about a minute later, I blurted out, you guys are from Eugene. They were astonished and said yes, we are both from Eugene. Then the one suspicious guy said; how the fuck did you know this? We tipped you off somehow. But the other guy said to his friend, no, we didn’t say anything about Oregon or Eugene. He went on to say, our driver seems to be tapped into some strange shit. The other man then said, tell us something else. Once again, I stated it doesn’t happen like that. Within a minute or so, they calmed down and began talking again.



As I stopped at 51st Street and First Avenue, I declared...



by Mark R. Elsis



Spingola Speaks Interviews Mark R. Elsis, June 1, 2015 (1:41:21)

At the beginning of the interview (from 2:15 to 11:15), I commemorate

the fortieth year since Steve Prefontaine died. I called it, Stop Pre.

