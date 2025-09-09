September 9, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Every Accusation Is A Confession by Propaganda & Co. (33:08)
Supporting Israel Is Big Business In The United States by Philip Giraldi, 911 Make Believe by BuelahMan (2:34), Self-Proclaimed Victims, Users, Weaklings, Wusses And Reality by Gary D. Barnett
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
41,630 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Every Accusation Is A Confession (33:08)
by Propaganda & Co.
https://rumble.com/v6ypkes-every-accusation-is-a-confession-by-propaganda-and-co..html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Supporting Israel Is Big Business In The United States|
Government and elite institutions work together to protect and empower the Jewish state
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Supporting-Israel-Is-Big-Business-In-The-United-States-by-Philip-Giraldi
911 Make Believe (2:34)
Performed by Alfred Inscoe
Written by DC Dave
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/72JBt3Z86x1h
Self-Proclaimed Victims, Users, Weaklings, Wusses And Reality
I have come to the conclusion that the brainwashing of this population, which has been accomplished much due to ‘public’ (government) schools, media, historical inaccuracy, (lies) and government propagandists, is now not able to be overcome.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/self-proclaimed-victims-users-weaklings
Richard Wolff And Michael Hudson: Trump Is Collapsing The Pillars Of The U.S. Economy – Disaster Ahead! (1:00:03)
A pivotal global shift is underway as BRICS and SCO nations move toward economic independence from the West. Fueled by de-dollarization, energy realignments like Russia’s gas pivot to China, and a rejection of Western financialization, these countries are building a new multipolar order based on mutual trade, industrial growth, and sovereignty-marking a defining moment in the 21st-century world economy.
by Dialogue Works
https://rumble.com/v6yiwoc-richard-wolff-and-michael-hudson-trump-is-collapsing-the-pillars-of-the-u.s.html
Fascist Trump Escapes Pedo-Past Dining With Techno Gulag Co-Conspirators As Zionist Genocide Rages
On Thursday September 4th, the self-admitted most Zionist Jewish President in US history Donald Trump held a White House dinner where he and the First Lady were flanked by all the Big Tech billionaires from Hell – Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and all their fellow Tech mogul friends.
by Joachim Hagopian
https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/09/joachim-hagopian-fascist-trump-escapes-pedo-past-dining-with-techno-gulag-co-conspirators-as-zionist-genocide-rages
Are You Looking For A New Vietnam? (18:57)
US gunboats up the Orinoco. ‘We’re only waiting for the order to invade.’ Trump bone spurs. UK government of trash (and lowest ratings on record). Department of War is full.
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v6ymvpu-are-you-looking-for-a-new-vietnam.html
Spanish PM Reveals 9 Measures To Halt Genocide In Gaza
Pedro Sanchez unveils a permanent arms ban on “Israel” and sanctions to halt the genocide in Gaza.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/spanish-pm-reveals-9-measures-to-halt-genocide-in-gaza
Michael Hudson: Eurasian World Order – New Global Governance (55:23)
Professor Michael Hudson, a world-renowned classical economist, discusses the Eurasian giants China, Russia and India meeting at the SCO Summit to construct a new international economic system.
by Glenn Diesen
https://rumble.com/v6yfn0a-michael-hudson-eurasian-world-order-new-global-governance.html
French Government Collapses
Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has been ousted by the National Assembly in a no-confidence vote
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/624286-french-government-collapse-bayrou
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
"For to be ashamed is to admit one’s faults,
but to have no shame is to add to them."
Seneca
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Target Patton: The Plot To Assassinate General George S. Patton
by Robert K. Wilcox
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
ACH (2272) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of How And Why George Patton Was Murdered (1:19:57)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZIlFrmyAVcj
The Life And Legacy Of General George S. Patton (1:41:25)
by Dr. Peter Hammond
https://odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper:e/The-Life-And-Legacy-Of-General-George-S.-Patton-by-Dr.-Peter-Hammond
Links
Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis