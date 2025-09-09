EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Every Accusation Is A Confession (33:08)

by Propaganda & Co.

https://rumble.com/v6ypkes-every-accusation-is-a-confession-by-propaganda-and-co..html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Supporting Israel Is Big Business In The United States|

Government and elite institutions work together to protect and empower the Jewish state

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Supporting-Israel-Is-Big-Business-In-The-United-States-by-Philip-Giraldi



911 Make Believe (2:34)

Performed by Alfred Inscoe

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/72JBt3Z86x1h



Self-Proclaimed Victims, Users, Weaklings, Wusses And Reality

I have come to the conclusion that the brainwashing of this population, which has been accomplished much due to ‘public’ (government) schools, media, historical inaccuracy, (lies) and government propagandists, is now not able to be overcome.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/self-proclaimed-victims-users-weaklings



Richard Wolff And Michael Hudson: Trump Is Collapsing The Pillars Of The U.S. Economy – Disaster Ahead! (1:00:03)

A pivotal global shift is underway as BRICS and SCO nations move toward economic independence from the West. Fueled by de-dollarization, energy realignments like Russia’s gas pivot to China, and a rejection of Western financialization, these countries are building a new multipolar order based on mutual trade, industrial growth, and sovereignty-marking a defining moment in the 21st-century world economy.

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v6yiwoc-richard-wolff-and-michael-hudson-trump-is-collapsing-the-pillars-of-the-u.s.html



Fascist Trump Escapes Pedo-Past Dining With Techno Gulag Co-Conspirators As Zionist Genocide Rages

On Thursday September 4th, the self-admitted most Zionist Jewish President in US history Donald Trump held a White House dinner where he and the First Lady were flanked by all the Big Tech billionaires from Hell – Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg and all their fellow Tech mogul friends.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/09/joachim-hagopian-fascist-trump-escapes-pedo-past-dining-with-techno-gulag-co-conspirators-as-zionist-genocide-rages



Are You Looking For A New Vietnam? (18:57)

US gunboats up the Orinoco. ‘We’re only waiting for the order to invade.’ Trump bone spurs. UK government of trash (and lowest ratings on record). Department of War is full.

by George Galloway

https://rumble.com/v6ymvpu-are-you-looking-for-a-new-vietnam.html



Spanish PM Reveals 9 Measures To Halt Genocide In Gaza

Pedro Sanchez unveils a permanent arms ban on “Israel” and sanctions to halt the genocide in Gaza.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/spanish-pm-reveals-9-measures-to-halt-genocide-in-gaza



Michael Hudson: Eurasian World Order – New Global Governance (55:23)

Professor Michael Hudson, a world-renowned classical economist, discusses the Eurasian giants China, Russia and India meeting at the SCO Summit to construct a new international economic system.

by Glenn Diesen

https://rumble.com/v6yfn0a-michael-hudson-eurasian-world-order-new-global-governance.html



French Government Collapses

Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has been ousted by the National Assembly in a no-confidence vote

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/624286-french-government-collapse-bayrou



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

"For to be ashamed is to admit one’s faults,

but to have no shame is to add to them."

Seneca

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Target Patton: The Plot To Assassinate General George S. Patton

by Robert K. Wilcox

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



ACH (2272) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of How And Why George Patton Was Murdered (1:19:57)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FZIlFrmyAVcj



The Life And Legacy Of General George S. Patton (1:41:25)

by Dr. Peter Hammond

https://odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper:e/The-Life-And-Legacy-Of-General-George-S.-Patton-by-Dr.-Peter-Hammond



