Is 'Israel' Using Small Nuclear Weapons In Gaza And South Lebanon?

Dr. Christopher Busby is part a mixed crew of investigative reporters and commentators from Lebanon and some film-makers investigating "Israel's" use of enriched uranium in strikes on Gaza on Lebanon, and aim to follow up on the strange illnesses that are appearing on the battlefield.

by Robert Daly and Christopher Busby

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/analysis/is--israel--using-small-nuclear-weapons-in-gaza-and-south-le



Iram: The Lost City Of Giants (38:13)

by Universe Inside You

https://rumble.com/v5e7te3-iram-the-lost-city-of-giants-by-universe-inside-you.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Russia Offsets Ukraine’s Kursk Offensive

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/russia-offsets-ukraines-kursk-offensive



Compilation: Our Reality Is An Illusion (3:05:46)

by The Why Files

https://rumble.com/v5e37rh-compilation-our-reality-is-an-illusion-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Prodding Trowel

If we cannot dig where truths have been buried, the past will be forgotten.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/the-prodding-trowel



Robert Kennedy Tried To Make The American Zionist Council’s AIPAC Register As A Foreign Agent (Text and Video)

Sen. Fulbright “uncovered a massive network of financial ‘conduits’ moving funds directed by the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem to lobby startup groups across the United States.”

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/robert-kennedy-tried-to-make-the



Israeli Army Withdraws From Jenin Leaving Trail Of Destruction (2:07)

by Al Jazeera English

https://rumble.com/v5dwsor-israeli-army-withdraws-from-jenin-leaving-trail-of-destruction-al-jazeera-n.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



DOJ Orders The AZC To Register As A Foreign Agent

by Grant Smith

https://www.israellobby.org/azcdoj



Winston Churchill: An Unsettled Legacy

Review by Mark Weber

https://ihr.org/journal/v20n4p43_Weber.html



Venezuelan Gangs Sent To America By Design (4:45)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v5dz9g5-venezuelan-gangs-sent-to-america-by-design-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



A History Of Central Banking And The Enslavement Of Mankind

The role of money-lenders in history was once aptly termed by many acute observers as the "Hidden Hand." It is the power to create, lend and accumulate interest on "credit," and then re-lend that interest for further interest, in perpetuity, that creates pervasive, worldwide debt, from the individual, to the family, to the entire state. The ability to operate a fraudulent credit and loan system has long been known, and through all the slickness of a snake-oil salesman, the money-lenders - the same types Jesus whipped from the Temple - have persuaded governments that banking is best left to private interests. Many wars, revolutions, depressions, recessions, and other social upheavals, have been directly related to the determination of these money-lenders to retain and extend their power and profits. When any state, individual or idea has threatened their scam they have often responded with wars and revolutions. The cultural and material progress of a civilization will often relate to the degree by which it is free from the influence of debt, and the degradation that results when the money-lenders are permitted to regain power. Hence, Goodson shows that both World Wars, the Napoleonic wars, the American Revolution, the rise and fall of Julius Caesar, the overthrow of Qathafi in Libya and the revolution against Tsar Nicholas, among much else relate to this "Hidden Hand" in history. This is the key to understanding the past, present and future.

by Stephen Mitford Goodson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Learn About The Most Important Issue Facing Humanity

The History Of Central Banking And Its Enslavement Of Mankind

An Excellent Five-Part Audio Series Based On The Book by Stephen Mitford Goodson

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock and Dr. Peter Hammond

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-History-Of-Central-Banking-And-Its-Enslavement-Of-Mankind



"Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth."

Muhammad Ali

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Chapwood Index

The Chapwood Index reflects the true cost-of-living increase in America. Updated and released twice a year, it reports the unadjusted actual cost and price fluctuation of the top 150 items on which Americans spend their after-tax dollars in the 50 largest cities in the nation.

https://ChapwoodIndex.com



The Deep State’s Plan To Control Our Speech (2:07:10)

Tucker Carlson Interviews Mike Benz

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



The Clash (22 Posts)

Playlist Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



