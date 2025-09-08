EarthNewspaper.com

How Debt Became The Most Profitable Product In History (14:03)

by Financial Historian

https://rumble.com/v6ynal8-how-debt-became-the-most-profitable-product-in-history-by-financial-histori.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



It’s The Interest, Stupid! Why Bankers Rule The World

Professor Margrit Kennedy writes that a stunning 35% to 40% of everything we buy goes to interest. This interest goes to bankers, financiers, and bondholders, who take a 35% to 40% cut of our GDP. That helps explain how wealth is systematically transferred from Main Street to Wall Street.

by Ellen Brown, November 8, 2012

https://ellenbrown.com/2012/11/08/its-the-interest-stupid-why-bankers-rule-the-world|



U.S. Army Veterans Escorted Out Of Senate Hearing – For Protesting Gaza Genocide (4:56)

“Rise Up America, Rise Up. It Is Time To Take Back This Country From These Corrupt Politicians.”

https://rumble.com/v6yjlu2-veterans-escorted-out.html



29 Million Deaths Linked To EU And US Sanctions – Study

The unilateral measures were associated with more than 560,000 excess deaths annually from 1971 to 2021, a recent study suggests

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/624241-29-million-deaths-eu-us-sanctions



George Galloway Interviews Dr. Michael Rectenwald: The American Empire Has Been Hijacked By Israel (11:03)

We need to de-Zionise America to end Israel’s choke hold and bring peace to the world, says Dr. Michael Rectenwald. He’s founded AZAPAC to try to do just that, as he explains

https://rumble.com/v6yiisg-interview-the-american-empire-has-been-hijacked-by-israel.html



ZIM’s Cold War On Our Culture, Part I

I have written before about the “binary bounce” ploy used by the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, to control and manipulate individuals and societies.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/zims-cold-war-on-our-culture-part



Bill Gates Confesses To Everything… Well Almost. (0:39)

by il Donaldo Trumpo

https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1963792114577223938



The Anti-Zionist America PAC

The Anti-Zionist America PAC (AZAPAC) is dedicated to removing Zionist control from the U.S. government at the local, state, and federal levels.

by Dr. Michael Rectenwald

https://www.aza-pac.com



Israel, Genocide, Nuclear Weapons, And Blackmail (48:54)

Some of the layers of control that make a genocide possible.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/video-israel-genocide-nuclear-weapons



Nothing The Met Says About The Palestine Action Demo Should Be Trusted

Why’s the Met blaming protesters for ‘wasting’ its resources on arresting ‘terrorist’ pensioners?

by Jonathan Cook

https://jonathancook.substack.com/p/nothing-the-met-says-about-the-palestine



ACH (2639) I’m Talking To You #254 – If Today Is Your 67th Birthday You Might Be Jeff Foxworthy (Audio 52:47)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/06/ach-2639-im-talking-to-you-254-if-today-is-your-67th-birthday-you-might-be-jeff-foxworthy



The Defunct Weaponization Of The U.S. Dollar. The SCO Summit And The Decline Of The West’s Financial Hegemony.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) summit in Beijing, marked by both symbolism and substance, underscored the slow erosion of Western financial dominance.

by Peiman Salehi

https://www.globalresearch.ca/sco-summit-decline-western-financial-hegemony/5899668



Holocaust Revisionism In 207 Seconds (3:27)

by WarsawErik

https://x.com/TedLogan1010/status/1963327424201966033



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



“I think the time is approaching when we shall have to challenge this monstrous and fantastic overgrowth of industrial expansion – fundamentally. Really, you know, I personally can see nothing particularly sinful about a small dynamo; but this thing we’ve got is past a joke. If it isn’t a joke, it is Satanic.”

Clifford Hugh Douglas

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Social Credit

Social Credit provides a comprehensive examination of the concept and implementation of social credit systems in contemporary society.

by Clifford Hugh Douglas

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



