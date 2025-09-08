September 8, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. How Debt Became The Most Profitable Product In History by Financial Historian (14:03)
It’s The Interest, Stupid! Why Bankers Rule The World by Ellen Brown, U.S. Army Veterans Protesting Genocide Escorted Out Of Senate Hearing (4:56), and 29 Million Deaths Linked To EU And US Sanctions
Video Of The Day
How Debt Became The Most Profitable Product In History (14:03)
by Financial Historian
https://rumble.com/v6ynal8-how-debt-became-the-most-profitable-product-in-history-by-financial-histori.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
It’s The Interest, Stupid! Why Bankers Rule The World
Professor Margrit Kennedy writes that a stunning 35% to 40% of everything we buy goes to interest. This interest goes to bankers, financiers, and bondholders, who take a 35% to 40% cut of our GDP. That helps explain how wealth is systematically transferred from Main Street to Wall Street.
by Ellen Brown, November 8, 2012
https://ellenbrown.com/2012/11/08/its-the-interest-stupid-why-bankers-rule-the-world|
U.S. Army Veterans Escorted Out Of Senate Hearing – For Protesting Gaza Genocide (4:56)
“Rise Up America, Rise Up. It Is Time To Take Back This Country From These Corrupt Politicians.”
https://rumble.com/v6yjlu2-veterans-escorted-out.html
29 Million Deaths Linked To EU And US Sanctions – Study
The unilateral measures were associated with more than 560,000 excess deaths annually from 1971 to 2021, a recent study suggests
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/624241-29-million-deaths-eu-us-sanctions
George Galloway Interviews Dr. Michael Rectenwald: The American Empire Has Been Hijacked By Israel (11:03)
We need to de-Zionise America to end Israel’s choke hold and bring peace to the world, says Dr. Michael Rectenwald. He’s founded AZAPAC to try to do just that, as he explains
https://rumble.com/v6yiisg-interview-the-american-empire-has-been-hijacked-by-israel.html
ZIM’s Cold War On Our Culture, Part I
I have written before about the “binary bounce” ploy used by the zio-satanic imperialist mafia, ZIM, to control and manipulate individuals and societies.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/zims-cold-war-on-our-culture-part
Bill Gates Confesses To Everything… Well Almost. (0:39)
by il Donaldo Trumpo
https://x.com/liz_churchill10/status/1963792114577223938
The Anti-Zionist America PAC
The Anti-Zionist America PAC (AZAPAC) is dedicated to removing Zionist control from the U.S. government at the local, state, and federal levels.
by Dr. Michael Rectenwald
https://www.aza-pac.com
Israel, Genocide, Nuclear Weapons, And Blackmail (48:54)
Some of the layers of control that make a genocide possible.
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/video-israel-genocide-nuclear-weapons
Nothing The Met Says About The Palestine Action Demo Should Be Trusted
Why’s the Met blaming protesters for ‘wasting’ its resources on arresting ‘terrorist’ pensioners?
by Jonathan Cook
https://jonathancook.substack.com/p/nothing-the-met-says-about-the-palestine
ACH (2639) I’m Talking To You #254 – If Today Is Your 67th Birthday You Might Be Jeff Foxworthy (Audio 52:47)
A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/06/ach-2639-im-talking-to-you-254-if-today-is-your-67th-birthday-you-might-be-jeff-foxworthy
The Defunct Weaponization Of The U.S. Dollar. The SCO Summit And The Decline Of The West’s Financial Hegemony.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) summit in Beijing, marked by both symbolism and substance, underscored the slow erosion of Western financial dominance.
by Peiman Salehi
https://www.globalresearch.ca/sco-summit-decline-western-financial-hegemony/5899668
Holocaust Revisionism In 207 Seconds (3:27)
by WarsawErik
https://x.com/TedLogan1010/status/1963327424201966033
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
