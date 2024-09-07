September 7, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 343 Playlists With About 10,000 Videos.
Venezuelan Gangs Sent To America By Design by Greg Reese (4:45) and Israel Rules Washington by Philip Giraldi
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
Over 5,700 posts have been published and archived in 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
343 Playlists With About 10,000 Videos
263 Playlists On: eImagine/Playlists
80 Playlists On: LoveCommunities/Playlists
Video Of The Day
Venezuelan Gangs Sent To America By Design (4:45)
by Greg Reese
https://rumble.com/v5dz9g5-venezuelan-gangs-sent-to-america-by-design-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Israel Rules Washington
Political Parties compete in what they will do for the Jewish State
If there is anyone out there who seriously doubts that it is Israel that is in the driver's seat when it comes to its relationship with the United States, last week's filing of criminal charges directed against Hamas's leadership should be a wake-up call. The seven-count criminal complaint was filed in a federal court in New York City on September 2nd. It includes charges such as conspiracy to bomb a public space, conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in deaths, use of weapons of mass destruction, conspiring to and also murdering US nationals and conspiracy to finance terrorism. The document also claims that Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah have been providing financial support, weapons, to include rockets, as well as military supplies to Hamas for use in their attacks on Israel. The document's legitimacy, though one hesitates to use the word, is based on the assumption that the US has a mandate to go after terrorists and their supporters, even to kill them, anywhere in the world when and if it considers it appropriate to do so.
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Rules-Washington-by-Philip-Giraldi
Book Of The Day
Dissolving Illusions
Disease, Vaccines And The Forgotten History
Not too long ago, lethal infections were feared in the Western world. Since that time, many countries have undergone a transformation from disease cesspools to much safer, healthier habitats. Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in deaths from all infectious diseases, decreasing to relatively minor levels by the early 1900s. The history of that transformation involves famine, poverty, filth, lost cures, eugenicist doctrine, individual freedoms versus state might, protests and arrests over vaccine refusal, and much more. Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single-handedly prevented masses of deaths. But is this really true? Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?” Perhaps the best reason to know our history is so that the worst parts are never repeated.
by Dr. Suzanne Humphries
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Dante once said that the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who,
in a period of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality."
John F. Kennedy
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Featured News
7,500 Posts Published And Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
Categories
1,234 Categories To Search Featured News Archive
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
Archive
Over 34,000 Informative Articles, News Stories, Videos, Memes, Books, And Music Posts Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis