EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,700 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



343 Playlists With About 10,000 Videos

263 Playlists On: eImagine/Playlists

80 Playlists On: LoveCommunities/Playlists



Video Of The Day

Venezuelan Gangs Sent To America By Design (4:45)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v5dz9g5-venezuelan-gangs-sent-to-america-by-design-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

Israel Rules Washington

Political Parties compete in what they will do for the Jewish State

If there is anyone out there who seriously doubts that it is Israel that is in the driver's seat when it comes to its relationship with the United States, last week's filing of criminal charges directed against Hamas's leadership should be a wake-up call. The seven-count criminal complaint was filed in a federal court in New York City on September 2nd. It includes charges such as conspiracy to bomb a public space, conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization resulting in deaths, use of weapons of mass destruction, conspiring to and also murdering US nationals and conspiracy to finance terrorism. The document also claims that Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah have been providing financial support, weapons, to include rockets, as well as military supplies to Hamas for use in their attacks on Israel. The document's legitimacy, though one hesitates to use the word, is based on the assumption that the US has a mandate to go after terrorists and their supporters, even to kill them, anywhere in the world when and if it considers it appropriate to do so.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Rules-Washington-by-Philip-Giraldi



Book Of The Day

Dissolving Illusions

Disease, Vaccines And The Forgotten History

Not too long ago, lethal infections were feared in the Western world. Since that time, many countries have undergone a transformation from disease cesspools to much safer, healthier habitats. Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in deaths from all infectious diseases, decreasing to relatively minor levels by the early 1900s. The history of that transformation involves famine, poverty, filth, lost cures, eugenicist doctrine, individual freedoms versus state might, protests and arrests over vaccine refusal, and much more. Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and single-handedly prevented masses of deaths. But is this really true? Dissolving Illusions details facts and figures from long-overlooked medical journals, books, newspapers, and other sources. Using myth-shattering graphs, this book shows that vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases. If the medical profession could systematically misinterpret and ignore key historical information, the question must be asked, “What else is ignored and misinterpreted today?” Perhaps the best reason to know our history is so that the worst parts are never repeated.

by Dr. Suzanne Humphries

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Dante once said that the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who,

in a period of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality."

John F. Kennedy

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Featured News

7,500 Posts Published And Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News



Categories

1,234 Categories To Search Featured News Archive

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories



Archive

Over 34,000 Informative Articles, News Stories, Videos, Memes, Books, And Music Posts Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis