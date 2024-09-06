EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,700 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

ACH (2406) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of How Without Revival We Will Have Revolution (1:07:12)

https://rumble.com/v5du0w5-ach-2406-dr.-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-how-without-revival-we-will-ha.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax In History

Dr. Vernon Coleman, a multiple bestselling author, is one of the few medically qualified authors writing on medical matters without bias and without any professional or commercial commitments or allegiances. In this seminal 512-page work, he unravels the COVID-19 orchestration and proves conclusively that the related vaccines are extremely dangerous.

by Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"As long as mankind continue to pay "National Debts," so-called – that is, so long as they are such dupes and cowards as to pay for being cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered – so long there will be enough to lend the money for those purposes; and with that money a plenty of tools, called soldiers, can be hired to keep them in subjection. But when they refuse any longer to pay for being thus cheated, plundered, enslaved, and murdered, they will cease to have cheats, and usurpers, and robbers, and murderers and blood-money loan-mongers for masters."

Lysander Spooner, No Treason No. VI. The Constitution Of No Authority, 1870

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Strategic Culture

The Strategic Culture Foundation provides a platform for exclusive analysis, research and policy comment on Eurasian and global affairs. We cover political, economic, social and security issues worldwide. Since 2005, our journal has published thousands of analytical briefs and commentaries with the unique perspective of independent contributors. SCF works to broaden and diversify expert discussion by focusing on hidden aspects of international politics and unconventional thinking.

https://Strategic-Culture.su



Lead Post

Why The Political Establishment Won’t Touch The Chronic Disease Issue

Two-thirds-or around 222 million Americans-suffer from chronic health issues. In the 1970s, the rate was lower than one percent. On top of that, nearly three out of every four Americans are now overweight or obese, and the childhood obesity rate stands at 50%.

by Connor O’Keeffe

https://mises.org/mises-wire/why-political-establishment-wont-touch-chronic-disease-issue



The Decades Of Evidence SSRI Antidepressants Cause Mass Shootings

How Dangerous Must a Drug Be Before it is Pulled from the Market?

by A Midwestern Doctor

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/the-evidence-ssri-antidepressants



The Deep State’s Plan To Control Our Speech (2:07:10)

Tucker Carlson Interviews Mike Benz

https://rumble.com/v5dq9ka-the-deep-states-plan-to-control-our-speech-tucker-carlson-interviews-mike-b.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Media: ‘Authoritarian’ Move Proving US Empire Has No Clothes

The US Justice Department’s sweeping crackdown on Russian media on Wednesday to the thunderous applause of the legacy media will leave Americans a little less informed, less safe and a lot less free, observers including long-time Sputnik contributors say.

by Ilya Tsukanov

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240905/doj-clampdown-on-russian-media-authoritarian-move-proving-us-empire-has-no-clothes-1120047290.html



Israeli Rapists And The Depravity Of The Zionist Mind (Text and Video)

Anyone who doubts that “Israel” is an asylum for the criminally insane, and that the lunatics are in charge, must not be following news about the Sde Taiman torture facility.

by Kevin Barrett

https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/israeli-rapists-and-the-depravity



Illegal Election Interference (0:40)

by Alexa

https://rumble.com/v5dpb59-illegal-election-interference-by-alexa.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Six Takeaways From The UK’s Decision On Arms Sales To Israel The Media Are Hiding

British Jewish leaders are incensed by the 8% cut in weapons to Israel. Judged by the very rules Starmer imposed on Labour, that makes him a proven antisemite

by Jonathan Cook

https://jonathancook.substack.com/p/six-takeaways-from-the-uks-decision



Holocaust Remembrance: What’s Behind The Campaign?

Since the late 1970s “Holocaust Remembrance” has become ever more important in the United States and many other countries.

by Mark Weber

https://ihr.org/leaflet/holocaust_remembrance



Free And Independent States: Forgotten Conclusion Of The American Revolution (32:27)

Signed on Sept 3, 1783 – the Treaty of Paris was intended to end the war for independence. But the war didn’t officially end on that date with the signatures of Franklin, John Adams and John Jay. The treaty, made with 13 free, sovereign, and independent states, still needed their approval, and it almost didn’t happen. This forgotten history reveals the true nature of the revolutionary American system.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5djvhu-free-and-independent-states-forgotten-conclusion-of-the-american-revolution.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

7,500 Posts Published And Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News



Categories

1,234 Categories To Search Featured News Archive

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories



Archive

Over 34,000 Informative Articles, News Stories, Videos, Memes, Books, And Music Posts Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis