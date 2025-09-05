September 5, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Israeli Settlers Repeatedly Attack 1,600-Year-Old Saint George Monastery In West Bank by Al Jazeera (3:24)
Immigration As The Spearpoint Of Globalism by Alexander Dugin, Implementing The Rabbi Kahane Genocide by Anthony James Hall (1:51:08), and Epstein, Maxwell And The Crown: Part I by Dean Henderson
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
41,570 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Israeli Settlers Repeatedly Attack 1,600-Year-Old Saint George Monastery In West Bank (3:24)
by Al Jazeera
https://rumble.com/v6yitwa-israeli-settlers-repeatedly-attack-1600-year-old-saint-george-monastery-in-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Immigration As The Spearpoint Of Globalism
The globalist war on identity through immigration
Look here. About immigrants. The idea of bringing in immigrants is not economic in the least. It is pure ideology. The ideology of globalism.
by Alexander Dugin
https://www.multipolarpress.com/p/immigration-as-the-spearpoint-of-globalism
Implementing The Rabbi Kahane Genocide (1:51:08)
by Anthony James Hall
https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/implementing-the-rabbi-kahane-genocide
‘Coalition Of The Willing’ Ready To Deliver Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine — What Could Go Wrong?
Members of the “Coalition of the Willing” have expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the Downing Street said on Thursday.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/coalition-of-the-willing-ready-to-deliver-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine--what-could-go-wrong-1122725581.html
ACH (2638) I'm Talking To You #253 - A Weekend With Joy Division And The Mafia (1:06:57)
A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/04/ach-2638-im-talking-to-you-253-a-weekend-with-joy-division-and-the-mafia
Epstein, Maxwell And The Crown: Part I
Who was Jeffrey Epstein
If you want to understand how the world actually works, there is no better example than the case of convicted child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
by Dean Henderson
https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/epstein-maxwell-and-the-crown-part
Tariffs: First Debate Was Power, Not Trade (Show Links and Video 41:49)
Hamilton vs Madison and Jefferson. The first great economic debate under the Constitution was about tariffs, and it actually started under the Articles of Confederation. But the debate wasn't about protectionism vs free trade. It was dueling forms of government intervention.
by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/08/tariffs-first-debate-was-power-not-trade
Satellite Imagery Shows Intensified Israeli Work At Nuclear Bomb Site In Dimona
Experts analyzing satellite imagery report that construction has intensified on a significant new building at a site central to Israel’s nuclear weapons program, which they say could be a new reactor or a facility to assemble nuclear arms.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/09/04/754355/Israel-intensifies-construction-at-site-linked-to-nuclear-program–Satellite-shows
Mediator Says He Passed US Gaza Proposal To Hamas, IDF Controls 40% Of Gaza City, And More (31:54)
by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp
https://rumble.com/v6yisa4-mediator-says-he-passed-us-gaza-proposal-to-hamas-idf-controls-40-of-gaza-c.html
Netanyahu Declares War On Free Speech As Israel’s Propaganda Efforts Falter
A historic shift shows bipartisan discontent with endless US support for a regime that starves children, bombs churches, and attempts to censor reporting the truth.
by Frank Wright
https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/netanyahu-declares-war-on-free-speech-as-israels-propaganda-efforts-falter
AI Zionism: No One Understands How Bad This Is (14:41)
This is the variable that every single AI safety expert ignores. You think the race towards AGI is an arms race between China and the US? It's not! It's a race for Israel and those aligned with Zionist interests to develop AI as a superweapon, making it a tool for total control and dependency.
by Red Ice TV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJuPz5a9SZG4
DIT Is The New DEI
The story of Rome’s imperial decline is a story of shrinking consensual civilization and rising brute force.
by Bill Bonner
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/dit-is-the-new-dei
Pathologist Warns He Found The Pineal Gland Completely Destroyed On All The People Who Were Vaccinated (1:10)
https://rumble.com/v6ygb9y-pathologist-warns-he-found-the-pineal-gland-completely-destroyed-on-all-the.html
Shocking Epstein Victims’ Testimonies In D.C. As They Plead With Trump To Release The Files: Trump Replies It Is A “Democratic Hoax” (Text and Videos)
A press conference was held in Washington D.C. today for many of the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking empire. The conference was organized by Congressman Tomas Massie, Congressman Ro Khann, and Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene.
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/shocking-epstein-victims-testimonies-in-d-c-as-they-plead-with-trump-to-release-the-files-trump-replies-it-is-a-democratic-hoax
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
"Wealth does not bring goodness,
but goodness brings wealth
and every other blessing,
both to the individual and to the State."
Socrates
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Books by Michael Collins Piper
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis