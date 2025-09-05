EarthNewspaper.com

Israeli Settlers Repeatedly Attack 1,600-Year-Old Saint George Monastery In West Bank (3:24)

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6yitwa-israeli-settlers-repeatedly-attack-1600-year-old-saint-george-monastery-in-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Immigration As The Spearpoint Of Globalism

The globalist war on identity through immigration

Look here. About immigrants. The idea of bringing in immigrants is not economic in the least. It is pure ideology. The ideology of globalism.

by Alexander Dugin

https://www.multipolarpress.com/p/immigration-as-the-spearpoint-of-globalism



Implementing The Rabbi Kahane Genocide (1:51:08)

by Anthony James Hall

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/implementing-the-rabbi-kahane-genocide



‘Coalition Of The Willing’ Ready To Deliver Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine — What Could Go Wrong?

Members of the “Coalition of the Willing” have expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, the Downing Street said on Thursday.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250904/coalition-of-the-willing-ready-to-deliver-long-range-missiles-to-ukraine--what-could-go-wrong-1122725581.html



ACH (2638) I'm Talking To You #253 - A Weekend With Joy Division And The Mafia (1:06:57)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/04/ach-2638-im-talking-to-you-253-a-weekend-with-joy-division-and-the-mafia



Epstein, Maxwell And The Crown: Part I

Who was Jeffrey Epstein

If you want to understand how the world actually works, there is no better example than the case of convicted child sex traffickers Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

by Dean Henderson

https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/epstein-maxwell-and-the-crown-part



Tariffs: First Debate Was Power, Not Trade (Show Links and Video 41:49)

Hamilton vs Madison and Jefferson. The first great economic debate under the Constitution was about tariffs, and it actually started under the Articles of Confederation. But the debate wasn't about protectionism vs free trade. It was dueling forms of government intervention.

by Michael Boldin and the Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/08/tariffs-first-debate-was-power-not-trade



Satellite Imagery Shows Intensified Israeli Work At Nuclear Bomb Site In Dimona

Experts analyzing satellite imagery report that construction has intensified on a significant new building at a site central to Israel’s nuclear weapons program, which they say could be a new reactor or a facility to assemble nuclear arms.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/09/04/754355/Israel-intensifies-construction-at-site-linked-to-nuclear-program–Satellite-shows



Mediator Says He Passed US Gaza Proposal To Hamas, IDF Controls 40% Of Gaza City, And More (31:54)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6yisa4-mediator-says-he-passed-us-gaza-proposal-to-hamas-idf-controls-40-of-gaza-c.html



Netanyahu Declares War On Free Speech As Israel’s Propaganda Efforts Falter

A historic shift shows bipartisan discontent with endless US support for a regime that starves children, bombs churches, and attempts to censor reporting the truth.

by Frank Wright

https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/netanyahu-declares-war-on-free-speech-as-israels-propaganda-efforts-falter



AI Zionism: No One Understands How Bad This Is (14:41)

This is the variable that every single AI safety expert ignores. You think the race towards AGI is an arms race between China and the US? It's not! It's a race for Israel and those aligned with Zionist interests to develop AI as a superweapon, making it a tool for total control and dependency.

by Red Ice TV

https://www.bitchute.com/video/KJuPz5a9SZG4



DIT Is The New DEI

The story of Rome’s imperial decline is a story of shrinking consensual civilization and rising brute force.

by Bill Bonner

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/dit-is-the-new-dei



Pathologist Warns He Found The Pineal Gland Completely Destroyed On All The People Who Were Vaccinated (1:10)

https://rumble.com/v6ygb9y-pathologist-warns-he-found-the-pineal-gland-completely-destroyed-on-all-the.html



Shocking Epstein Victims’ Testimonies In D.C. As They Plead With Trump To Release The Files: Trump Replies It Is A “Democratic Hoax” (Text and Videos)

A press conference was held in Washington D.C. today for many of the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking empire. The conference was organized by Congressman Tomas Massie, Congressman Ro Khann, and Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/shocking-epstein-victims-testimonies-in-d-c-as-they-plead-with-trump-to-release-the-files-trump-replies-it-is-a-democratic-hoax



"Wealth does not bring goodness,

but goodness brings wealth

and every other blessing,

both to the individual and to the State."

Socrates

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



