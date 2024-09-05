EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,700 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Illegal Election Interference (0:40)

by Alexa

https://rumble.com/v5dpb59-illegal-election-interference-by-alexa.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

He Just Wanted To Fix His Shoes

On 3 August at 7 pm, Israeli occupation forces struck al-Hamama and al-Huda schools in Gaza’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood. Seventeen people were killed and more than 60 were injured. Those martyred and injured are not just numbers. An hour before the bombings, struggling with famine and difficult living conditions in the north, Ahmed Nayef Ayish, 16, the brother of a close friend of mine, had asked his sister Jumana if he could go to the tailor to get a torn shoe fixed since he couldn’t afford a new one. The tailor was next to al-Hamama School. This is life in Gaza.

by Soha Hamdona

https://EarthNewspaper.com/He-Just-Wanted-To-Fix-His-Shoes-by-Soha-Hamdona



Lead Post

You Can’t Arm A Genocidal State Into Moderation. So Why Does The West Keep Trying?

by Jonathan Cook

https://www.middleeasteye.net/big-story/west-israel-arm-genocidal-state-moderation-cant-keep-trying



17th Amendment: Did It Destroy The Constitution? (35:53)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5dksur-17th-amendment-did-it-destroy-the-constitution-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



‘Jenin Is Just The Beginning’: Israel Planning More Escalations In West Bank

Israel Hayom reports the West Bank has become the second most critical front

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/03/jenin-is-just-the-beginning-israel-planning-more-escalations-in-west-bank



The American Way Of War

The purpose of the war is “extermination, not of soldiers alone, that is the least part of the trouble, but the people.”

by Thomas DiLorenzo

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/08/thomas-dilorenzo/the-american-way-of-war-2



4 Of 5 Conditions Met For Civil War Says “Fourth Turning” Author (9:50)

“Fourth Turning” author whose theory of cyclical history has been widely referenced in defining society by generations, says only one more condition is necessary for civil war.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5dny2l-4-of-5-conditions-met-for-civil-war-says-fourth-turning-author.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Children Of Big Brother

What It Means To Go Back-To-School In The American Police State

It’s not easy being a child in the American police state. Danger lurks around every corner and comes at you from every direction, especially when Big Brother is involved. Out on the streets, you’ve got the menace posed by police officers who shoot first and ask questions later.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/children_of_big_brother_what_it_means_to_go_back_to_school_in_the_american_police_state



When It Is Time To Say Goodbye

There are two things certain in life so it is said; death and taxes. To this might be added regrets and who better to ask what these might be than nurses in palliative care.

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2024/09/04/when-it-is-time-to-say-goodbye-2



Adolf Hitler (1:13:50)

Chapter 24 “A Door Into A Dark, Unseen Room” June 22-December 19, 1941

by John Toland

https://rumble.com/v5dodxd-adolf-hitler-chapter-24-a-door-into-a-dark-unseen-room-june-22-december-19-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust And Who Kept It “Perfect”

We are offering this historical masterpiece free to everyone! The book is also available in hard copy format direct from Christopher Fogarty, (email: fogartyc@att.net) and he will sign and inscribe any message you so desire, the cost is $25 + shipping. Download your free copy of "Ireland 1845-1850: The Perfect Holocaust and Who Kept It Perfect" and invite your friends, family and anyone with a love for Ireland and a love for truth and the true history of Ireland. Only when you, the Diaspora and the Proud Irish Men and Women, spread the truth of what really happened during that terrible time in Ireland's history of 1845-1850 and seek recognition and justice, only when you stand up for the truth, can the 5+ Million souls who perished, truly Rest In Peace. Read the Book, Sign The Petition and together let us shine the Light of Truth on the dark history of The Irish Holocaust. Ireland 1845-1850: Famine Lies vs. Holocaust Facts. Ireland starved because its food, from 40 to 70 shiploads per day, was removed at gunpoint by 12,000 British constables reinforced by the British militia, battleships, excise vessels, Coast Guard, and by 200,000 British soldiers (100,000 at any given moment). If Britain's census figures for Ireland are correct the British government murdered approximately 5.16 million Irish men, women, and children; making it the Irish Holocaust.

by Christopher Fogarty

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history."

George Orwell

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

The Cradle

Finally, a journalist-driven publication covering West Asia that represents the tens of millions of regional voices not heard in the world’s English-language media. That’s not our only differentiator. We are also not owned by any of our donors, and so they have no say over what we write or don’t write.

https://TheCradle.co



Featured News

7,500 Posts Published And Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News



Categories

1,234 Categories To Search Featured News Archive.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories



Archive

Over 34,000 Informative Articles, News Stories, Videos, Memes, Books, And Music Posts. Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis