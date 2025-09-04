Hind Rajab, murdered by the genocidal and demonic psychopaths.

Video Of The Day

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Announces The End Of All Vaccine Mandates In Florida (1:51)

https://rumble.com/v6yh6um-florida-surgeon-general-joseph-ladapo-announces-the-end-of-all-vaccine-mand.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Voice Of Hind Rajab Gets Record 23-Minute Ovation At Venice Premiere (Text and Video)

The docu-drama, which recounts the final plea of a six-year-old Gaza girl, receives the longest standing ovation in the festival’s history.

by Al Jazeera

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/the-voice-of-hind-rajab-gets-record-23-minute-ovation-at-venice-premiere



Crybullies (3:42)

Israel Lies About Everything

Performed by Alfred Inscoe at Suno Studios

Written by DC Dave (BuelahMan wrote the chorus)

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X1CmHrgTxFOM



Florida Surgeon General Announces End To All Vaccine Mandates In Epic Speech About God, Government And Bodily Sovereignty (Text and Video)

by Karen Kingston

https://www.thekingstonreport.com/p/florida-surgeon-general-announces



How The Zionist Shadow State Is Taking Over The UK (14:12)

I look into the 2 year long Zionist persecution of a British-Palestinian NHS Doctor Rahmeh Aladwan. Her case is only the tip of an increasingly visible iceberg. It is no longer enough in my opinion to say the UK is under the influence of the Zionist movement, it is subsumed.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/how-the-zionist-shadow-state-is-taking



Venezuela: Cartel Of The Suns A Fictitious Excuse For Regime Change

The seven US warships and a nuclear submarine sent to the waters off Venezuela have nothing to do with drugs or so-called “narcoterrorism.”

by Kurt Nimmo

https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-cartel-suns-excuse-regime-change/5899243



Martial Law One City At A Time (13:27)

Speaker Mike Johnson floats bringing the National Guard into Shreveport as crime soars—an open door to martial law “one city at a time.” Meanwhile, Flock license-plate cameras, backed by Big Tech billionaires, blanket the country with dragnet surveillance, fingerprinting every car and driver. From AI unmasking ICE agents to federal troops on U.S. streets, this is the police state tightening its grip under the illusion of safety.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6ygll2-martial-law-one-city-at-a-time.html



Russia-China Gas Deal To ‘Turn The LNG Market On Its Head’ – Analysts

Moscow could double deliveries to its Asian neighbor by the 2030s, shutting out US exports, Bloomberg has warned

by RT

https://www.rt.com/business/624045-gazprom-china-lng-market



Psy-Op Chaos, Market Crash Signal, Palantir Pre-Crime And The Digital Cage (1:08:09)

Another week, another scripted crisis. They basically admitted it in a chart: valuations are off the map and a crash can hit any time now.

by EyesIsWatchin #193

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gsUDUwL3xepE



“They Would Rather Eat And Drink… Dance And Laugh… Mate And Procreate… Weep And Mourn;

You Know… The Usual.”

God Poet Transmitting…….

by Les Visible

https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/they-would-rather-eat-and-drink-dance



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

"The army must find ways

more painful than death

for the civilians of Gaza.

Killing them is not enough."

Amichai Eliyahu, Israeli Minister of Heritage



[This is what the world is dealing with.

Demonic and genocidal psychopaths.]



"Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves,

but rather give place unto wrath:

for it is written, Vengeance is mine;

I will repay, saith the Lord."

Romans 12:19

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Think Tank Racket

Managing the Information War with Russia

by Glenn Diesen

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



