September 4, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Announces The End Of All Vaccine Mandates In Florida (1:51)
The Voice Of Hind Rajab Gets Record 23-Minute Ovation At Venice Premiere by Al Jazeera, Crybullies by BuelahMan (3:42), and How The Zionist Shadow State Is Taking Over The UK by Vanessa Beeley (14:12)
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo Announces The End Of All Vaccine Mandates In Florida (1:51)
https://rumble.com/v6yh6um-florida-surgeon-general-joseph-ladapo-announces-the-end-of-all-vaccine-mand.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Voice Of Hind Rajab Gets Record 23-Minute Ovation At Venice Premiere (Text and Video)
The docu-drama, which recounts the final plea of a six-year-old Gaza girl, receives the longest standing ovation in the festival’s history.
by Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/3/the-voice-of-hind-rajab-gets-record-23-minute-ovation-at-venice-premiere
Crybullies (3:42)
Israel Lies About Everything
Performed by Alfred Inscoe at Suno Studios
Written by DC Dave (BuelahMan wrote the chorus)
Video by BuelahMan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X1CmHrgTxFOM
Florida Surgeon General Announces End To All Vaccine Mandates In Epic Speech About God, Government And Bodily Sovereignty (Text and Video)
by Karen Kingston
https://www.thekingstonreport.com/p/florida-surgeon-general-announces
How The Zionist Shadow State Is Taking Over The UK (14:12)
I look into the 2 year long Zionist persecution of a British-Palestinian NHS Doctor Rahmeh Aladwan. Her case is only the tip of an increasingly visible iceberg. It is no longer enough in my opinion to say the UK is under the influence of the Zionist movement, it is subsumed.
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/how-the-zionist-shadow-state-is-taking
Venezuela: Cartel Of The Suns A Fictitious Excuse For Regime Change
The seven US warships and a nuclear submarine sent to the waters off Venezuela have nothing to do with drugs or so-called “narcoterrorism.”
by Kurt Nimmo
https://www.globalresearch.ca/venezuela-cartel-suns-excuse-regime-change/5899243
Martial Law One City At A Time (13:27)
Speaker Mike Johnson floats bringing the National Guard into Shreveport as crime soars—an open door to martial law “one city at a time.” Meanwhile, Flock license-plate cameras, backed by Big Tech billionaires, blanket the country with dragnet surveillance, fingerprinting every car and driver. From AI unmasking ICE agents to federal troops on U.S. streets, this is the police state tightening its grip under the illusion of safety.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6ygll2-martial-law-one-city-at-a-time.html
Russia-China Gas Deal To ‘Turn The LNG Market On Its Head’ – Analysts
Moscow could double deliveries to its Asian neighbor by the 2030s, shutting out US exports, Bloomberg has warned
by RT
https://www.rt.com/business/624045-gazprom-china-lng-market
Psy-Op Chaos, Market Crash Signal, Palantir Pre-Crime And The Digital Cage (1:08:09)
Another week, another scripted crisis. They basically admitted it in a chart: valuations are off the map and a crash can hit any time now.
by EyesIsWatchin #193
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gsUDUwL3xepE
“They Would Rather Eat And Drink… Dance And Laugh… Mate And Procreate… Weep And Mourn;
You Know… The Usual.”
God Poet Transmitting…….
by Les Visible
https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/they-would-rather-eat-and-drink-dance
Ave Maria
"The army must find ways
more painful than death
for the civilians of Gaza.
Killing them is not enough."
Amichai Eliyahu, Israeli Minister of Heritage
[This is what the world is dealing with.
Demonic and genocidal psychopaths.]
"Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves,
but rather give place unto wrath:
for it is written, Vengeance is mine;
I will repay, saith the Lord."
Romans 12:19
