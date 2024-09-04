EarthNewspaper.com

The Zionist “Polio Vaccine” Virtue Signaling While They Exterminate Palestinian Children

In my opinion this is biowarfare by the Zionists and their allies at WHO

Around 50% of Gaza population would be considered children (under 18). Out of a population of 2.2 million that’s 1.1 million children. Israel has been slaughtering children without a cease-fire for 11 months. Killing children in the cruelest ways imaginable. Whatever your vaccine perception why would Israel suddenly allow 1 million polio vaccines into Gaza and agree to a “vaxx cease-fire ” to “save the children” they have publicly declared they want to exterminate? Some may say that the International community has put pressure. What pressure have they put so far that has ended genocide? Who is controlling genocide? Israel. Ask yourselves these questions and never trust a genocidal Zionist. Nothing, ever, will be done for the benefit of a Palestinian child. 1 million vaccines. 600, 000 children. Half the population. Children are the next Palestinian generation. Children are the Zionist target. End the siege. End the genocide. Provide clean water, sanitation, food, fuel, medicines. End the occupation. End the Zionist regime. No more “polio.”

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-zionist-polio-vaccine-virtue



17th Amendment: Did It Destroy The Constitution? (35:53)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5dksur-17th-amendment-did-it-destroy-the-constitution-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



US ‘Close’ To Giving Kiev Long-Range Missiles

The inclusion of JASSM missiles in a new weapons package for Ukraine could reportedly be announced this fall

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/603452-us-jassm-missiles-greenlight-kiev



In The Mind Of Plants (2008) (52:50)

Can plants perceive their environments? Can they feel the touch of a human hand or even pain? Do plants sleep or remember? The complexity of plant sensory systems is beginning to come to light in a series of astonishing scientific studies. Some scientists now believe plants have achieved an evolutionary sophistication that has surpassed even that of animals. Can a plant learn? Can it have a mind?

by Jacques Mitsch

https://www.bitchute.com/video/aXDFDWIkmZYo



Plant Neurobiology (38 Videos)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0JBRuW0gQ5gVLj1s9E7oaheJv6lf_nP8



Apartheid Israel Targeting Gaza And West Bank Simultaneously

An independent UN expert has warned that Israel’s “genocidal violence” in Gaza risks spreading to the occupied West Bank and other parts of Palestine.

by Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/03/732603/albanese-west-bank-israel



Cog: Possibly The Best Car Commercial Ever (2:00)

https://rumble.com/v5djhoc-cog-possibly-the-best-car-commercial-ever.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Robert Reich Calls For The Arrest Of Elon Musk For Resisting Censorship

by Jonathan Turley

https://jonathanturley.org/2024/09/02/robert-reich-calls-for-the-arrest-of-elon-musk-for-resisting-censorship



Doctors Who Discovered Cancer Enzymes In Vaccines All Found Murdered (19:29)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QKW39MuOLzKe



Bishop Strickland Laments Trump’s IVF Support: We Are ‘Without A Profoundly Pro-Life Candidate’

by Stephen Kokx

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-strickland-laments-trumps-ivf-support-we-are-without-a-profoundly-pro-life-candidate



Hitler's War

In April 1977 the publishing worlds of London and New York were startled by the appearance of David Irving’s Hitler’s War (Hodder & Stoughton, Ltd. and The Viking Press Inc.) It was unique among biographies in its method of describing a major historical event - World War Two through the eyes of one of the dictators himself. ‘What Hitler did not order, or did not learn, does not figure in this book,’ explains the author. ‘The narrative of events unfolds in the precise sequence that Hitler himself became involved in them.’ The first that the reader knows of a plot against Hitler’s life is when the army traitor Count von Stauffenberg’s bomb explodes beneath the table at the Führer’s headquarters. The investigation follows. It is an unusual technique, but it works. The book sold thirty thousand copies in its first UK hardback edition, and was often reprinted and translated after that. It became a recommended reference work at West Point, at Sandhurst, in military academies around the former Empire and in university libraries around the world, because it quoted diaries and documents that other famous historians had not troubled to find.

by David Irving

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"Today, gardening is the most revolutionary act there is."

Vandana Shiva

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Russia Today (RT)

With its first international channel launched in 2005, RT is now a global TV news network providing current affairs coverage, breaking stories and documentaries in nine languages: English, Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Serbian, Chinese, Hindi and Russian, and sister multimedia news agency RUPTLY that provides livestreaming, video on demand, archive footage and broadcast services. RT is available in Chinese on popular Chinese social media platforms – Weibo, Bilibili, and Douyin, and is also present on social networks in Hindi. RT is now available to more than 800 million TV viewers in more than 100 countries around the globe.

https://RT.com



