Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Defeated ISIS, Protected Lebanon's Christians, Fought Israeli Colonialism (19:12)

by Geopolitical Economy Report With Ben Norton

https://rumble.com/v5gv2h0-hezbollah-leader-nasrallah-defeated-isis-protected-lebanons-christians-foug.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Vaccinated (60%) vs Unvaccinated (2.64%) (Text and Video)

33 Questions and Answers

A story on the unvaccinated seems a bit incomplete without bothering to include the data on the entirely unvaccinated population (of all ages) across 48 states, i.e., the Control Group study, for which a peer-reviewed and published paper can be seen here.

by Unbekoming

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/vaccinated-60-vs-unvaccinated-264



Resist Them: Samuel Adams’ Forgotten Call For Liberty (19:43)

“Resist Them!” Nearly five years before the Declaration of Independence, Samuel Adams wrote an essay urging the people to resist tyranny – not tamely submit and hope for the best. For Adams, it was a moral imperative to stand up for what’s right, even against the most powerful government in history. Unfortunately, his bold call for liberty has been almost entirely forgotten. Today, in commemoration of his birthday, we’re uncovering what Adams warned us about – his message is more urgent than ever.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5ggy4l-resist-them-samuel-adams-forgotten-call-for-liberty.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel Murdered An Icon But They Will Never Kill The Resistance (Text and Videos)A region reeling from their loss and grief will rise again

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/israel-murdered-an-icon-but-they



The UK’s Covid Inquiry Is A Fraud Investigating A Fraud

No one with functioning brain tissue and an inquisitive mind can doubt that the so-called covid pandemic was a fraud. Covid-19 was, as the experts knew from the very beginning, no more than the bog-standard annual flu – remarketed and heavily promoted as a killer disease.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/isafraud.htm



Why The Explosive Rush To Build Data Centers? (25:16)

by Peak Prosperity

https://rumble.com/v5gltah-why-the-explosive-rush-to-build-data-centers-peak-prosperity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lebowitz Calls For Biden-Harris To “Dissolve The Supreme Court”

Author and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz added voice to the unhinged calls on the left for trashing the Supreme Court.

by Jonathan Turley

https://jonathanturley.org/2024/09/29/lebowitz-calls-for-biden-harris-to-dissolve-the-supreme-court



Zionism And Child Sex Trafficking Are The Biggest Dangers To Americans Heading Into The 2024 Elections

Jeffrey Epstein’s Mossad-linked handler, Ghislaine Maxwell, was back in court recently seeking to overturn her December, 2021 conviction for having recruited and groomed four underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/zionism-and-child-sex-trafficking-are-the-biggest-dangers-to-americans-heading-into-the-2024-elections



US Not Withdrawing From Iraq

The US and Iraq released a plan that will end the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, but US troops will remain in the country under another arrangement

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/29/us-not-withdrawing-from-iraq



Kalergi Plan (49:58)

by Matthew North

https://rumble.com/v5gk9ai-kalergi-plan-the-creation-of-the-eu-international-communism-matthew-north.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Brave Books

Pro-God, Pro-America Children's Books

Faith-based children's books that teach traditional values. Upon becoming a father, BRAVE Books founder and CEO, Trent Talbot, saw the inappropriate content being pushed upon children and realized the need for a wholesome alternative. He left his career as a practicing ophthalmologist, to found BRAVE Books and the rest is history!

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Highly evolved people have their own conscience as pure law."

Lao Tzu

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Love Is The Answer

