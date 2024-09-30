September 30, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 700 Posts Published And Archived In September.
Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Defeated ISIS, Protected Lebanon's Christians, Fought Israeli Colonialism by Ben Norton (19:12)
Vaccinated (60%) vs Unvaccinated (2.64%) (Text and Video)
33 Questions and Answers
A story on the unvaccinated seems a bit incomplete without bothering to include the data on the entirely unvaccinated population (of all ages) across 48 states, i.e., the Control Group study, for which a peer-reviewed and published paper can be seen here.
by Unbekoming
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/vaccinated-60-vs-unvaccinated-264
Resist Them: Samuel Adams’ Forgotten Call For Liberty (19:43)
“Resist Them!” Nearly five years before the Declaration of Independence, Samuel Adams wrote an essay urging the people to resist tyranny – not tamely submit and hope for the best. For Adams, it was a moral imperative to stand up for what’s right, even against the most powerful government in history. Unfortunately, his bold call for liberty has been almost entirely forgotten. Today, in commemoration of his birthday, we’re uncovering what Adams warned us about – his message is more urgent than ever.
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5ggy4l-resist-them-samuel-adams-forgotten-call-for-liberty.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel Murdered An Icon But They Will Never Kill The Resistance (Text and Videos)A region reeling from their loss and grief will rise again
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/israel-murdered-an-icon-but-they
The UK’s Covid Inquiry Is A Fraud Investigating A Fraud
No one with functioning brain tissue and an inquisitive mind can doubt that the so-called covid pandemic was a fraud. Covid-19 was, as the experts knew from the very beginning, no more than the bog-standard annual flu – remarketed and heavily promoted as a killer disease.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/isafraud.htm
Why The Explosive Rush To Build Data Centers? (25:16)
by Peak Prosperity
https://rumble.com/v5gltah-why-the-explosive-rush-to-build-data-centers-peak-prosperity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lebowitz Calls For Biden-Harris To “Dissolve The Supreme Court”
Author and cultural critic Fran Lebowitz added voice to the unhinged calls on the left for trashing the Supreme Court.
by Jonathan Turley
https://jonathanturley.org/2024/09/29/lebowitz-calls-for-biden-harris-to-dissolve-the-supreme-court
Zionism And Child Sex Trafficking Are The Biggest Dangers To Americans Heading Into The 2024 Elections
Jeffrey Epstein’s Mossad-linked handler, Ghislaine Maxwell, was back in court recently seeking to overturn her December, 2021 conviction for having recruited and groomed four underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.
by Brian Shilhavy
https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/zionism-and-child-sex-trafficking-are-the-biggest-dangers-to-americans-heading-into-the-2024-elections
US Not Withdrawing From Iraq
The US and Iraq released a plan that will end the US-led anti-ISIS coalition, but US troops will remain in the country under another arrangement
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/29/us-not-withdrawing-from-iraq
Kalergi Plan (49:58)
by Matthew North
https://rumble.com/v5gk9ai-kalergi-plan-the-creation-of-the-eu-international-communism-matthew-north.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
