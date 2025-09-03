September 3, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Trump's India Tariffs A 'Colossal Blunder' India Today Interviews Professor John Mearsheimer (12:41)
Making Movies (Album) by Dire Straits (38:17), Netanyahu Afraid Of October 7 Probe As Failures Resurface by Al Mayadeen, and Seyed M. Marandi: Iran’s ‘End Of Time’ Missile Ready For New War (49:37)
Featured Music
Making Movies (Album) (38:17)
by Dire Straits
Recorded at the Power Station in Manhattan
during the magical summer of 1980.
Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
("Hand In Hand" is my favorite song from this great album.)
Video Of The Day
Trump's India Tariffs A 'Colossal Blunder' India Today Interviews Professor John Mearsheimer (12:41)
https://rumble.com/v6yfiw2-trumps-india-tariffs-a-colossal-blunder-india-today-interviews-professor-jo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Netanyahu Afraid Of October 7 Probe As Failures Resurface: Israeli Media
An Israeli Channel 13 report blames the army, Mossad, and leadership for October 7 failures, while questioning Netanyahu’s refusal to allow an official inquiry.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/netanyahu-afraid-of-oct--7-probe-as-failures-resurface--isra
October 7
A False Flag To Create Greater Israel
Dozens of archives, articles, news, and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Professor Seyed M. Marandi: Iran’s ‘End Of Time’ Missile Ready For New War (49:37)
Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a professor at Tehran University and a former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team.
by Glenn Diesen
https://rumble.com/v6ybiee-seyed-m.-marandi-irans-end-of-time-missile-ready-for-new-war.html
Infant Circumcision: Ancient Blood Ritual To Modern Medical Myth
The Story No One Tells Parents
Imagine if someone told you that cutting off a piece of your newborn’s body – without anesthesia or medical need – was “just what we do here.” Now imagine that body part contains thousands of nerve endings, serves multiple protective functions, and its removal causes measurable brain trauma. This isn’t a thought experiment. It’s happening to baby boys across America every single day.
by Sayer Ji
https://sayerji.substack.com/p/infant-circumcision-ancient-blood
ACH (2637) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of The Extraordinary English Evangelist John Wesley (Audio 48:53)
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/02/ach-2637-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-the-extraordinary-english-evangelist-john-wesley
From Genocide To Gentrification: Trump’s Plan To Erase Gaza’s Population Exposed
The latest ethnic cleansing proposal targeting Palestinians in Gaza has surfaced in the form of a postwar reconstruction initiative backed by the administration of President Donald Trump. Dubbed the “GREAT Trust” (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation), the plan envisions the so-called “voluntary” departure of Gaza’s entire population, with cash incentives offered as inducements.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250901-from-genocide-to-gentrification-trumps-plan-to-erase-gazas-population-exposed
The Hundred Years’ War On Palestine, Part I (1917-1967) by Rashid Khalidi (2024 Review) (26:08)
From Balfour to the Six Day War
by Palestine Bookshelf
https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/the-hundred-years-war-on-palestine-146
Xi Lauds China-Russia Ties As Example Of Major-Country Relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the China-Russia relationship has become an example of major-country ties, featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.
by Xinhua
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202509/1342397.shtml
What Is Going On With Trump? (36:33)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6yeafg-what-is-going-on-with-trump.html
Gaza: Over One Million People Face Relocation To Overcrowded Zone
Gaza’s civil defense service has warned of Israeli efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of citizens from Gaza City and northern areas and force them to go to the central and southern parts of the territory.
by The Palestinian Information Center
https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/09/02/346935
Third Reich vs. Judeo-Bolshevism – Hitler/Goebbels (33:50)
by AurigaBooks, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney, Author, German Translator
https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/3R_v_Bolshevism
The 12-Day War Was Only Round 1: What Could Come Next In The War On Iran
On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran—an assault that would later become known as the 12-Day War.
by Nick Giambruno
https://internationalman.com/articles/the-12-day-war-was-only-round-1-what-could-come-next-in-the-war-on-iran
Foreign Tourism To The US Drops Amid Trump-Era Policies (2:26)
US tourism is taking a hit from Trump’s policies that are unpopular with international travelers. While other nations are seeing record travel numbers, the US is the only country projected to lose foreign visitor spending this year, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. That amounts to a loss of 12 billion dollars in lost revenue.
by Al Jazeera
https://rumble.com/v6ydqsu-foreign-tourism-to-the-us-drops-amid-trump-era-policies.html
Western Nineveh Civilization Collapsing Via BRICS Supremacy
The West’s decadence of moral and ethical deviance is being buried as the BRICS rise to the reality of a world free of the Israeli insidious Nineveh destitution of man and soul.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/western-nineveh-civilization-collapsing
Quote Of The Day
"To see the world in a grain of sand,
and to see heaven in a wild flower;
hold infinity in the palm of your hands,
and eternity in an hour."
William Blake
Book Of The Day
The Secret Powers Behind Revolution: Freemasonry And Judaism
Have you ever wondered: What happened to our kings? De Poncins’ meticulously documented work takes you on a centuries-spanning journey in which you will be shown with irrefutable clarity the hidden forces responsible for the overthrow of humanity’s once honored nobility.
by Leon de Poncins
