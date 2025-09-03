EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,520 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured Music

Making Movies (Album) (38:17)

by Dire Straits

Recorded at the Power Station in Manhattan

during the magical summer of 1980.

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

("Hand In Hand" is my favorite song from this great album.)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Video Of The Day

Trump's India Tariffs A 'Colossal Blunder' India Today Interviews Professor John Mearsheimer (12:41)

https://rumble.com/v6yfiw2-trumps-india-tariffs-a-colossal-blunder-india-today-interviews-professor-jo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Netanyahu Afraid Of October 7 Probe As Failures Resurface: Israeli Media

An Israeli Channel 13 report blames the army, Mossad, and leadership for October 7 failures, while questioning Netanyahu’s refusal to allow an official inquiry.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/netanyahu-afraid-of-oct--7-probe-as-failures-resurface--isra



October 7

A False Flag To Create Greater Israel

Dozens of archives, articles, news, and videos.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Professor Seyed M. Marandi: Iran’s ‘End Of Time’ Missile Ready For New War (49:37)

Seyed Mohammad Marandi is a professor at Tehran University and a former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team.

by Glenn Diesen

https://rumble.com/v6ybiee-seyed-m.-marandi-irans-end-of-time-missile-ready-for-new-war.html



Infant Circumcision: Ancient Blood Ritual To Modern Medical Myth

The Story No One Tells Parents

Imagine if someone told you that cutting off a piece of your newborn’s body – without anesthesia or medical need – was “just what we do here.” Now imagine that body part contains thousands of nerve endings, serves multiple protective functions, and its removal causes measurable brain trauma. This isn’t a thought experiment. It’s happening to baby boys across America every single day.

by Sayer Ji

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/infant-circumcision-ancient-blood



ACH (2637) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of The Extraordinary English Evangelist John Wesley (Audio 48:53)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/02/ach-2637-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-the-extraordinary-english-evangelist-john-wesley



From Genocide To Gentrification: Trump’s Plan To Erase Gaza’s Population Exposed

The latest ethnic cleansing proposal targeting Palestinians in Gaza has surfaced in the form of a postwar reconstruction initiative backed by the administration of President Donald Trump. Dubbed the “GREAT Trust” (Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation), the plan envisions the so-called “voluntary” departure of Gaza’s entire population, with cash incentives offered as inducements.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250901-from-genocide-to-gentrification-trumps-plan-to-erase-gazas-population-exposed



The Hundred Years’ War On Palestine, Part I (1917-1967) by Rashid Khalidi (2024 Review) (26:08)

From Balfour to the Six Day War

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/the-hundred-years-war-on-palestine-146



Xi Lauds China-Russia Ties As Example Of Major-Country Relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that the China-Russia relationship has become an example of major-country ties, featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation.

by Xinhua

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202509/1342397.shtml



What Is Going On With Trump? (36:33)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6yeafg-what-is-going-on-with-trump.html



Gaza: Over One Million People Face Relocation To Overcrowded Zone

Gaza’s civil defense service has warned of Israeli efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of citizens from Gaza City and northern areas and force them to go to the central and southern parts of the territory.

by The Palestinian Information Center

https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/09/02/346935



Third Reich vs. Judeo-Bolshevism – Hitler/Goebbels (33:50)

by AurigaBooks, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, Attorney, Author, German Translator

https://odysee.com/@AurigaBooks:e/3R_v_Bolshevism



The 12-Day War Was Only Round 1: What Could Come Next In The War On Iran

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran—an assault that would later become known as the 12-Day War.

by Nick Giambruno

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-12-day-war-was-only-round-1-what-could-come-next-in-the-war-on-iran



Foreign Tourism To The US Drops Amid Trump-Era Policies (2:26)

US tourism is taking a hit from Trump’s policies that are unpopular with international travelers. While other nations are seeing record travel numbers, the US is the only country projected to lose foreign visitor spending this year, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council. That amounts to a loss of 12 billion dollars in lost revenue.

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6ydqsu-foreign-tourism-to-the-us-drops-amid-trump-era-policies.html



Western Nineveh Civilization Collapsing Via BRICS Supremacy

The West’s decadence of moral and ethical deviance is being buried as the BRICS rise to the reality of a world free of the Israeli insidious Nineveh destitution of man and soul.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/western-nineveh-civilization-collapsing



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

"To see the world in a grain of sand,

and to see heaven in a wild flower;

hold infinity in the palm of your hands,

and eternity in an hour."

William Blake

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Secret Powers Behind Revolution: Freemasonry And Judaism

Have you ever wondered: What happened to our kings? De Poncins’ meticulously documented work takes you on a centuries-spanning journey in which you will be shown with irrefutable clarity the hidden forces responsible for the overthrow of humanity’s once honored nobility.

by Leon de Poncins

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis