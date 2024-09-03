EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,600 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured News

The Wisdom Of Animals

It's surprisingly difficult to obtain real facts about animals. Much of what we read, and think we know, owes more to imagination than to science. Rumour, gossip and folklore have, over the years, taken the place of solid research. Surprisingly little accurate research has ever been done into the way animals live and behave. In the case of wild animals this is not, perhaps, too surprising.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Wisdom-Of-Animals-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



Video Of The Day

Gary Webb - A Hero Of Authentic Journalism (8:08)

https://rumble.com/v5dfto5-gary-webb-a-hero-of-authentic-journalism.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad (Psychotic) World!

Maybe it is time to actually look around at the world you live in, and take stock of the madness that surrounds you. If you open your eyes to see, if you listen to hear, and if you refuse to hide in your shell long enough to view the complete insanity, then maybe, just maybe, you will be able to actually do something to gain your own freedom. I of course, am not holding my breath in anticipation of large numbers growing a spine, and shedding their universal cowardice in the face of tyranny, so call me a cynic if you must, but not until you actually accept the fact that you are now trapped in a living ‘hell.’

by Gary D. Barnett

https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/its-a-mad-mad-mad-mad-psychotic-world



The Twilight Zone

“Imagine if you will, a situation in which the economy of a nation is overdue to experience an economic collapse of epic proportions, but remains endlessly at the brink. Every day, a collapse is more likely, yet the economic house of cards remains in a state of suspended animation. Some people become increasingly edgy, while others become more complacent. Only a few choose to actually prepare for what’s coming. “An impossible situation? Yes. But we’d be well-advised to recognise that it couldn’t only occur… in the Twilight Zone.”

by Jeff Thomas

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-twilight-zone



Redwood National And State Parks – The Tallest Trees On Earth (45:48)

Enjoy Redwood National and State Parks’ incredible landscapes, wildlife, geology, and learn the history of the area, interesting facts about these giant trees, about climate of the region and much more.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Vpocj4mDu3W



Türkiye Applies To Join BRICS

“Rifts” with NATO over Ukraine are one reason for Ankara’s reported bid to join the Russia-chaired group

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/603399-turkiye-applies-join-brics



Russia To Change Nuclear Doctrine In Response To Western Escalations

The current nuclear doctrine allows the use of nukes in response to a nuclear attack or conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/01/russia-to-change-nuclear-doctrine-in-response-to-western-escalations



The Truth About Contagion (19:56)

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://rumble.com/v5dekvv-the-truth-about-contagion-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Where Is Duha? Netizens Want Answers After Palestinian Girl Disappeared In Gaza

The UN Human Rights Council and the charity Save the Children have reported on thousands of cases of Palestinian children who have been detained, disappeared or abducted after Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip.

by John Miles

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240902/where-is-duha-netizens-want-answers-after-palestinian-girl-disappeared-in-gaza-1119982125.html



Technofascism: The Government Pressured Tech Companies To Censor Users

“Internet platforms have a powerful incentive to please important federal officials, and the record in this case shows that high-ranking officials skillfully exploited Facebook’s vulnerability…

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/technofascism_the_government_pressured_tech_companies_to_censor_users



The Election Ritual: The Illusion Of American Democracy (12:18)

by Shahid King Bolsen

https://rumble.com/v5db7np-the-election-ritual-the-illusion-of-american-democracy-by-shahid-king-bolse.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Book Of The Day

A New Science Of Life / Morphic Resonance

Why do many phenomena defy the explanations of conventional biology and physics? When laboratory rats in one place learn how to navigate a new maze, why do rats elsewhere seem to learn it more easily? Rupert describes this process as morphic resonance: the past forms and behaviors of organisms influence organisms in the present through direct connections across time and space. Calling into question many of our fundamental concepts about life and consciousness, this reinterprets the regularities of nature as being more like habits than laws. First published in 1981, it was fully revised and updated in 2009.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

Conspiracy Theorists

"People who reveal

What propagandists conceal."

David Martin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Sputnik News

Sputnik is a modern news agency whose products include news feeds, websites,

social networks, mobile apps, radio broadcasts and multimedia press centers.

https://SputnikNews.com



Featured News

7,500 Posts Published And Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News



Categories

1,234 Categories To Search Featured News Archive.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories

Archive

34,000 Informative Articles, News Stories, Videos, Memes, And Music Posts

Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis