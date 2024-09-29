September 29, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 15 Posts Published And Archived. Ideals by Asha Logos (11:11) (Excellent, Please Watch)
Mapping The U.S. Empire by David Swanson and They’ve Moved Their Killing Fields To Lebanon by George Galloway (1:26)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
“Beauty will save the world.”
Fyodor Dostoyevsky
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
6,000 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day (Excellent, Please Watch)
Ideals (11:11)
by Asha Logos
https://rumble.com/v5gqq7f-ideals-by-asha-logos.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Mapping The U.S. Empire
When you examine the 917 U.S. foreign bases in 98 countries, I think you will come to the following conclusion. These things are catastrophic.
by David Swanson
https://worldbeyondwar.org/mapping-the-u-s-empire
They've Moved Their Killing Fields To Lebanon (1:26)
Despite Lebanon being a sovereign nation, a UN member which every other country has diplomatic relations with, it's being remorselessly bombed by Israel using US bombs and UK targeting
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v5ggtrx-theyve-moved-their-killing-fields-to-lebanon.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israel’s Short-Lived Glory Celebrated By Kneejerk Polemicists, + Ukraine War Updates
Israel finally succeeded in killing the Secretary General of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah to almost orgiastic ecstasies in the West.
by Simplicius
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/israels-short-lived-glory-celebrated
Netanyahu Shocked As World Leaders Walk Out Before His UNGA Speech (4:40)
by Times Of India
https://rumble.com/v5gq1el-netanyahu-shocked-as-world-leaders-walk-out-before-his-unga-speech-by-times.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Order For Israel’s Assassination Of Nasrallah Issued From New York: Iran President
The attacks took place as the Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was addressing the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
by Press TV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/28/734148/Iran-Lebanon-Hezbollah-Masoud-Pezeshkian-resistance-movement-Sayyed-Hassan-Nasrallah-New-York-US-complicity
‘Dollar Is A Dangerous Currency’ – Former Executive Director At IMF (13:20)
RT exclusively spoke with Paulo Nogueira Batista Junior, Brazilian economist and former Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (2007-2015).
https://rumble.com/v5glbi9-rt-exclusive-dollar-is-a-dangerous-currency-fmr-executive-director-at-imf.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quote Of The Day
"Beauty is an ultimate value - something that we pursue for its own sake, and for the pursuit of which no further reason need be given. Beauty should therefore be compared to truth and goodness, one member of a trio of ultimate values which justify our rational inclinations."
Roger Scruton
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Nameless War
"Here is the story that people have said would never be written in our time -- the true history of events leading up to the Second World War, told by one who enjoyed the friendship and confidence of Mr. Neville Chamberlain during the critical months between Munich and September, 1939. There has long been an unofficial ban on books dealing with what Captain Ramsay calls "The Nameless War", the conflict which has been waged from behind the political scene for centuries, which is still being waged and of which very few are aware. The publishers of The Nameless War believe this latest exposure will do more than any previous attempt to break the conspiracy of silence. The present work, with much additional evidence and a fuller historical background, is the outcome of the personal experiences of a public figure who in the course of duty has discovered at first-hand the existence of a centuries old conspiracy against Britain, Europe, and the whole of Christendom. "The Nameless War" reveals an unsuspected link between all the major revolutions in Europe -- from King Charles I's time to the abortive attempt against Spain in 1936.
by Archibald Henry Maule Ramsay
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis