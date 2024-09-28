Rebellion To Tyrants Is Obedience To God

Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Hassan Nasrallah (3:48)

by TRT World

Trump: “Make Israel Great Again”

At a Republican rally in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 19, billed as “opposing antisemitism,” Donald Trump made several remarks that lived up to his title of “America’s First Zionist President.” Leaving the “Make America Great Again” mantra, Trump promised his audience that he would “make Israel great again.” With Zionist mega-billionaire Miriam Adelson looking on (Adelson gave Trump over one hundred million dollars for his promise that, if elected, he would support Israel’s purge of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as she and her late husband, Sheldon, did in 2016 for Trump’s promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem), Trump said that the upcoming U.S. election is “the most important” in Israel’s history. So much for making America great again!

by Chuck Baldwin

Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah In Air Strike On Beirut (Text and Videos)

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah’s death as Israel says it hit the group’s leaders at their headquarters in south Beirut.

by Al Jazeera

Christopher Busby: Mini Nuke Explosions In Russia And Lebanon? (12:45)

Hezbollah Military Leadership Nearly Wiped Out – Israel

Officials in West Jerusalem shared a list of more than a dozen top commanders who have been killed in recent weeks

by RT

Biden Backs Israel’s Assassination Of Nasrallah, Hailing ‘Justice’ Served, As Russia Warns Of Bigger War

by Tyler Durden

ACH (2426) Nick Griffin – Israel, Russia, China, The UK Riots, And Boxing (1:07:27)

Volunteer Surgeons In Gaza Describe ‘Horrifying Violence Deliberately Directed At Civilians,’ Children (Text and Videos)

Despite both having worked for decades on volunteer programs in developing nations, two American surgeons said their experience could not have prepared them for the horrors they witnessed in Gaza, accusing Israel of orchestrating genocide.

by Frank Wright

‘Twice Witness To Nakba’: Gaza Grandmother’s Story Of Survival And Death In 1948 And 2024

Zionist militiamen expelled Halima Abu Dayya from her home village at gunpoint in 1948. Nearly eight decades later, Israeli soldiers did the same – and starved her to death

by Maha Hussaini in Deir al-Balah, occupied Palestine

Adolf Hitler (1:15:08)

Chapter 26 The Family Circle 1943|

by John Toland

Adolf Hitler by John Toland (Audiobook and Book) And Dozens Of Related Resources

The Rothschild Dynasty

The Rothschild Dynasty by Dr. John Coleman, author of "The Committee of 300," tells how Mayer Amschel, the founder of the "Red Shield" dynasty, acquired his first fortune. It is a far cry from the myths and legends that still surround the man who began as a rag and bone merchant and pawnbroker, working out of a small house on Judenstrasse, Frankfurt on the Main, Germany, where he lived with his wife and family. The events attributed to history are often caused by a "hidden hand" pulling the strings of kings, emperors, princes and potentates from behind the scenes. This phenomena is explained, and the legends that have grown up around the Rothschilds are demolished by this book that also reveals the Rothschild's intriguing that brought down men like Napoleon and Tsar Alexander II of Russia.

by Dr. John Coleman

Blinded



Blinded by greed

Blinded by ambition

Too deaf to heed

A slave to submission



Materialism fills your days

Return on investment rules

Corporations have their ways

Indoctrination of the fools



by Mark R. Elsis



September 28, 1996



