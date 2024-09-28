September 28, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 20 Posts Published And Archived. Hezbollah Confirms Death Of Leader Hassan Nasrallah (3:48)
Trump: "Make Israel Great Again" by Chuck Baldwin and Christopher Busby: Mini Nuke Explosions In Russia And Lebanon? (12:45)
Rebellion To Tyrants Is Obedience To God
by TRT World
Trump: “Make Israel Great Again”
At a Republican rally in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, September 19, billed as “opposing antisemitism,” Donald Trump made several remarks that lived up to his title of “America’s First Zionist President.” Leaving the “Make America Great Again” mantra, Trump promised his audience that he would “make Israel great again.” With Zionist mega-billionaire Miriam Adelson looking on (Adelson gave Trump over one hundred million dollars for his promise that, if elected, he would support Israel’s purge of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, as she and her late husband, Sheldon, did in 2016 for Trump’s promise to move the U.S. Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem), Trump said that the upcoming U.S. election is “the most important” in Israel’s history. So much for making America great again!
by Chuck Baldwin
Israel Kills Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah In Air Strike On Beirut (Text and Videos)
Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah’s death as Israel says it hit the group’s leaders at their headquarters in south Beirut.
by Al Jazeera
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/9/28/israels-military-says-it-has-killed-hezbollah-leader-hassan-nasrallah
Christopher Busby: Mini Nuke Explosions In Russia And Lebanon? (12:45)
Hezbollah Military Leadership Nearly Wiped Out – Israel
Officials in West Jerusalem shared a list of more than a dozen top commanders who have been killed in recent weeks
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/604867-hezbollah-leadership-eliminated-israel
Biden Backs Israel’s Assassination Of Nasrallah, Hailing ‘Justice’ Served, As Russia Warns Of Bigger War
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/hezbollah-confirms-its-leader-hassan-nasrallah-killed-israeli-strike
ACH (2426) Nick Griffin – Israel, Russia, China, The UK Riots, And Boxing (1:07:27)
Volunteer Surgeons In Gaza Describe ‘Horrifying Violence Deliberately Directed At Civilians,’ Children (Text and Videos)
Despite both having worked for decades on volunteer programs in developing nations, two American surgeons said their experience could not have prepared them for the horrors they witnessed in Gaza, accusing Israel of orchestrating genocide.
by Frank Wright
https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/volunteer-surgeons-in-gaza-describe-horrifying-violence-deliberately-directed-at-civilians-children
‘Twice Witness To Nakba’: Gaza Grandmother’s Story Of Survival And Death In 1948 And 2024
Zionist militiamen expelled Halima Abu Dayya from her home village at gunpoint in 1948. Nearly eight decades later, Israeli soldiers did the same – and starved her to death
by Maha Hussaini in Deir al-Balah, occupied Palestine
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/twice-witness-nakba-gaza-grandmothers-story-survival-and-death-1948-and-2024
Adolf Hitler (1:15:08)
Chapter 26 The Family Circle 1943|
by John Toland
The Rothschild Dynasty
The Rothschild Dynasty by Dr. John Coleman, author of "The Committee of 300," tells how Mayer Amschel, the founder of the "Red Shield" dynasty, acquired his first fortune. It is a far cry from the myths and legends that still surround the man who began as a rag and bone merchant and pawnbroker, working out of a small house on Judenstrasse, Frankfurt on the Main, Germany, where he lived with his wife and family. The events attributed to history are often caused by a "hidden hand" pulling the strings of kings, emperors, princes and potentates from behind the scenes. This phenomena is explained, and the legends that have grown up around the Rothschilds are demolished by this book that also reveals the Rothschild's intriguing that brought down men like Napoleon and Tsar Alexander II of Russia.
by Dr. John Coleman
Blinded
Blinded by greed
Blinded by ambition
Too deaf to heed
A slave to submission
Materialism fills your days
Return on investment rules
Corporations have their ways
Indoctrination of the fools
by Mark R. Elsis
September 28, 1996
