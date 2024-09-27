This Parasite Is Now In Dante's Ninth Circle Of Hell

Book Of The Day

Warren Report And 26 Volumes (Released Sixty Years Ago Today)

The President's Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, known unofficially as the Warren Commission, was established by President Lyndon B. Johnson on November 29, 1963 to investigate the assassination of United States President John F. Kennedy that had taken place on November 22, 1963. The 88th U.S. Congressional session passed Senate joint resolution 137 authorizing the Presidential appointed Commission to report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy mandating the attendance and testimony of witnesses and the production of evidence concerning the infraction occurring in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. Its 888-page final report was presented to President Johnson on September 24, 1964 and made public three days later.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Lead Post

Israel Assassinated President John F. Kennedy

I researched and found out, of the 27 Warren Commission counsel and staff members, 18 were Jewish. The mathematical chance for 18 Jewish American males being general counsel, assistant counsel, and staff members out of the 27 on the Warren Commission is, 1 in 391,576,005,273,123,200.

Also, almost no one knows of the five Jewish members on the Warren Commission that somehow miraculously all came to the conclusion of the single bullet theory simultaneously. The totally preposterous single bullet theory, which was used to prove a lone gunman was responsible and therefore no conspiracy, was put forth by Arlen Spector (later a five-time United States Senator from Pennsylvania) and four other Jewish members of the Warren Commission. "Warren Commission staff lawyer Norman Redlich was asked by author Vincent Bugliosi in 2005 whether Specter was the sole author of the single bullet theory and he said, 'No, we all came to this conclusion simultaneously.' When asked who he meant by 'we', he said, 'Arlen, myself, Howard Willens, David Belin, and Mel Eisenberg.' Specter did not respond to Bugliosi's request for a clarification on the issue."

Source of quote: Reclaiming History: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy by Vincent Bugliosi

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Assassinated-President-John-F-Kennedy-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Video Of The Day

ACH (2426) Nick Griffin – Israel, Russia, China, The UK Riots, And Boxing (1:07:27)

https://rumble.com/v5gkyqh-ach-2426-nick-griffin-israel-russia-china-the-uk-riots-and-boxing.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



60 Years On, Warren Commission Witness Testimony Adds Intrigue To Story Of JFK Death

Dispatch gives 60-year-old JFK assassination report a fresh look, poring over thousands of pages of witness testimony

by Bill Bush

https://www.dispatch.com/story/news/history/2024/09/24/warren-commission-report-released-60-years-ago-today-still-intrigues/75279059007



Who Are Hezbollah? Not The BBC Version (13:56)

I cover the history and nature of Hezbollah to counter mainstream misrepresentation.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/who-are-hezbollah-not-the-bbc-version



Mistaking Militarism For Statecraft, Empire For Democracy And Debt For Prosperity

No strategy to the war game, no accounting to our economy, we have fumbled and stumbled to the precipice of global war, now led by a Democratic Administration

by Dennis Kucinich

https://denniskucinich.substack.com/p/mistaking-militarism-for-statecraft



Iran Slams US ‘Absurd Scenarios’ To Implicate It In Alleged Assassinations

Iran says US claims of Iranian threats to senior American officials are “ridiculous scenarios” fabricated by Washington.

by Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/26/734014/Iran-US-accusations-Blinken-Trump-Israel-Palestine



Western Economies In Decline – Putin

Future growth will be concentrated in BRICS nations, the Russian president has predicted

by RT

https://www.rt.com/business/604739-western-economies-decline-putin



Euro-Med: Israel Systematically Destroys Gaza Farmland To Starve The Population

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said that Israel’s destruction of hundreds of dunums of vegetable farmland in the northern Gaza Strip reflects its insistence on the mass extermination of Palestinians.

by The Palestinian Information Center

https://english.palinfo.com/news/2024/09/26/326033



West ‘Abuses’ Global Political Mechanisms To Exploit Developing Nations – Lavrov (2:09)

Russian FM Lavrov condemns the West’s attempts to impose a confrontational agenda on international bodies

by RT

https://rumble.com/v5gb645-west-abuses-global-political-mechanisms-to-exploit-developing-nations-lavro.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"Evil will succeed only if enough good people do nothing."

Edmund Burke

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Voltaire Network

Voltaire Network is a non-aligned press network, specialized in the analysis of international relations, created at the initiative of the French intellectual Thierry Meyssan.

https://Voltairenet.org/en



