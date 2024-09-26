EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

6,000 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured News

Zionist Israel Is Nothing But An Evil Terrorist State

What the hell is wrong with anyone or any 'government' who supports Zionist Israeli terrorism aimed at innocent civilians? Support of these Zionists is full support for genocide and ethnic cleansing, and therefore those supporters are also guilty of promoting and allowing genocide. That comprises most every politician in this country, and includes, and especially so, Trump, Vance, Harris, Walz, and Biden.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Zionist-Israel-Is-Nothing-But-An-Evil-Terrorist-State-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Video Of The Day

Simulation Of A 750 Kiloton Nuclear Explosion In London (4:10)

by Visualiser 3D

https://rumble.com/v5gg2v1-simulation-of-a-750-kiloton-nuclear-explosion-in-london-by-visualiser-3d.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

What Changes Is Russia Making To Its Nuclear Doctrine?

Deep strikes by Ukraine and attack on Belarus would now trigger atomic response

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/604683-putin-nuclear-doctrine-changes



The Jewish Slave Trade Of Africans (2:11:22)

by Professor Tony Martin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/R9DnqMnt5YYS



We Won! Federal Court Rules That Fluoridation Chemicals Pose An “Unreasonable Risk” To Health

History has been made. After 7 years of pursuing legal action against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over the risk posed to the developing brain by the practice of water fluoridation, the United States District Court of the Northern District of California has just ruled on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network and the plaintiffs in our precedent-setting court case.

by Fluoride Action Network

https://fluoridealert.org/content/we-won-federal-court-rules-that-fluoridation-chemicals-pose-an-unreasonable-risk-to-health



USAID Memo Exposes Blinken’s Involvement In Starving Palestinians

Blinken has ignored the recommendations of US humanitarian agencies and advisors in favor of presenting “Israel” as complying with US aid missions.

by Al Mayadeen English

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/usaid-memo-exposes-blinken-s-involvement-in-starving-palesti



The Nature Of The Beast (24:22)

by Dr. William Luther Pierce

https://rumble.com/v5gcxd1-the-nature-of-the-beast-by-dr.-william-luther-pierce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



NATO Prepares For Mass Transport Of Wounded Soldiers

As the North Atlantic alliance ramps up preparations for war with Russia, Brussels is considering how it might remove a large number of wounded NATO soldiers from the frontlines should conflict with Moscow breakout.

by Kyle Anzalone

https://libertarianinstitute.org/news/nato-prepares-for-mass-transport-of-wounded-soldiers



Animals Have A Sense Of Fun

Human beings are not the only animals to have a sense of humour and fun and to enjoy playing games. Masson and McCarthy, in `When Elephants Weep’, report that foxes will tease hyenas by going close to them and then running away.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/senseoffun.htm



Join Or Die: Benjamin Franklin’s Forgotten Call For Union (1754) (44:50)

Before the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin had a bold idea to unite the colonies – an idea most people have never heard of. In 1754, just before the Albany Congress, he published his famous “Join or Die” cartoon, symbolizing his forgotten call for colonial unity. Although it was rejected, Franklin believed this plan could have changed the course of American history.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5fzjdl-join-or-die-benjamin-franklins-forgotten-call-for-union-1754.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



US War Profiteers Bring World To Brink Of Armageddon – Analyst

The military-industrial complex now threatens not only public investment but human civilization itself, according to author and professor Dr. Ken Hammond.

by John Miles

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/us-war-profiteers-bring-world-to-brink-of-armageddon-over-taiwan-donbass-1120276860.html



Book Of The Day

Waters Flowing Eastward - The War Against The Kingship Of Christ

It was in the early 1950's that the Catholic theologian and writer, the Reverend Denis Fahey of Dublin offered to edit a new edition of Mrs. Fry's book. During his lifetime he was unable to allow his name to appear as its submission for Eccleiastial Censorship might have led to complications. The foreword and appendices and a number of notes to the present edition were the work of Father Fahey. The authoress, Mrs. L. Fry, was married to one of the aristocrats of Czarist Russia and she suffered harrowing experiences in the days of the Bolshevist Revolution. This first hand knowledge of Communism in action has given authority to her writings. For many years she was associated with the work of the late French priest Monseigneur Jouin, helping hime in his researches into the atheistic and Judeo-Bolshevist plot against Christianity.

by L. Fry (Leslie Fry) February 16, 1882 – July 15, 1970 was the pen name of Paquita Louise de Shishmareff

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"If you truly love nature, you will find beauty everywhere."

Vincent van Gogh

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Monolithic Dome

The Monolithic Dome has a number of unique benefits: construction affordability, healthy environment, disaster protection, energy savings, longevity, just to name a few.

https://Monolithic.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis