Has Nassim Taleb's Black Swan Been Spotted?

Nassim Taleb recently wrote of de-dollarization on twitter. I believe that the Black Swan event we have been waiting for is the simultaneous humiliation of the US military on multiple fronts causing a sudden and catastrophic collapse of the dollar. The Good News is that the Liberal Establishment that has been bleeding us dry for decades might also die.

by Video Rebel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Has-Nassim-Talebs-Black-Swan-Been-Spotted-by-Video-Rebel



There’s No Low Israel Won’t Stoop To (19:54)

George Galloway Interviews Richard Medhurst

https://rumble.com/v5gbf6t-theres-no-low-israel-wont-stoop-to-george-galloway-interviews-richard-medhu.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Washington’s Ukraine Obsession Is Going To Get Us All Killed!

Last week the world narrowly escaped likely nuclear destruction, as the Biden Administration considered Ukraine’s request to allow US missiles to strike deeply into Russian territory.

by Ron Paul

https://ronpaulinstitute.org/washingtons-ukraine-obsession-is-going-to-get-us-all-killed



In Lebanon And Gaza The Innocent Continue To Be Perpetually Massacred

Incited by an Unmentionable Ideology of Hate

by Michael Hoffman

https://michaelhoffman.substack.com/p/in-lebanon-and-gaza-the-innocent



Doctor: “We Were Told To Euthanize Patients To Inflate Covid Death Toll While Hospitals Were Empty” (9:00)

by The Davis Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5g6o2y-doctor-we-were-told-to-euthanize-patients-to-inflate-covid-death-toll-while.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Russia Set To Gain Access To Atlantic Port

Moscow reportedly plans to ratify an agreement on military cooperation with an island nation in the Gulf of Guinea

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/604576-russia-atlantic-ports-access



4-Year-Old Boy Makes Incredible Recovery After UK Court Ordered Removal Of Life Support

Having been removed from life support technology in April, the 4-year-old boy known only as NR, simply refused to die. Now, a judge has reversed his decision and has reinstated medical care for the disabled little boy.

by Dorothy Cummings McLean

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/4-year-old-boy-makes-incredible-recovery-after-uk-court-ordered-removal-of-life-support



Two Ignored Warnings From George Washington’s Farewell Address (33:01)

George Washington warned us – and we ignored him. In his Farewell Address, he gave crucial advice that’s been totally rejected for years, and today we’re paying the price. In this episode, learn about two of his most important warnings – that we can’t afford to ignore any longer.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5fcad9-2-ignored-warnings-from-george-washingtons-farewell-address.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Hidden Agendas: Beware Of The Government’s Push For A Digital Currency

The government wants your money. It will beg, steal or borrow if necessary, but it wants your money any way it can get it.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/hidden_agendas_beware_of_the_governments_push_for_a_digital_currency



“Book Club” A Prophecy Of The 3rd Millennium

The reason RW Young Men are so isolated and alone is any other generation they’d be able to form In-Person single sex, ethnic-exclusive ideological clubs and built intensive social trust that way.

by Kulak

https://www.anarchonomicon.com/p/book-club-a-prophecy-of-the-3rd-millennium



BlackRock Are The Mechanism For Jewish Capital To Control The Entire Economy (4:10)

by MK-Ultra NOW

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AfHAXy6i3P2Q



The Power Of The Powerless

To the memory of Jan Patocka

"The Power of the Powerless" (October 1978) was originally written ("quickly," Havel said later) as a discussion piece for a projected joint Polish Czechoslovak volume of essays on the subject of freedom and power. All the participants were to receive Havel's essay, and then respond to it in writing. Twenty participants were chosen on both sides, but only the Czechoslovak side was completed. Meanwhile, in May 1979, some of the Czechoslovak contributors who were also members of VONS (the Committee to Defend the Unjustly Prosecuted), including Havel, were arrested, and it was decided to go ahead and "publish" the Czechoslovak contributions separately. Havel's essay has had a profound impact on Eastern Europe. Here is what Zbygniew Bujak, a Solidarity activist, told me: "This essay reached us in the Ursus factory in 1979 at a point when we felt we were at the end of the road. Inspired by KOR [the Polish Workers' Defense Committee], we had been speaking on the shop floor, talking to people, participating in public meetings, trying to speak the truth about the factory, the country, and politics. There came a moment when people thought we were crazy. Why were we doing this? Why were we taking such risks? Not seeing any immediate and tangible results, we began to doubt the purposefulness of what we were doing. Shouldn’t we be coming up with other methods, other ways?

by Vaclav Havel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"The most serious disorders may be provoked by the injection of living organisms into the blood, into a medium not intended for them, may provoke redoubtable manifestations of the gravest morbid phenomena."

Antoine Bechamp

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Ocean Of PDF

We believe that knowledge and information should be free and accessible to everyone around the globe. Libraries are out of reach In remote developing countries. There are few good book stores in large cities only. Libraries are hundreds of kilometers away. So we believe everyone deserves to get easy access to knowledge.

https://OceanOfPDF.com



