September 24, 2024, The Daily Newsletter
Doctor: "We Were Told To Euthanize Patients To Inflate Covid Death Toll While Hospitals Were Empty" by The David Knight Show (9:00)
Doctor: "We Were Told To Euthanize Patients To Inflate Covid Death Toll While Hospitals Were Empty" (9:00)
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v5g6o2y-doctor-we-were-told-to-euthanize-patients-to-inflate-covid-death-toll-while.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lebanon Health Minister: ‘Majority, If Not All’ Of 558 Killed By Israel Were Civilians
Experts say the scale of the Israeli bombardment in Lebanon on Monday is unprecedented in 21st-century conflicts
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/24/lebanon-health-minister-majority-if-not-all-of-558-killed-by-israel-were-civilians
Israel Launches The Deadliest Attack On Lebanon Since 1982
Israel has launched a full-scale bombing campaign against Lebanon, murdering at least 500 Lebanese and injuring upwards 1,600 people in less than 24hrs of its initial air assault. Thousands of homes have been destroyed or damaged. the Israeli government is using the same tired and baseless justification that Hezbollah is using the Lebanese people as human shields. As Western media covers the attack as “Israel strikes Hezbollah targets” it is clear that they are not interested in doing journalism, but rather public relations for the Israeli government.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/israel-launches-deadliest-lebanon-attack-since-1982
Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land (53:09)
by TRT World
https://rumble.com/v5fxbvp-holy-redemption-stealing-palestinian-land-by-trt-world.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Doctor Will Kill You Now
In November, British MPs will discuss introducing euthanasia. If they decide that doctors can start killing people then doctor assisted suicide’ (as euthanasia is also known) will be available in Britain – and Britain will be yet another country where doctors are legally allowed to kill people. (It should be noted that euthanasia is specifically forbidden by the Hippocratic Oath so any doctor who deliberately kills patients will have to break the Oath.)
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/willkillyounow.htm
Netanyahu Vows Attacks On Lebanon Won’t Stop As Hezbollah Escalates With Deepest Strike Inside Israel
Sky News and others are reporting that for the first time of the conflict, Hezbollah has launched a drone attack on a navy base which lies south of Haifa.
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/white-house-urges-all-americans-flee-lebanon-3rd-israeli-strike-rocks-beirut
The #1 Threat To Liberty (20:06)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5g106l-the-1-threat-to-liberty-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
What Does Putin Have To Do With Israel’s Attacks On Lebanon?
How long will it be before China and Russia learn how to blow up their foes’ gadgets, asks one pundit, exposing the West’s collective delusion
by Tarik Cyril Amar
https://www.rt.com/news/604491-israel-brutally-attacks-lebanon
At Least 492 Killed, 1645 Wounded In Israeli Airstrikes Across Lebanon
The Israeli regime’s warplanes have conducted extensive airstrikes against towns and villages across Lebanon, killing at least 492 people.
by Press TV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/23/733816/Israel-attacks-Lebanon-airstrikes-south-east-Bekaa-Hezbollah
An Old Irish Legend About An Ancient Egyptian Princess (9:38)
by Robert Sepehr
https://rumble.com/v5ft9zx-an-old-irish-legend-about-an-ancient-egyptian-princess-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Mystery Of Andrew Bridgen’s Vanishing Votes
[Yet again, the evil ones overplaying their hand, because that's what they can't help but do.]
After 14 years as MP for North West Leicestershire, former Conservative Andrew Bridgen lost his seat in spectacular fashion at the general election in July with an implausible 95 per cent decrease in votes.
by Sally Beck
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/mystery-of-andrew-bridgens-vanishing-votes
Two Hundred Years Together
English Translation of Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s book ‘Two Hundred Years Together’. The book is one of the most banned books in modern history.
This seems to encapsulate Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn’s approach to the Jewish Question as it relates to Russia in his classic text Two Hundred Years Together. In this volume (which is still not properly translated into English), Solzhenitsyn reviews the history of Russian Jewry and places much of the blame for the October Revolution, the atrocities of the early Soviet period, and subversive Left-wing behavior in general squarely on the shoulders of Jews. He also, perhaps most importantly for him, exonerates much of Tsarist Russia from the charge of anti-Semitism which never seems to stop oozing from Jewish pens. That a writer of Solzhenitsyn’s towering stature took on a project which directly refutes the myth of perpetual Jewish victimhood and reverses the blame typically reserved for white gentiles should be nothing less than a triumph for the Right.
by Alexander I. Solzhenitsyn
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"Ownership of the media is in the hands of the perpetrators."
Alexander I. Solzhenitsyn
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Number Of Abortions - Abortion Counters
Each real-time abortion counter is based on the most current statistics for the number of abortions in the US and the number of abortions Worldwide.
https://NumberOfAbortions.com
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis