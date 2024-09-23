EarthNewspaper.com

6,000 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.

Video Of The Day

The #1 Threat To Liberty (20:06)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5g106l-the-1-threat-to-liberty-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

For No Reason At All?

The burried truths about Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 and the ominous parallels to contemporary Russia and Ukraine.

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/for-no-reason-at-all



Honestly I Don’t Even Want Trump To Win Anymore (5:56)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v5fyw2k-honestly-i-dont-even-want-trump-to-win-anymore-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Endless Cycle Of Genocidal Depravity – Supported By The West (Text and Videos)

Israel flinging bodies off rooftops is nothing new to the Resistance forces

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-endless-cycle-of-genocidal-depravity



Kamala Harris Parody Ad Goes Viral After Being Banned By Gavin Newsom (6:23)

by Sky News Australia

https://rumble.com/v5fqm7f-kamala-harris-parody-ad-goes-viral-after-being-banned-by-gavin-newsom-by-sk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



US Media Cover Up Their Own People Setting Themselves On Fire To Stop The Gaza Genocide

Instead of being praised as heroes who sacrificed themselves in order to try and prevent a genocide from continuing, the US media has put the interests of Israel ahead of its own people.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/us-media-cover-up-their-own-people-setting-themselves-on-fire-to-stop-the-gaza-genocide



Book Of The Day

Unmasking Anne Frank: Her Famous Diary Exposed As A Literary Fraud

Publisher Clemens & Blair has just released a new book focused on the fraudulence of The Diary of Anne Frank. A number of other works examining the fraudulent Anne Frank diary have been published over the course of many years, most famously “Is the diary of Anne Frank Genuine?,” an article in English in 1982 by Robert Faurisson. But this new book surpasses the old ones in many ways. Author of the current work, Ikuo Suzuki, a Japanese researcher, reviews a number of these earlier analyses of the diary in his new book, as does editor Thomas Dalton in his Foreword.

by Ikuo Suzuki

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"Live as if you were to die tomorrow.

Learn as if you were to live forever."

Mohandas K. Gandhi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

George Galloway

George Galloway was born in 1954, in the industrial Scottish city of Dundee, though in the Irish quarter, Lochee, known by all as Tipperary or just “Tipp”. His father, the original George Galloway Senior, was from a poor Scottish family of jute mill workers who had moved from the land where they were agricultural labourers at the turn of the 20th century. His father’s grandmother, for reasons as yet unexplained, was probably the only woman in the 19th century to emigrate FROM New York TO Dundee… Perhaps she got on the wrong boat!

https://GeorgeGalloway.com



Featured Videos

Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land (53:09)

by TRT World

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Featured Music

Janis Joplin (23 posts)

Playlist Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Featured Archive

Council On Foreign Relations Archive With 27 Posts.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



