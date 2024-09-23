September 23, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
The #1 Threat To Liberty by Tenth Amendment Center (20:06) and For No Reason At All? by Good Citizen
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
6,000 Posts Published And Archived In 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The #1 Threat To Liberty (20:06)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5g106l-the-1-threat-to-liberty-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
For No Reason At All?
The burried truths about Germany’s invasion of Poland in 1939 and the ominous parallels to contemporary Russia and Ukraine.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/for-no-reason-at-all
Honestly I Don’t Even Want Trump To Win Anymore (5:56)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v5fyw2k-honestly-i-dont-even-want-trump-to-win-anymore-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Endless Cycle Of Genocidal Depravity – Supported By The West (Text and Videos)
Israel flinging bodies off rooftops is nothing new to the Resistance forces
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-endless-cycle-of-genocidal-depravity
Kamala Harris Parody Ad Goes Viral After Being Banned By Gavin Newsom (6:23)
by Sky News Australia
https://rumble.com/v5fqm7f-kamala-harris-parody-ad-goes-viral-after-being-banned-by-gavin-newsom-by-sk.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
US Media Cover Up Their Own People Setting Themselves On Fire To Stop The Gaza Genocide
Instead of being praised as heroes who sacrificed themselves in order to try and prevent a genocide from continuing, the US media has put the interests of Israel ahead of its own people.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.palestinechronicle.com/us-media-cover-up-their-own-people-setting-themselves-on-fire-to-stop-the-gaza-genocide
Book Of The Day
Unmasking Anne Frank: Her Famous Diary Exposed As A Literary Fraud
Publisher Clemens & Blair has just released a new book focused on the fraudulence of The Diary of Anne Frank. A number of other works examining the fraudulent Anne Frank diary have been published over the course of many years, most famously “Is the diary of Anne Frank Genuine?,” an article in English in 1982 by Robert Faurisson. But this new book surpasses the old ones in many ways. Author of the current work, Ikuo Suzuki, a Japanese researcher, reviews a number of these earlier analyses of the diary in his new book, as does editor Thomas Dalton in his Foreword.
by Ikuo Suzuki
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"Live as if you were to die tomorrow.
Learn as if you were to live forever."
Mohandas K. Gandhi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
George Galloway
George Galloway was born in 1954, in the industrial Scottish city of Dundee, though in the Irish quarter, Lochee, known by all as Tipperary or just “Tipp”. His father, the original George Galloway Senior, was from a poor Scottish family of jute mill workers who had moved from the land where they were agricultural labourers at the turn of the 20th century. His father’s grandmother, for reasons as yet unexplained, was probably the only woman in the 19th century to emigrate FROM New York TO Dundee… Perhaps she got on the wrong boat!
https://GeorgeGalloway.com
Featured Videos
Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land (53:09)
by TRT World
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Featured Music
Janis Joplin (23 posts)
Playlist Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Featured Archive
Council On Foreign Relations Archive With 27 Posts.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis