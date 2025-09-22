September 22, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. We Didn't Assassinated Charlie Kirk by Benjamin Mileikowsky (1:55)
Everything Is A Lie, Everything Is Staged, Everything Is Planned! by Gary D. Barnett, Israel Killed Charlie Kirk by Les Visible (Song 4:40), and Sorry Charlie by Good Citizen
EarthNewspaper.com
41,965 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
We Didn't Assassinated Charlie Kirk (1:55)
by Benjamin Mileikowsky
https://rumble.com/v6zb2cc-we-didnt-assassinate-charlie-kirk-by-benjamin-mileikowsky.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
Everything Is A Lie, Everything Is Staged, Everything Is Planned!
Lies, lies, and more lies is the rule of the day concerning all government, mainstream media, including most alternative media as well. We now live in a world made up of constant and continuous propaganda, false flags, and deception, which has led to the complete dumbing down of this society; so much so as to have turned the masses into a giant herd of indifferent fools.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Everything-Is-A-Lie-Everything-Is-Staged-Everything-Is-Planned-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Sorry Charlie (Text and Video)
The first sacrifice is critical thinking. The greater one that follows is always freedom.
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/sorry-charlie
Israel Killed Charlie Kirk (Song 4:40)
by Les Visible
https://lesvisible322755.substack.com/p/israel-killed-charlie-kirk
Billionaire Ellison, Major Backer Of Israeli Military, Whose Oracle Was A CIA Spinoff, Buying TikTok After It Was Targeted For Gaza Content (Text and Videos)
His son just bought Paramount and CBS. The father is also gunning for CNN…“Citizens will be on their best behavior”…”Israeli military did everything they could to minimize civilian casualties.”
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/billionaire-ellison-major-backer
Video Shows No Exit Wound On The Back Of Charlie Kirk’s Head (1:22)
Candace Owens Says She Has Now Viewed The Footage From The Camera Positioned Behind Charlie Kirk At The Moment He Was Taken Out. She claims the video is not gruesome and, from that angle, shows no blood at all. Owens adds that she saw no sign of a bullet exiting from behind Charlie, leaving her even more confused.
https://x.com/shadowofezra/status/1969177207399469515
GOP Circling The Wagons Around Epstein Files
Republicans in Congress are working in determined fashion to circle the wagons around the Epstein files. As with the rest of Trump’s promises, the promise of transparency is also in the trash can.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4849/GOP-Circling-The-Wagons-Around-Epstein-Files.aspx
Dangerous Liberty Episode 146 – Adam Bartholomew (2:55:34)
In Episode 146 we’ll be talking live with Adam Bartholomew and getting a first hand account of the Charlie Kirk (redacted due to YT censorship). He is the journalist responsible for one of the best and most famous video and audio clips documenting those events.
by Paramount Tactical
https://rumble.com/v6z6pic-dangerous-liberty-ep146-adam-bartholomew.html
Kentucky Abortion Pill Ads Spark Strong Response from Care Net Centers
Directors of pregnancy resource centers in Kentucky recently expressed criticism and deep concern in response to a week-long advertising campaign for abortion pills that appeared at gas stations in the Bluegrass State.
by Tom Campisi
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/kentucky-abortion-pill-ads-spark-strong-response-from-care-net-centers
Black Pill Friday (3:30:51)
Charlie Kirk: More questions than answers – Special guest John Cullen dissects anomalies in wake of Kirk’s public murder. Stew discusses ballistics, UAV’s, Epstein Files BLOCKED by Republicans, Massie exposes Kash Patel.
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6z6kwq-live-black-pill-friday.html
Israel Forced Displacement Of Over Quarter-Million Palestinians From Gaza City, Says Government Media Office
Israel has forcibly displaced 270,000 Palestinians from Gaza City toward the south under threat of bombardment and genocide, the Gaza Government Media Office said Saturday, Anadolu reports.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250920-israel-forced-displacement-of-over-quarter-million-palestinians-from-gaza-city-says-government-media-office
FBI Cover-Up: Never Forget Utah Valley University (3:16)
by EmeraldRobinson
https://rumble.com/v6z6ij4-never-forget-butler.-never-forget-uvu..html
“Hate speech does not exist legally in America.
There’s ugly speech, there’s gross speech, there’s evil speech,
and all of it is protected by the First Amendment.
Keep America free.”
Charlie Kirk
As the saying goes: “If you repeat a lie over and over, it becomes Israel.”