The Synagogue Of Satan

The most damning exposure of who's been running the world behind the scenes for centuries.

Andrew Carrington Hitchcock's groundbreaking historical study is a virtual encyclopedia of this criminal network, spanning over 140,000 words. Included within the wealth of additional information are the complete Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion, together with excerpts from each of the 80 articles that make up Henry Ford's four-volume set The International Jew, presented for the first time in chronological order. The Synagogue of Satan: Updated, Expanded, and Uncensored is presented in chronological order to aid verification, and its voluminous index enables the reader to navigate throughout with ease. Not recommended for the faint of heart, this is no ordinary book, and no one who reads it will ever be the same again. Guaranteed.

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

"Abortion is an act of worship to Satan."

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

Holy Redemption: Stealing Palestinian Land (53:09)

by TRT World

Vigano With Carlson – I

We're told today that God does not exist.

But if that's true, why is He so much missed?

Tucker Carlson is a well-known American journalist, and he is not Catholic, but a television programme of his, broadcast last year, inspired Archbishop Vigano to write a most interesting article to which one could give the title, “The Religion that will not say its name.” Tucker Carlson’s central idea is that secular humanism pretends to be free of any and all religion whatsoever, but this it achieves only by acting itself as a substitute religion. In other words, “Chase out nature, it comes back at a gallop” (French proverb). Or, “You can drive out nature with a pitchfork, it will always come back,” (Horace, Roman poet). Men can refuse God, but they cannot live without Him, because it is from Him they come, and to Him that they are all meant to go. To see how much light the Archbishop finds in the journalist’s observations, read on –

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

