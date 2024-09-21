EarthNewspaper.com

An Old Irish Legend About An Ancient Egyptian Princess (9:38)

by Robert Sepehr

Rosary Power

The humble Rosary, praised by every Saint –

A surer help to Heaven there simply ain’t.

When these “Comments” concluded last week (# 890, August 3) that praying the Rosary was the solution to the present madness of supposed Church laws being “imposed” upon us by modernist Rome, many readers may have wondered, what connection can there be between the two? How can all the Church’s problems be off-loaded onto the Rosary, so to speak? Yet before Sister Lucy of Fatima was replaced in the 1960’s by a dummy that would be rather more docile to the modernists, she was able to say that in our times God has given to the Rosary a special power, such that it can solve all problems. This power is something that Catholics (and non-Catholics) need to believe in, for the world’s imminent trials. The key is that the world around us empties out God, leaving a shell of Him at most. The prayer of the Rosary restores the sense of God, little by little, in human souls. Let us begin with the man-made absence of God, and pass on to the power of the Rosary.

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

Final Judgment: The Missing Link In The JFK Assassination Conspiracy

The number one motive for the assassination of President Kennedy was that that Israel profoundly wanted to acquire nuclear weapons. The first writer with the brains and fortitude to put forth this logical allegation was the late Michael Collins Piper, in his book, Final Judgment: The Missing Link In The JFK Assassination Conspiracy. I strongly recommend reading this insightful, well-documented, and in my opinion, the best book ever written on the Kennedy assassination. In Final Judgment, Piper puts forth the Israeli obsession with building their covert Dimona nuclear facility in the Negev desert, where it made the fissile material to obtain nuclear weapons. With the proliferation of these weapons being the paramount issue with Kennedy, there was simply no way he would let them be acquired. Piper also lays out in detail how the assassination of Kennedy and the Presidency of Johnson brought about an immediate and drastic 180-degree change in the United States policy toward Israel.

by Michael Collins Piper

"Representative government is artifice, a political myth,

designed to conceal from the masses the dominance of a self-selected,

self-perpetuating, and self-serving traditional ruling class.”

Giuseppe Prezzolini

