September 20, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Charlie Kirk And The Mossad Assassins by JakeGTV (4:59)
Arab States Have Leverage Over U.S. But Won’t Use It, With Dr. Sami Al-Arian (52:02), and ACH (2650) I’m Talking To You #257 – Bye For Now (Audio 33:48)
Video Of The Day
Charlie Kirk And The Mossad Assassins (4:59)
The Number One Video On All Of BitChute.com In A Few Hours
by JakeGTV
https://rumble.com/v6z7p2e-charlie-kirk-and-the-mossad-assassins-by-jakegtv.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured Videos
Why The Lack Of Beauty Is Destroying Society (14:37)
by Academy Of Ideas
https://rumble.com/v6xnqnw-why-the-lack-of-beauty-is-destroying-society-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Arab States Have Leverage Over U.S. But Won’t Use It, With Dr. Sami Al-Arian (52:02)
We discuss the latest developments with Professor Sami Al-Arian. He is the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.
by The Electronic Intifada
https://rumble.com/v6z5b7w-arab-states-have-leverage-over-us-but-wont-use-it-with-dr.-sami-al-arian.html
Netanyahu’s 28th “I Did Not Kill Charlie Kirk” Video Finally Convinces Somebody
After 27 failed attempts to convince somebody—anybody—that he didn’t kill Charlie Kirk, Benjamin Netanyahu’s 28th video denial has finally gotten some traction.
by Kevin Barrett
https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/netanyahus-28th-i-did-not-kill-charlie
ACH (2650) I’m Talking To You #257 – Bye For Now (Audio 33:48)
This is Andrew Carrington Hitchcock’s last commentary and news show, I’m Talking To You. Thank you, my friend, for all you have done, and will continue to do in the future.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/20/ach-2650-im-talking-to-you-257-bye-for-now
We Have Further Evidence Of A Charlie Kirk Cover Up (Text and Six Videos)
Day by day, the evidence mounts of a cover up in the Charlie Kirk murder. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence is how the crime scene was cleaned up, prior to the arrival of police.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/we-have-further-evidence-of-a-charlie
Who Moved The Camera Right Above Charlie’s Head? (55:51)
We showed you an image from Dairy Queen yesterday. Many of you thought that it was an old photo from July due to the movie poster. I’m going to explain to you why it’s not. And of course, we need to address the mysterious footage of two gentlemen taking down the camera directly behind Charlie 4 minutes after he was shot. What gives?
by Candace Episode 239
https://rumble.com/v6z71io-who-moved-the-camera-right-above-charlies-head-candace-ep-239.html
The Charlie Kirk Prevent Online Radicalization, Hate Speech And Anti-Semitism Act
How MAGA’s revenge impulse may be weaponized as a censorship trap
by Neoliberal Feudalism
https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-charlie-kirk-prevent-online-radicalization
Israel’s Bloody Hands: Kosher Fingerprints All Over Kirk Assassination (1:11:41)
It’s been over a week since Charlie Kirk was sniped in the back just as he started waking up to the Israeli stranglehold on America, and the FBI’s Pajeet clowns are still peddling their lone-wolf fairy tale with fake texts and backwards ballistics. Netanyahu’s slimy video denial is just the latest hedge of protection for these child-sacrificing synagogues of Satan freaks who’ve offended JFK, bombed the Liberty, and pulled off 9/11 but we’re not buying it anymore, and neither should you if you love this country.
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6z5ido-israels-bloody-hands-kosher-fingerprints-all-over-kirk-assassination.html
It’s Not Enough To Recognize Israel’s Genocide In Gaza
If nothing is done, we all deserve to live in a world where genocide is the norm
by Tarik Cyril Amar
https://www.rt.com/news/624920-israel-genocide-world-act
The Full Story Of The Killing Of Iryna Zarutska (10:11)
More and more people now see that you can’t talk sense about crime without talking sense about race.
by American Renaissance
https://rumble.com/v6yrn28-the-full-story-of-the-killing-of-iryna-zarutska.html
Quote Of The Day
"The important thing in this world is not where we stand,
but in what direction we move."
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Fame Of Dead Man’s Deeds
An Up-Close. Portrait of White Nationalist William Pierce
The Fame of a Dead Man's Deeds: An Up-Close Portrait of White Nationalist William Pierce by Robert S. Griffin is about the life and ideas of the most influential and intriguing figure on the extreme right in America. William Pierce is best known as the author of the infamous underground novel, The Turner Diaries, which has sold over three hundred thousand copies and very likely inspired the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995.
by Robert S. Griffin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
The FBI is in cahoots with the Mossad/CIA charade. They aim to maintain the patsy story, just as they have for the past 70 years. Criminals often shield other criminals; the bottom line is that they will sometimes turn someone in, although this is rare.