EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,930 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Charlie Kirk And The Mossad Assassins (4:59)

The Number One Video On All Of BitChute.com In A Few Hours

by JakeGTV

https://rumble.com/v6z7p2e-charlie-kirk-and-the-mossad-assassins-by-jakegtv.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured Videos

Why The Lack Of Beauty Is Destroying Society (14:37)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://rumble.com/v6xnqnw-why-the-lack-of-beauty-is-destroying-society-by-academy-of-ideas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Arab States Have Leverage Over U.S. But Won’t Use It, With Dr. Sami Al-Arian (52:02)

We discuss the latest developments with Professor Sami Al-Arian. He is the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University.

by The Electronic Intifada

https://rumble.com/v6z5b7w-arab-states-have-leverage-over-us-but-wont-use-it-with-dr.-sami-al-arian.html



Netanyahu’s 28th “I Did Not Kill Charlie Kirk” Video Finally Convinces Somebody

After 27 failed attempts to convince somebody—anybody—that he didn’t kill Charlie Kirk, Benjamin Netanyahu’s 28th video denial has finally gotten some traction.

by Kevin Barrett

https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/netanyahus-28th-i-did-not-kill-charlie



ACH (2650) I’m Talking To You #257 – Bye For Now (Audio 33:48)

This is Andrew Carrington Hitchcock’s last commentary and news show, I’m Talking To You. Thank you, my friend, for all you have done, and will continue to do in the future.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/09/20/ach-2650-im-talking-to-you-257-bye-for-now



We Have Further Evidence Of A Charlie Kirk Cover Up (Text and Six Videos)

Day by day, the evidence mounts of a cover up in the Charlie Kirk murder. One of the most compelling pieces of evidence is how the crime scene was cleaned up, prior to the arrival of police.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/we-have-further-evidence-of-a-charlie



Who Moved The Camera Right Above Charlie’s Head? (55:51)

We showed you an image from Dairy Queen yesterday. Many of you thought that it was an old photo from July due to the movie poster. I’m going to explain to you why it’s not. And of course, we need to address the mysterious footage of two gentlemen taking down the camera directly behind Charlie 4 minutes after he was shot. What gives?

by Candace Episode 239

https://rumble.com/v6z71io-who-moved-the-camera-right-above-charlies-head-candace-ep-239.html



The Charlie Kirk Prevent Online Radicalization, Hate Speech And Anti-Semitism Act

How MAGA’s revenge impulse may be weaponized as a censorship trap

by Neoliberal Feudalism

https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-charlie-kirk-prevent-online-radicalization



Israel’s Bloody Hands: Kosher Fingerprints All Over Kirk Assassination (1:11:41)

It’s been over a week since Charlie Kirk was sniped in the back just as he started waking up to the Israeli stranglehold on America, and the FBI’s Pajeet clowns are still peddling their lone-wolf fairy tale with fake texts and backwards ballistics. Netanyahu’s slimy video denial is just the latest hedge of protection for these child-sacrificing synagogues of Satan freaks who’ve offended JFK, bombed the Liberty, and pulled off 9/11 but we’re not buying it anymore, and neither should you if you love this country.

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6z5ido-israels-bloody-hands-kosher-fingerprints-all-over-kirk-assassination.html



It’s Not Enough To Recognize Israel’s Genocide In Gaza

If nothing is done, we all deserve to live in a world where genocide is the norm

by Tarik Cyril Amar

https://www.rt.com/news/624920-israel-genocide-world-act



The Full Story Of The Killing Of Iryna Zarutska (10:11)

More and more people now see that you can’t talk sense about crime without talking sense about race.

by American Renaissance

https://rumble.com/v6yrn28-the-full-story-of-the-killing-of-iryna-zarutska.html



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

"The important thing in this world is not where we stand,

but in what direction we move."

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Fame Of Dead Man’s Deeds

An Up-Close. Portrait of White Nationalist William Pierce

The Fame of a Dead Man's Deeds: An Up-Close Portrait of White Nationalist William Pierce by Robert S. Griffin is about the life and ideas of the most influential and intriguing figure on the extreme right in America. William Pierce is best known as the author of the infamous underground novel, The Turner Diaries, which has sold over three hundred thousand copies and very likely inspired the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City in 1995.

by Robert S. Griffin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis