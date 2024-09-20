EarthNewspaper.com

Smoking Gun Evidence For Ancient Granite Machining (29:28)

by UnchartedX

https://rumble.com/v5folei-smoking-gun-evidence-for-ancient-granite-machining-by-unchartedx.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Great Pyramid Of Giza

Encodes The Speed Of Light At Least Six Different Ways

"Egyptian civilization was not a development, it was a legacy." ~ John Anthony West

by Mark R. Elsis

https://GreatPyramidOfGiza.net



The 10 Planks Of Communism And The 45 Communist Goals In 1963 (Text and Video)

Chapter II of the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels lists 10 planks of communism. The 10th plank proclaims “free education for all in public schools.” In 1963, a US Congressman read out a list of the “current communist goals” for America. The 17th on the list was: “Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current communist propaganda.

by Rhoda Wilson

https://expose-news.com/2024/09/14/the-10-planks-of-communism



Israel’s Sacred Terrorism

Israel’s high-tech terror campaign in Lebanon is just the latest chapter. Israel invented air hijacking in 1954. Israel’s terror campaigns are in fact a “drive for lebensraum.”

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/israels-sacred-terrorism



ACH (2422) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of God’s Covenant People (Audio 59:50)

In today’s show originally recorded and broadcast on September 17, 2024, Andy is joined by Dr. Peter Hammond for a show entitled, “The Real Story Of God’s Covenant People.”

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2024/09/17/ach-2422-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-gods-covenant-people



Is Autism Caused By Vaccination?

The number of children diagnosed as suffering from autism has rocketed just as the number of children being vaccinated has risen. This isn’t just true of the UK; it’s true of all countries where children are vaccinated. I have for many years believed (and argued) that epidemiologically and logically all varieties of autism (including such brands as Asperger’s) are nothing more than vaccine damage.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/causedbyvac.htm



The Unpublished Genocide Diaries Of Dr. Refaat Alareer

The following pieces by Dr. Refaat Alareer, the Palestinian poet, professor and beloved mentor who was murdered in an Israeli airstrike on 6 December 2023, have not been published previously.

by Dr. Refaat Alareer

https://electronicintifada.net/content/unpublished-genocide-diaries-refaat-alareer/48436



Eve Of Destruction (14:10)

George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges

https://rumble.com/v5fm06b-eve-of-destruction-george-galloway-interviews-chris-hedges.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Nasrallah: Blasts Declaration Of War, Enemy To Face Tough Retribution

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says pager and walkie-talkie explosions by Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday which killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 in Lebanon are a declaration of war.

by Press TV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/19/733587/Nasrallah–Enemy-crossed-all-red-lines-in-its-bombings-in-Lebanon



EU Calling For Nuclear War – Russia’s Top MP

Vyacheslav Volodin has slammed Strasbourg’s call to “lift restrictions” on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/604317-eu-nuclear-war-warning-russia



Constitution: The Wisest Part According To James Madison

The wisest part of the Constitution – James Madison specifically singled out one clause where he said the most wisdom is found. And what a surprise – not only is his view completely ignored today, the clause itself has been twisted into exactly what he warned against.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v5f3pq1-constitution-the-wisest-part-according-to-james-madison.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Communist Manifesto

A spectre is haunting Europeâthe spectre of Communism. All the Powers of old Europe have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this spectre: Pope and Czar, Metternich and Guizot, French Radicals and German police-spies. Where is the party in opposition that has not been decried as Communistic by its opponents in power? Where is the Opposition that has not hurled back the branding reproach of Communism, against the more advanced opposition parties, as well as against its reactionary adversaries? Two things result from this fact. Communism is already acknowledged by all European Powers to be itself a Power. It is high time that Communists should openly, in the face of the whole world, publish their views, their aims, their tendencies, and meet this nursery tale of the Spectre of Communism with a Manifesto of the party itself. To this end, Communists of various nationalities have assembled in London, and sketched the following Manifesto, to be published in the English, French, German, Italian, Flemish and Danish languages.

by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"When we get ready to take the United States,

we will not take it under the label of Communism;

we will not take it under the label of Socialism.

These labels are unpleasant to the American people,

and have been speared too much.

We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable;

we will take it under "Liberalism," under "Progressivism,"under "Democracy."

But take it we will."

Alexander Trachtenberg, at the National Convention of Communist Parties, Madison Square Garden, 1944.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



James Perloff

James has been writing for alternative media since 1986 when he began contributing to The New American magazine. He is the author of eight books, the subjects of which range from COVID-19 to political history to creationism.

https://JamesPerloff.net



