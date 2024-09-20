September 20, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 6,000 Posts Have Been Published And Archived In 2024.
Smoking Gun Evidence For Ancient Granite Machining (29:28) and The 10 Planks Of Communism And The 45 Communist Goals In 1963 by Rhoda Wilson
Smoking Gun Evidence For Ancient Granite Machining (29:28)
by UnchartedX
https://rumble.com/v5folei-smoking-gun-evidence-for-ancient-granite-machining-by-unchartedx.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Great Pyramid Of Giza
Encodes The Speed Of Light At Least Six Different Ways
"Egyptian civilization was not a development, it was a legacy." ~ John Anthony West
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GreatPyramidOfGiza.net
The 10 Planks Of Communism And The 45 Communist Goals In 1963 (Text and Video)
Chapter II of the Communist Manifesto written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels lists 10 planks of communism. The 10th plank proclaims “free education for all in public schools.” In 1963, a US Congressman read out a list of the “current communist goals” for America. The 17th on the list was: “Get control of the schools. Use them as transmission belts for socialism and current communist propaganda.
by Rhoda Wilson
https://expose-news.com/2024/09/14/the-10-planks-of-communism
Israel’s Sacred Terrorism
Israel’s high-tech terror campaign in Lebanon is just the latest chapter. Israel invented air hijacking in 1954. Israel’s terror campaigns are in fact a “drive for lebensraum.”
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/israels-sacred-terrorism
ACH (2422) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of God’s Covenant People (Audio 59:50)
In today’s show originally recorded and broadcast on September 17, 2024, Andy is joined by Dr. Peter Hammond for a show entitled, “The Real Story Of God’s Covenant People.”
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2024/09/17/ach-2422-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-gods-covenant-people
Is Autism Caused By Vaccination?
The number of children diagnosed as suffering from autism has rocketed just as the number of children being vaccinated has risen. This isn’t just true of the UK; it’s true of all countries where children are vaccinated. I have for many years believed (and argued) that epidemiologically and logically all varieties of autism (including such brands as Asperger’s) are nothing more than vaccine damage.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/causedbyvac.htm
The Unpublished Genocide Diaries Of Dr. Refaat Alareer
The following pieces by Dr. Refaat Alareer, the Palestinian poet, professor and beloved mentor who was murdered in an Israeli airstrike on 6 December 2023, have not been published previously.
by Dr. Refaat Alareer
https://electronicintifada.net/content/unpublished-genocide-diaries-refaat-alareer/48436
Eve Of Destruction (14:10)
George Galloway Interviews Chris Hedges
https://rumble.com/v5fm06b-eve-of-destruction-george-galloway-interviews-chris-hedges.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Nasrallah: Blasts Declaration Of War, Enemy To Face Tough Retribution
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah says pager and walkie-talkie explosions by Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday which killed 37 people and wounded nearly 3,000 in Lebanon are a declaration of war.
by Press TV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2024/09/19/733587/Nasrallah–Enemy-crossed-all-red-lines-in-its-bombings-in-Lebanon
EU Calling For Nuclear War – Russia’s Top MP
Vyacheslav Volodin has slammed Strasbourg’s call to “lift restrictions” on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/604317-eu-nuclear-war-warning-russia
Constitution: The Wisest Part According To James Madison
The wisest part of the Constitution – James Madison specifically singled out one clause where he said the most wisdom is found. And what a surprise – not only is his view completely ignored today, the clause itself has been twisted into exactly what he warned against.
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v5f3pq1-constitution-the-wisest-part-according-to-james-madison.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Communist Manifesto
A spectre is haunting Europeâthe spectre of Communism. All the Powers of old Europe have entered into a holy alliance to exorcise this spectre: Pope and Czar, Metternich and Guizot, French Radicals and German police-spies. Where is the party in opposition that has not been decried as Communistic by its opponents in power? Where is the Opposition that has not hurled back the branding reproach of Communism, against the more advanced opposition parties, as well as against its reactionary adversaries? Two things result from this fact. Communism is already acknowledged by all European Powers to be itself a Power. It is high time that Communists should openly, in the face of the whole world, publish their views, their aims, their tendencies, and meet this nursery tale of the Spectre of Communism with a Manifesto of the party itself. To this end, Communists of various nationalities have assembled in London, and sketched the following Manifesto, to be published in the English, French, German, Italian, Flemish and Danish languages.
by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"When we get ready to take the United States,
we will not take it under the label of Communism;
we will not take it under the label of Socialism.
These labels are unpleasant to the American people,
and have been speared too much.
We will take the United States under labels we have made very lovable;
we will take it under "Liberalism," under "Progressivism,"under "Democracy."
But take it we will."
Alexander Trachtenberg, at the National Convention of Communist Parties, Madison Square Garden, 1944.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
James Perloff
James has been writing for alternative media since 1986 when he began contributing to The New American magazine. He is the author of eight books, the subjects of which range from COVID-19 to political history to creationism.
https://JamesPerloff.net
Hundreds of independent websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
