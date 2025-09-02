EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,495 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The ChatGPT CEO's Web Of Lies (14:07)

by Vanessa Wingardh

https://rumble.com/v6ydwei-the-chatgpt-ceos-web-of-lies-by-vanessa-wingardh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail From Barcelona To Break The Gaza Siege

The “Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla” set sail from the Spanish city of Barcelona on Sunday in a new humanitarian solidarity initiative aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for years, which has intensified since last March.

by The Palestinian Information Center

https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/08/31/346806



Book Review: Against Our Better Judgment (42:58)

The Hidden History of How the US Was Used to Create Israel by Alison Weir

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/against-our-better-judgment-the-hidden



Russia, India, China: The End Of Western Power

Three civilizations forging the core of multipolarity

Russia, China, and India form a fundamental structure that is visibly changing the world order. Globalists have repeatedly tried to pull India over to their side, exploiting its border disputes with China.

by Alexander Dugin

https://www.multipolarpress.com/p/russia-india-china-the-end-of-western-power



I Am Interested In A Positive Vision, Not Resentment (25:47)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6yafp0-i-am-interested-in-a-positive-vision-not-resentment.html



Superpower Triumph: Trilateral Win For Russia, India, China

Russian President Vladimir Putin had many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, including with China’s and India’s leaders.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/superpower-triumph-trilateral-win-for-russia-india-china-1122704503.html



Gaza Freedom Flotilla: George Galloway Interviews Tadhg Hickey (10:15)

We don’t believe our lives, or our children’s, are worth more than others

Humanity is finding its feet again. And its sea legs. Tadhg Hickey live from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla en route with humitarian aid to break the blockade. ‘We will never, ever abandon the Palestinians’

https://rumble.com/v6ybvz0-interview-we-dont-believe-our-lives-or-our-childrens-are-worth-more-than-ot.html



Washington Orders Sweeping Visa Ban On Palestinian Passport Holders

The move comes after visas for Palestinian Authority leaders were also revoked ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York

The US State Department ordered a suspension of visas for nearly everyone holding a Palestinian passport, the New York Times (NYT) reported on 31 August.

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/washington-orders-sweeping-visa-ban-on-palestinian-passport-holders



“We Have Suffered From Occupation. We Fought Against It For 800 Years.” (1:08)

by Liam Cunningham

https://x.com/novaramedia/status/1961852900428177552

Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Another Brick In The Road To US Digital Gulag

Yet another mass shooting in Minnesota, remarkably the city of little more than 400,000 people’s third “separate” murder incident within the same 24-hour period last week.

by Joachim Hagopian

https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/09/joachim-hagopian-minneapolis-catholic-school-shooting-another-brick-in-the-road-to-us-digital-gulag



Modi And Xi Discuss Trade And Security At SCO Summit, Aim To Repair Relations (3:27)

Leaders of the world's two most populous nations and economic rivals are meeting as a trade war with the United States looms. Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The two leaders are trying to repair ties following long-running border tensions. Xi says improved relations offer far-reaching benefits for both countries.

by Al Jazeera

https://rumble.com/v6yc0g2-modi-and-xi-discuss-trade-and-security-at-sco-summit-aim-to-repair-relation.html



Yemen Vows Revenge After Israel Assassinates Its Prime Minister And Several Ministers (Text and Video)

Three days ago, Israel launched an airstrike on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. We now have confirmation that Yemeni prime minister Nasser al-Rahawi was among the dead.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/yemen-vows-revenge-after-israel-assassinates



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

“Big whirls have little whirls

which feed on their velocity

and little whirls have lesser whirls

and so on to viscosity.”

Lewis F. Richardson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Against Our Better Judgment:

The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel

by Alison Weir

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis