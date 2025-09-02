September 2, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The ChatGPT CEO's Web Of Lies by Vanessa Wingardh (14:07)
The Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail From Barcelona To Break The Gaza Siege by The Palestinian Information Center, Book Review: Against Our Better Judgment by Palestine Bookshelf (42:58)
The ChatGPT CEO's Web Of Lies (14:07)
by Vanessa Wingardh
https://rumble.com/v6ydwei-the-chatgpt-ceos-web-of-lies-by-vanessa-wingardh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail From Barcelona To Break The Gaza Siege
The “Global Sumud (Resilience) Flotilla” set sail from the Spanish city of Barcelona on Sunday in a new humanitarian solidarity initiative aimed at breaking the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for years, which has intensified since last March.
by The Palestinian Information Center
https://english.palinfo.com/news/2025/08/31/346806
Book Review: Against Our Better Judgment (42:58)
The Hidden History of How the US Was Used to Create Israel by Alison Weir
by Palestine Bookshelf
https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/against-our-better-judgment-the-hidden
Russia, India, China: The End Of Western Power
Three civilizations forging the core of multipolarity
Russia, China, and India form a fundamental structure that is visibly changing the world order. Globalists have repeatedly tried to pull India over to their side, exploiting its border disputes with China.
by Alexander Dugin
https://www.multipolarpress.com/p/russia-india-china-the-end-of-western-power
I Am Interested In A Positive Vision, Not Resentment (25:47)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6yafp0-i-am-interested-in-a-positive-vision-not-resentment.html
Superpower Triumph: Trilateral Win For Russia, India, China
Russian President Vladimir Putin had many bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China, including with China’s and India’s leaders.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250901/superpower-triumph-trilateral-win-for-russia-india-china-1122704503.html
Gaza Freedom Flotilla: George Galloway Interviews Tadhg Hickey (10:15)
We don’t believe our lives, or our children’s, are worth more than others
Humanity is finding its feet again. And its sea legs. Tadhg Hickey live from the Gaza Freedom Flotilla en route with humitarian aid to break the blockade. ‘We will never, ever abandon the Palestinians’
https://rumble.com/v6ybvz0-interview-we-dont-believe-our-lives-or-our-childrens-are-worth-more-than-ot.html
Washington Orders Sweeping Visa Ban On Palestinian Passport Holders
The move comes after visas for Palestinian Authority leaders were also revoked ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York
The US State Department ordered a suspension of visas for nearly everyone holding a Palestinian passport, the New York Times (NYT) reported on 31 August.
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/washington-orders-sweeping-visa-ban-on-palestinian-passport-holders
“We Have Suffered From Occupation. We Fought Against It For 800 Years.” (1:08)
by Liam Cunningham
https://x.com/novaramedia/status/1961852900428177552
Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting: Another Brick In The Road To US Digital Gulag
Yet another mass shooting in Minnesota, remarkably the city of little more than 400,000 people’s third “separate” murder incident within the same 24-hour period last week.
by Joachim Hagopian
https://jameshfetzer.org/2025/09/joachim-hagopian-minneapolis-catholic-school-shooting-another-brick-in-the-road-to-us-digital-gulag
Modi And Xi Discuss Trade And Security At SCO Summit, Aim To Repair Relations (3:27)
Leaders of the world's two most populous nations and economic rivals are meeting as a trade war with the United States looms. Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. The two leaders are trying to repair ties following long-running border tensions. Xi says improved relations offer far-reaching benefits for both countries.
by Al Jazeera
https://rumble.com/v6yc0g2-modi-and-xi-discuss-trade-and-security-at-sco-summit-aim-to-repair-relation.html
Yemen Vows Revenge After Israel Assassinates Its Prime Minister And Several Ministers (Text and Video)
Three days ago, Israel launched an airstrike on the Yemeni capital of Sanaa. We now have confirmation that Yemeni prime minister Nasser al-Rahawi was among the dead.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/yemen-vows-revenge-after-israel-assassinates
“Big whirls have little whirls
which feed on their velocity
and little whirls have lesser whirls
and so on to viscosity.”
Lewis F. Richardson
Against Our Better Judgment:
The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel
by Alison Weir
