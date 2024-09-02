EarthNewspaper.com

Lead Post

The National Security State Is Killing Free Speech

Governments and institutions are using lawfare to shut down independent voices

by Philip Giraldi

https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-national-security-state-is-killing-free-speech



Video Of The Day

The Election Ritual: The Illusion Of American Democracy (12:18)

by Shahid King Bolsen

https://rumble.com/v5db7np-the-election-ritual-the-illusion-of-american-democracy-by-shahid-king-bolse.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



‘Karbala Is The Path To Al-Aqsa’: An Iraq Diary

Iraq’s prime minister hosted a unique conference in Baghdad during the 21 million-strong Arbaeen march, linking the seventh-century murder of Imam Hussain in Karbala to Israel’s current genocide of Palestinians.

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/karbala-is-the-path-to-al-aqsa-an-iraq-diary



Rediscovering Ancient Civilizations (2:59:43)

Shawn Ryan Interviews Randall Carlson

https://rumble.com/v5d3bkt-rediscovering-ancient-civilizations-shawn-ryan-interviews-randall-carlson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lavrov Draws Parallels Between Israel And Ukraine

Both nations are apparently seeking to spark major regional wars, Russia’s most senior diplomat has suggested

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/603345-lavrov-ukraine-israel-wars



War On Gaza: Aid Workers Killed In Israeli Strike On Humanitarian Convoy

The attack on US charity’s aid convoy heading to Emirati hospital comes hours after an Israeli strike targeted a World Food Programme convoy

by MEE Staff

https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/transportation-workers-killed-israeli-strike-humanitarian-aid-convoy-gaza



How Christ Became King (19:08)

by Robert Sepehr

https://rumble.com/v5d6qip-how-christ-became-king-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Leftist Brazilian Judge Orders Complete Ban Of Elon Musk’s X

Notorious left-wing Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has instructed the government to block access to X. Elon Musk condemned the ruling for ‘crushing the people’s right to free speech.’

by Stephen Kokx

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/leftist-brazilian-judge-orders-complete-ban-of-elon-musks-x



France Stoops To Hostage-Taking Of Telegram’s Pavel Durov

At a time when the U.S.-led NATO proxy war in Ukraine against Russia has entered a disastrous phase of defeat, the Western elite must shut down all and every critical media.

Editorial by Strategic Culture

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/30/france-stoops-hostage-taking-telegram-pavel-durov



