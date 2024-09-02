September 2, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived.
The National Security State Is Killing Free Speech by Philip Giraldi and The Election Ritual: The Illusion Of American Democracy by Shahid King Bolsen (12:18)
The National Security State Is Killing Free Speech
Governments and institutions are using lawfare to shut down independent voices
by Philip Giraldi
https://www.unz.com/pgiraldi/the-national-security-state-is-killing-free-speech
The Election Ritual: The Illusion Of American Democracy (12:18)
by Shahid King Bolsen
https://rumble.com/v5db7np-the-election-ritual-the-illusion-of-american-democracy-by-shahid-king-bolse.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
‘Karbala Is The Path To Al-Aqsa’: An Iraq Diary
Iraq’s prime minister hosted a unique conference in Baghdad during the 21 million-strong Arbaeen march, linking the seventh-century murder of Imam Hussain in Karbala to Israel’s current genocide of Palestinians.
by Pepe Escobar
https://thecradle.co/articles/karbala-is-the-path-to-al-aqsa-an-iraq-diary
Rediscovering Ancient Civilizations (2:59:43)
Shawn Ryan Interviews Randall Carlson
https://rumble.com/v5d3bkt-rediscovering-ancient-civilizations-shawn-ryan-interviews-randall-carlson.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lavrov Draws Parallels Between Israel And Ukraine
Both nations are apparently seeking to spark major regional wars, Russia’s most senior diplomat has suggested
by RT
https://www.rt.com/russia/603345-lavrov-ukraine-israel-wars
War On Gaza: Aid Workers Killed In Israeli Strike On Humanitarian Convoy
The attack on US charity’s aid convoy heading to Emirati hospital comes hours after an Israeli strike targeted a World Food Programme convoy
by MEE Staff
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/transportation-workers-killed-israeli-strike-humanitarian-aid-convoy-gaza
How Christ Became King (19:08)
by Robert Sepehr
https://rumble.com/v5d6qip-how-christ-became-king-by-robert-sepehr.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Leftist Brazilian Judge Orders Complete Ban Of Elon Musk’s X
Notorious left-wing Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has instructed the government to block access to X. Elon Musk condemned the ruling for ‘crushing the people’s right to free speech.’
by Stephen Kokx
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/leftist-brazilian-judge-orders-complete-ban-of-elon-musks-x
France Stoops To Hostage-Taking Of Telegram’s Pavel Durov
At a time when the U.S.-led NATO proxy war in Ukraine against Russia has entered a disastrous phase of defeat, the Western elite must shut down all and every critical media.
Editorial by Strategic Culture
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/08/30/france-stoops-hostage-taking-telegram-pavel-durov
Holy Bible (KJV) (Audiobook)
by eBibleRadio.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"What country before ever existed a century and a half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure."
Thomas Jefferson
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Whale.to
They Fear Those With Knowledge And Control Those Without It
http://Whale.to
Conclusive Evidence The Shroud Of Turin Is Authentic (46:35)
by Father Robert Spitzer
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Phil Spector (22 Posts)
Playlist Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Phil Spector - On The Wall Of Sound (1:07)
Clip From My Four-Hour Interview With Phillip
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ggLrofRsaTap
Holodomor Archive With 67 Posts.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
