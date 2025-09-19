EarthNewspaper.com

The Jewish Oligarchy Assassinated Charlie Kirk

The Preponderance Of Evidence,

Their Perfidious History And Proclivity For Assassinations,

Have All Led Me To Deduce This, Prove Me Wrong



Video Of The Day

The Bibi Doth Protest Too Much (1:01:59)

by Candace Owens

https://rumble.com/v6z6250-the-bibi-doth-protest-too-much-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured Videos

Ballistics Don't Lie (21:59)

The large neck wound on Charlie Kirk is an exit wound, not an entry wound.

by Outside The Overton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



A Comprehensive Explanation Of Why Israel Wanted Charlie Kirk Dead

It is undeniable that Israel was putting Kirk under immense pressure, making him feel afraid for his safety. So now that has been established, let’s look at how Israel pounced on the story of Kirk’s death. Almost immediately after Kirk was shot, Netanyahu was blaming “radical Islamists and ultra-progressives” without a shred of evidence.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/a-comprehensive-explanation-of-why



What The GENIUS Act Will Soon Bring (Transcript and Video 5:03)

While Charlie Kirk’s death is being used by political agents to attack freedom of speech and to further divide an already divided nation, many are wondering, what happens next.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/what-the-genius-act-will-soon-bring



The Stealth Transition: How Your Child’s School Became A Gender Reassignment Clinic

When Parent-Teacher Conferences Require Security Clearance and Biology Became a Hate Crime…

by Obliged to See

https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-stealth-transition-how-your-childs



Bondi v Free Speech – Using The Charlie Kirk Tragedy To Justify Censorship? (59:11)

We’re talking Pam Bondi’s jaw-dropping comments on free speech, the GOP’s maddening inability to get a budget done, and Kash Patel handing Cory Booker his lunch in a Senate showdown.

by Tom Renz

https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/bondi-v-free-speech-using-the-charlie



The Zionist Experiment Is Over

Contrary to the assertions of Scofield-duped Christian Zionist evangelicals, God gave NO everlasting unconditional promise of national perpetuity to the Old Covenant nation of Israel. God’s promises of blessings to Old Covenant Israel were conditional to Israel’s obedience to God.

by Chuch Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4837/The-Zionist-Experiment-Is-Over.aspx



CIA Insider Exposes Plot To ‘Repeal First Amendment’ Following Charlie Kirk False Flag (18:19)

by The People’s Voice

https://rumble.com/v6z4w12-cia-insider-exposes-plot-to-repeal-first-amendment-following-charlie-kirk-f.html



The Pendulum Swings: Free Speech Falls Under Tread Of Prophecy (Text and Videos)

Beneath the smokescreen of combating the ‘Leftist’ scourge which has left American politics streaked in blood, the Trump administration has threatened curbs on free speech for the covert sake of protecting Israel.

by Simplicius

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/the-pendulum-swings-free-speech-falls



E1 Expansion: Netanyahu Declares ‘No Palestinian State’ (4:45)

Israel’s approval of the E1 settlement project marks a turning point for the future of Palestine.

by RT

https://rumble.com/v6z4jm8-e1-expansion-netanyahu-declares-no-palestinian-state.html



Russia’s Hi-Tech Starlink Analog Can Free Global South From US Tech Dominance: Here’s How

Roscosmos is “moving at a rapid pace” toward fielding an alternative to Elon Musk’s satellite internet empire. Veteran military expert Yuri Knutov breaks things down.

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/russias-hi-tech-starlink-analog-can-free-global-south-from-us-tech-dominance-heres-how-1122802372.html



They Really Expect Us To Believe This Shit (1:06)

by Champagne Joshi

https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1968683565249421502



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Poem Of The Day

The Pervasive Charade



Keep it up prop it up

Never let it fall

The pervasive charade

Is now spoken by all



by Mark R. Elsis



October 19, 1996

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Footnotes In Gaza

From the great cartoonist-reporter, a sweeping, original investigation of a forgotten crime in the most vexed of places.

by Joe Sacco

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



