September 19, 2025
A Comprehensive Explanation Of Why Israel Wanted Charlie Kirk Dead by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media, What The GENIUS Act Will Soon Bring by Greg Reese (5:03)
The Jewish Oligarchy Assassinated Charlie Kirk
The Preponderance Of Evidence,
Their Perfidious History And Proclivity For Assassinations,
Have All Led Me To Deduce This, Prove Me Wrong
The Bibi Doth Protest Too Much (1:01:59)
by Candace Owens
https://rumble.com/v6z6250-the-bibi-doth-protest-too-much-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Ballistics Don't Lie (21:59)
The large neck wound on Charlie Kirk is an exit wound, not an entry wound.
by Outside The Overton
A Comprehensive Explanation Of Why Israel Wanted Charlie Kirk Dead
It is undeniable that Israel was putting Kirk under immense pressure, making him feel afraid for his safety. So now that has been established, let’s look at how Israel pounced on the story of Kirk’s death. Almost immediately after Kirk was shot, Netanyahu was blaming “radical Islamists and ultra-progressives” without a shred of evidence.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/a-comprehensive-explanation-of-why
What The GENIUS Act Will Soon Bring (Transcript and Video 5:03)
While Charlie Kirk’s death is being used by political agents to attack freedom of speech and to further divide an already divided nation, many are wondering, what happens next.
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/what-the-genius-act-will-soon-bring
The Stealth Transition: How Your Child’s School Became A Gender Reassignment Clinic
When Parent-Teacher Conferences Require Security Clearance and Biology Became a Hate Crime…
by Obliged to See
https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-stealth-transition-how-your-childs
Bondi v Free Speech – Using The Charlie Kirk Tragedy To Justify Censorship? (59:11)
We’re talking Pam Bondi’s jaw-dropping comments on free speech, the GOP’s maddening inability to get a budget done, and Kash Patel handing Cory Booker his lunch in a Senate showdown.
by Tom Renz
https://tomrenz.substack.com/p/bondi-v-free-speech-using-the-charlie
The Zionist Experiment Is Over
Contrary to the assertions of Scofield-duped Christian Zionist evangelicals, God gave NO everlasting unconditional promise of national perpetuity to the Old Covenant nation of Israel. God’s promises of blessings to Old Covenant Israel were conditional to Israel’s obedience to God.
by Chuch Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4837/The-Zionist-Experiment-Is-Over.aspx
CIA Insider Exposes Plot To ‘Repeal First Amendment’ Following Charlie Kirk False Flag (18:19)
by The People’s Voice
https://rumble.com/v6z4w12-cia-insider-exposes-plot-to-repeal-first-amendment-following-charlie-kirk-f.html
The Pendulum Swings: Free Speech Falls Under Tread Of Prophecy (Text and Videos)
Beneath the smokescreen of combating the ‘Leftist’ scourge which has left American politics streaked in blood, the Trump administration has threatened curbs on free speech for the covert sake of protecting Israel.
by Simplicius
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/the-pendulum-swings-free-speech-falls
E1 Expansion: Netanyahu Declares ‘No Palestinian State’ (4:45)
Israel’s approval of the E1 settlement project marks a turning point for the future of Palestine.
by RT
https://rumble.com/v6z4jm8-e1-expansion-netanyahu-declares-no-palestinian-state.html
Russia’s Hi-Tech Starlink Analog Can Free Global South From US Tech Dominance: Here’s How
Roscosmos is “moving at a rapid pace” toward fielding an alternative to Elon Musk’s satellite internet empire. Veteran military expert Yuri Knutov breaks things down.
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250917/russias-hi-tech-starlink-analog-can-free-global-south-from-us-tech-dominance-heres-how-1122802372.html
They Really Expect Us To Believe This Shit (1:06)
by Champagne Joshi
https://x.com/JoshWalkos/status/1968683565249421502
