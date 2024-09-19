EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

6,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Book Of The Day

The Assassination Of James Forrestal

The second edition, with its first of two new chapters, reveals that the stories that Forrestal had experienced some sort of sudden breakdown, prompting his hospital confinement, are almost certainly false. The second new chapter presents evidence that the deaths of other prominent and influential individuals, including that of T.E. Lawrence, the famed “Lawrence of Arabia,” were likely assassinations, and they might well have been done by the same people who were responsible for Forrestal’s death. Overall, using primarily information provided in the Navy's official investigation of the death of America's first Secretary of Defense, which had been kept secret for 55 years, The Assassination of James Forrestal thoroughly demolishes the widely believed view that Forrestal's fall from a 16th-floor window of the Bethesda Naval Hospital on May 22, 1949, was an act of suicide. The official report, in fact, did not conclude that Forrestal committed suicide. It concluded only that the fall caused his death and that no one in the U.S. Navy was responsible for it. A major reason why the suicide thesis is still widely believed is that the news of the release of the official report, which the author obtained through the Freedom of Information Act in 2004, has been effectively suppressed. Building upon what he has long made available on his web site, and in the manner of his 2018 book, The Martyrdom of Thomas Merton: An Investigation, co-authored with Hugh Turley, David Martin breaks through the wall of silence and misinformation. This meticulous examination of the violent death of the leading government critic of American support for the creation of the state of Israel is vital to an understanding of U.S. and world history since the mid-20th century.

by David Martin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Video Of The Day

Exposed The Most Cynical Lie: Abortion Is About Women's Health (8:55)

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v5fjss5-exposed-the-most-cynical-lie-abortion-is-about-womens-health-by-the-david-k.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Jews The Original Terrorists

All we hear from the pro-Israel brigade is how ‘terrorists targeting Israel’ is the reason and justification for the bombing of Gaza. Well here are some facts about who the original terrorists actually are. On 6 November 1944, the Stern Gang assassinated Lord Moyne, the British Minister Resident in the Middle East, in Cairo. Moyne was the highest ranking British official in the region.

by Smash Cultural Marxism

https://smashculturalmarxism.wordpress.com/2015/03/04/jews-the-original-terrorists



Trump’s Poor Security And Even Worse Anti-Trump Speech (36:39)

by Chris Martenson, PhD

https://rumble.com/v5fbs22-tba.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Flashback: Britain’s 1947 ‘Kristalnacht’ Was Retaliation For Jewish Terrorism In Palestine

In 1933, world Jewry declared war on Germany — initially through economic warfare in the form of an international boycott — and that boycott caused a backlash against the Jews in Germany, which culminated in 1938’s Kristalnacht — when Jewish stores and synagogues were attacked — an act that both Adolf Hitler and Josef Goebbels condemned.

by CFT Team

https://christiansfortruth.com/flashback-britains-1947-kristalnacht



Israel Detonates Thousands Of Hezbollah Walkie-Talkies, Killing At Least 20

The walkie-talkie attack came a day after Israel detonated pagers in Lebanon, killing at least 12, including two children

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/18/israel-detonates-thousands-of-hezbollah-walkiep-talkies-killing-at-least-14



Israeli Pager Massacre Leaves 4200 Injured, 11 Dead Including 2 Children (15:36)

by Vanessa Beeley

https://rumble.com/v5fgzxx-israeli-pager-massacre-leaves-4200-injured-11-dead-including-2-children-by-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The US Has Allowed Israel’s Attack On Lebanon, And Now War May Follow

Washington claims it knew nothing of the unprecedented pager-bombing attack, but its unconditional support enabled it

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.rt.com/news/604217-us-israel-attack-lebanon



Significant Drone Strike On Largest Russian Arms Depot

Dima of the Military Summary Channel, reporting very shortly after the event occurred and now endorsed by some other media I have seen this morning of September 18 (California time), including Radio Free Europe – speaks of a 100 Ukrainian drone attack on Russia of which some got through to the town of Torovets, 400 miles west of Moscow in the Tver region.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/significant-drone-strike-on-largest



New Book Written By Feminist Exposes Who Is Really Behind The Transgender Agenda

Jennifer Bilek’s ‘Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from The 11th Hour’ is a compilation of her investigative journalism into ‘the technological and financial motivations behind a political agenda masquerading as a human rights movement.’

by Frank Wright

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/new-book-written-by-feminist-exposes-who-is-really-behind-the-transgender-agenda



Insane Leftists Outraged After Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt (11:02)

by Misha Petrov

https://rumble.com/v5f4305-insane-leftists-outraged-after-trump-survives-second-assassination-attempt.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Poem Of The Day

Without You



As the days went by

And turned into weeks

Which lasted months

Until a year passed

Without you

by Mark R. Elsis

September 19, 1978

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Reclaim The Net

Free Speech, Privacy, Individual Liberty Online

https://ReclaimTheNet.org



Links

Hundreds of independent websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,700 archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis