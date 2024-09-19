September 19, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. The Assassination Of James Forrestal by David Martin
Exposed The Most Cynical Lie: Abortion Is About Women's Health by The David Knight Show (8:55) and Jews The Original Terrorists by Smash Cultural Marxism
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
6,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Book Of The Day
The Assassination Of James Forrestal
The second edition, with its first of two new chapters, reveals that the stories that Forrestal had experienced some sort of sudden breakdown, prompting his hospital confinement, are almost certainly false. The second new chapter presents evidence that the deaths of other prominent and influential individuals, including that of T.E. Lawrence, the famed “Lawrence of Arabia,” were likely assassinations, and they might well have been done by the same people who were responsible for Forrestal’s death. Overall, using primarily information provided in the Navy's official investigation of the death of America's first Secretary of Defense, which had been kept secret for 55 years, The Assassination of James Forrestal thoroughly demolishes the widely believed view that Forrestal's fall from a 16th-floor window of the Bethesda Naval Hospital on May 22, 1949, was an act of suicide. The official report, in fact, did not conclude that Forrestal committed suicide. It concluded only that the fall caused his death and that no one in the U.S. Navy was responsible for it. A major reason why the suicide thesis is still widely believed is that the news of the release of the official report, which the author obtained through the Freedom of Information Act in 2004, has been effectively suppressed. Building upon what he has long made available on his web site, and in the manner of his 2018 book, The Martyrdom of Thomas Merton: An Investigation, co-authored with Hugh Turley, David Martin breaks through the wall of silence and misinformation. This meticulous examination of the violent death of the leading government critic of American support for the creation of the state of Israel is vital to an understanding of U.S. and world history since the mid-20th century.
by David Martin
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Video Of The Day
Exposed The Most Cynical Lie: Abortion Is About Women's Health (8:55)
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v5fjss5-exposed-the-most-cynical-lie-abortion-is-about-womens-health-by-the-david-k.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Jews The Original Terrorists
All we hear from the pro-Israel brigade is how ‘terrorists targeting Israel’ is the reason and justification for the bombing of Gaza. Well here are some facts about who the original terrorists actually are. On 6 November 1944, the Stern Gang assassinated Lord Moyne, the British Minister Resident in the Middle East, in Cairo. Moyne was the highest ranking British official in the region.
by Smash Cultural Marxism
https://smashculturalmarxism.wordpress.com/2015/03/04/jews-the-original-terrorists
Trump’s Poor Security And Even Worse Anti-Trump Speech (36:39)
by Chris Martenson, PhD
https://rumble.com/v5fbs22-tba.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Flashback: Britain’s 1947 ‘Kristalnacht’ Was Retaliation For Jewish Terrorism In Palestine
In 1933, world Jewry declared war on Germany — initially through economic warfare in the form of an international boycott — and that boycott caused a backlash against the Jews in Germany, which culminated in 1938’s Kristalnacht — when Jewish stores and synagogues were attacked — an act that both Adolf Hitler and Josef Goebbels condemned.
by CFT Team
https://christiansfortruth.com/flashback-britains-1947-kristalnacht
Israel Detonates Thousands Of Hezbollah Walkie-Talkies, Killing At Least 20
The walkie-talkie attack came a day after Israel detonated pagers in Lebanon, killing at least 12, including two children
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/18/israel-detonates-thousands-of-hezbollah-walkiep-talkies-killing-at-least-14
Israeli Pager Massacre Leaves 4200 Injured, 11 Dead Including 2 Children (15:36)
by Vanessa Beeley
https://rumble.com/v5fgzxx-israeli-pager-massacre-leaves-4200-injured-11-dead-including-2-children-by-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The US Has Allowed Israel’s Attack On Lebanon, And Now War May Follow
Washington claims it knew nothing of the unprecedented pager-bombing attack, but its unconditional support enabled it
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.rt.com/news/604217-us-israel-attack-lebanon
Significant Drone Strike On Largest Russian Arms Depot
Dima of the Military Summary Channel, reporting very shortly after the event occurred and now endorsed by some other media I have seen this morning of September 18 (California time), including Radio Free Europe – speaks of a 100 Ukrainian drone attack on Russia of which some got through to the town of Torovets, 400 miles west of Moscow in the Tver region.
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/significant-drone-strike-on-largest
New Book Written By Feminist Exposes Who Is Really Behind The Transgender Agenda
Jennifer Bilek’s ‘Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches from The 11th Hour’ is a compilation of her investigative journalism into ‘the technological and financial motivations behind a political agenda masquerading as a human rights movement.’
by Frank Wright
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/new-book-written-by-feminist-exposes-who-is-really-behind-the-transgender-agenda
Insane Leftists Outraged After Trump Survives Second Assassination Attempt (11:02)
by Misha Petrov
https://rumble.com/v5f4305-insane-leftists-outraged-after-trump-survives-second-assassination-attempt.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Poem Of The Day
Without You
As the days went by
And turned into weeks
Which lasted months
Until a year passed
Without you
by Mark R. Elsis
September 19, 1978
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Reclaim The Net
Free Speech, Privacy, Individual Liberty Online
https://ReclaimTheNet.org
Links
Hundreds of independent websites.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Memes
Dozens of memes are published monthly with over 1,700 archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
Thank you..
YAH bless <3