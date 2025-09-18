EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

41,865 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



How Long Are We Going To Put Up With These Demonic And Genocidal Psychopaths?



Video Of The Day

Good Goy Gone Bad Charlie Kirk Compilation (32:04)

by VoxExVeritas

https://rumble.com/v6z45ro-good-goy-gone-bad-charlie-kirk-compilation-by-voxexveritas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Did Israel Murder Charlie Kirk?

“Terror is theater… Theater’s a con trick… Do you know what that means? Con trick? You’ve been deceived.” ~ John le Carré, The Little Drummer Girl, (1983)

A provision authorizing extrajudicial murder exists within Jewish law. Din rodef — “law of the pursuer,” permits the killing of those who are deemed a threat to individual Jews or the Jewish state, without the benefit of due process.

by W.M. Peterson

https://truthblitzkrieg.com/2025/09/16/did-israel-murder-charlie-kirk



Mossad And Charlie Kirk (4:59)

by JakeGTV

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EVDFmSxiLe84



Who Killed Charlie Kirk?

I had the pleasure of appearing on Charlie Kirk’s program a few times over the years and I always found him to be polite, respectful, and genuinely interested in ideas.

by Ron Paul

https://ronpaulinstitute.org/who-killed-charlie-kirk



Dangerous Liberty Episode 143 – Special Guest Gray Hughes Investigates (2:55:39)

In Episode 143 we’ll have special guest Gray Hughes Investigates on to discuss the recent developments in the Charlie Kirk incident.

Some topics we’ll cover: New Info Brings New Questions; How Did R!fle Get There?; Was The Alleged Sh**ter Actually Carrying A R!fle When He Escaped?; Wrong Person In Custody?; Screwdriver Found.; Evidence of Different Shooters?

by Paramount Tactical

https://rumble.com/v6yzz4y-dangerous-liberty-ep143-special-guest-gray-hughes-investigates.html



Israel’s Chief Rabbi Wrote A Condolence Letter About Charlie Kirk’s Death On September 2nd, 8 Days Before The Assassination.

The Hebrew calendar date 9 Elul, 5785 corresponds with September 2, 2025.

The letter is still LIVE on Israel Heritage Foundation (@IHF_Heritage) X account.

by Jackson Hinkle

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1968221132588257543



Who Murdered Charlie Kirk? (2:02:14)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6z1adu-who-murdered-charlie-kirk.html



Earshot – The Charlie Kirk Murder

Forensics Tell The Story, Everything Else Is A White Rabbit Psy-Op

I’m George Webb, and I’m standing here in Utah telling you this Charlie Kirk murder case is simple if you begin with the body and not the headlines.

by George Webb

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/earshot-the-charlie-kirk-murder



Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Charged. Something Isn’t Right… (1:18:59)

by Candace Eposode 236

https://rumble.com/v6z1p7u-charlie-kirk-shooting-suspect-charged.-something-isnt-right-candace-ep-236.html



‘Bot Army’ Flooding Social Media With Pro-Israeli Propaganda: Report

An American “public relations” firm closely allied with the Democratic Party is in contract with the Israeli regime to flood social media platforms with pro-Tel Aviv propaganda, using a “bot army,” a report says.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/09/16/755115/United-States-Israel-bot-army-Instagram-X-YouTube



CIA Deployed Snipers To Charlie Kirk Event As Spy Plane Secretly Filmed Assassination (21:45)

by The People’s Voice

https://rumble.com/v6z1gru-cia-deployed-snipers-to-charlie-kirk-event-as-spy-plane-secretly-filmed-ass.html



Ave Maria

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria



Quote Of The Day

"A culture that does not grasp the vital interplay between morality and power,

which mistakes management techniques for wisdom,

and fails to understand that the measure of a civilization is its compassion,

not its speed or ability to consume, condemns itself to death."

Chris Hedges

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Wikisource

The Free Library That Anyone Can Improve.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Texts In English.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Links

Links To Hundreds Of Independent Websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis