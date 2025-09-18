September 18, 2025, 35 Posts Published And Archived. Good Goy Gone Bad Charlie Kirk Compilation by VoxExVeritas (32:04)
Did Israel Murder Charlie Kirk? by W.M. Peterson, Mossad And Charlie Kirk by JakeGTV (4:59), Who Killed Charlie Kirk? by Ron Paul, and Who Murdered Charlie Kirk? by Nicholas J. Fuentes (2:02:14)
Good Goy Gone Bad Charlie Kirk Compilation (32:04)
by VoxExVeritas
https://rumble.com/v6z45ro-good-goy-gone-bad-charlie-kirk-compilation-by-voxexveritas.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Did Israel Murder Charlie Kirk?
“Terror is theater… Theater’s a con trick… Do you know what that means? Con trick? You’ve been deceived.” ~ John le Carré, The Little Drummer Girl, (1983)
A provision authorizing extrajudicial murder exists within Jewish law. Din rodef — “law of the pursuer,” permits the killing of those who are deemed a threat to individual Jews or the Jewish state, without the benefit of due process.
by W.M. Peterson
https://truthblitzkrieg.com/2025/09/16/did-israel-murder-charlie-kirk
Mossad And Charlie Kirk (4:59)
by JakeGTV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EVDFmSxiLe84
Who Killed Charlie Kirk?
I had the pleasure of appearing on Charlie Kirk’s program a few times over the years and I always found him to be polite, respectful, and genuinely interested in ideas.
by Ron Paul
https://ronpaulinstitute.org/who-killed-charlie-kirk
Dangerous Liberty Episode 143 – Special Guest Gray Hughes Investigates (2:55:39)
In Episode 143 we’ll have special guest Gray Hughes Investigates on to discuss the recent developments in the Charlie Kirk incident.
Some topics we’ll cover: New Info Brings New Questions; How Did R!fle Get There?; Was The Alleged Sh**ter Actually Carrying A R!fle When He Escaped?; Wrong Person In Custody?; Screwdriver Found.; Evidence of Different Shooters?
by Paramount Tactical
https://rumble.com/v6yzz4y-dangerous-liberty-ep143-special-guest-gray-hughes-investigates.html
Israel’s Chief Rabbi Wrote A Condolence Letter About Charlie Kirk’s Death On September 2nd, 8 Days Before The Assassination.
The Hebrew calendar date 9 Elul, 5785 corresponds with September 2, 2025.
The letter is still LIVE on Israel Heritage Foundation (@IHF_Heritage) X account.
by Jackson Hinkle
https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1968221132588257543
Who Murdered Charlie Kirk? (2:02:14)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6z1adu-who-murdered-charlie-kirk.html
Earshot – The Charlie Kirk Murder
Forensics Tell The Story, Everything Else Is A White Rabbit Psy-Op
I’m George Webb, and I’m standing here in Utah telling you this Charlie Kirk murder case is simple if you begin with the body and not the headlines.
by George Webb
https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/earshot-the-charlie-kirk-murder
Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect Charged. Something Isn’t Right… (1:18:59)
by Candace Eposode 236
https://rumble.com/v6z1p7u-charlie-kirk-shooting-suspect-charged.-something-isnt-right-candace-ep-236.html
‘Bot Army’ Flooding Social Media With Pro-Israeli Propaganda: Report
An American “public relations” firm closely allied with the Democratic Party is in contract with the Israeli regime to flood social media platforms with pro-Tel Aviv propaganda, using a “bot army,” a report says.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/09/16/755115/United-States-Israel-bot-army-Instagram-X-YouTube
CIA Deployed Snipers To Charlie Kirk Event As Spy Plane Secretly Filmed Assassination (21:45)
by The People’s Voice
https://rumble.com/v6z1gru-cia-deployed-snipers-to-charlie-kirk-event-as-spy-plane-secretly-filmed-ass.html
