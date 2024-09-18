September 18, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Is Vaccination A Synonym For Genocide? by Dr. Vernon Coleman
Lone Gunmen And Tell Tale Signs Of An MK Ultra Assassin (4:58) and Pager Attack Presages Doom by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
Is Vaccination A Synonym For Genocide?
In 1986, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States were given around five vaccines. This year, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States are given around 32 vaccines. And, of course, all those vaccines are given to keep children healthy. So why, just out of curiosity, are today's children and young people sicker than any generation since cholera, tuberculosis and other nasties were major killers at the end of the 19th century? The evidence shows that vaccines did NOT get rid of the infectious diseases which used to kill so many. It was cleaner water, better food, better housing and better sewage disposal which produced the improvements. Just look at the facts. Could it possibly, just possibly, be that all those jabs are making children sick? Is it possible that the epidemic of diseases now affecting children could be a result of all that vaccination? Well, I think there's a link.
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Is-Vaccination-A-Synonym-For-Genocide-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman
Video Of The Day
Lone Gunmen And Tell Tale Signs Of An MK Ultra Assassin (4:58)
by Greg Reese
https://rumble.com/v5fevst-lone-gunmen-and-tell-tale-signs-of-an-mk-ultra-assassin-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Pager Attack Presages Doom
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/pager-attack-presages-doom
Mark Grenon Is The Most Experienced Living Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Clinician (Text and Audio 29:13)
by Robert Yoho MD (ret)
https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/mark-grenon-is-the-most-experienced
Lefebvre Post 1988 – I
by Bishop Richard N. Williamson
https://stmarcelinitiative.org/lefebvre-post-1988-i
Olympic Athlete Suspended Over Christian Gesture
Serbian judoka Nemanja Majdov has been banned for five months for crossing himself before a bout at the Paris Games
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/604185-christian-olympic-athlete-suspended
Evil Google Hugely Influences Elections (14:02)
Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Epstein
https://rumble.com/v5fa6bx-evil-google-hugely-influences-elections-joe-rogan-interviews-dr.-robert-eps.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
To The Israeli Soldier Who Murdered Aysenur Ezgi Eygi
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/to-the-israeli-soldier-who-murdered
UN Demands Israel End Occupation
Boston police department states that Matt Nelson is in fact still alive.
[I just got off the phone with the Boston police spokesperson and they said the self-immolator -- presumably Matt Nelson -- is still alive. They report that he has very serious injuries. They confirmed that he is an adult male. They could not or would not confirm name or other information. This runs totally counter to Talia Jane who wrote on Monday: “According to two close friends of his, Matt Nelson succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon at Mass General.” She did not name the “two close friends”. I was compelled to phone the Boston police again because of this report in the New Arab.]
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/un-demands-israel-end-occupation
Closing Hatches Before Rains Founder The Western Vessel
by Alastair Crooke
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/09/16/closing-hatches-before-rains-founder-the-western-vessel
The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit (2nd Edition)
The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit by Dr. E. Michael Jones is the story of the 2,000 year long battle between Logos and Anti-Logos: from the foot of the Cross in the Gospel of St. John, to the French Revolution, through the revolutionary movements of the 21st century, including the Neoconservative takeover of the United States. Israel Shamir, who understands this battle well, described this as "a monumental book which scoops two thousand years of troublesome relations between Christendom and the Jews, and endeavors to connect Jewish strategies of permanent revolution with the permanent Jewish rebellion against Christ. This timely book may help to regain the lost balance between Judaic and Christian tendencies in the Western mind." Now, featuring new chapters on the Arian crisis of the 4th century A.D., along with a groundbreaking chapter on the Armenian genocide, Dr. Jones cuts through the noise, and brings clarity where there is confusion, hope where there is despair, and a message of love to the "enemies of the entire human race."
by Dr. E. Michael Jones
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it."
Aristotle
Stop World Control
This website informs humanity about the agenda for world domination. Please share it.
https://StopWorldControl.com
Hundreds of independent websites.
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.
Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis