EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

6,000 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Featured News

Is Vaccination A Synonym For Genocide?

In 1986, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States were given around five vaccines. This year, babies between 0 and 12 months old in the United States are given around 32 vaccines. And, of course, all those vaccines are given to keep children healthy. So why, just out of curiosity, are today's children and young people sicker than any generation since cholera, tuberculosis and other nasties were major killers at the end of the 19th century? The evidence shows that vaccines did NOT get rid of the infectious diseases which used to kill so many. It was cleaner water, better food, better housing and better sewage disposal which produced the improvements. Just look at the facts. Could it possibly, just possibly, be that all those jabs are making children sick? Is it possible that the epidemic of diseases now affecting children could be a result of all that vaccination? Well, I think there's a link.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Is-Vaccination-A-Synonym-For-Genocide-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



Video Of The Day

Lone Gunmen And Tell Tale Signs Of An MK Ultra Assassin (4:58)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v5fevst-lone-gunmen-and-tell-tale-signs-of-an-mk-ultra-assassin-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Pager Attack Presages Doom

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/pager-attack-presages-doom



Mark Grenon Is The Most Experienced Living Chlorine Dioxide (CD) Clinician (Text and Audio 29:13)

by Robert Yoho MD (ret)

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/mark-grenon-is-the-most-experienced



Lefebvre Post 1988 – I

by Bishop Richard N. Williamson

https://stmarcelinitiative.org/lefebvre-post-1988-i



Olympic Athlete Suspended Over Christian Gesture

Serbian judoka Nemanja Majdov has been banned for five months for crossing himself before a bout at the Paris Games

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/604185-christian-olympic-athlete-suspended



Evil Google Hugely Influences Elections (14:02)

Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Epstein

https://rumble.com/v5fa6bx-evil-google-hugely-influences-elections-joe-rogan-interviews-dr.-robert-eps.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



To The Israeli Soldier Who Murdered Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/to-the-israeli-soldier-who-murdered



UN Demands Israel End Occupation

Boston police department states that Matt Nelson is in fact still alive.

[I just got off the phone with the Boston police spokesperson and they said the self-immolator -- presumably Matt Nelson -- is still alive. They report that he has very serious injuries. They confirmed that he is an adult male. They could not or would not confirm name or other information. This runs totally counter to Talia Jane who wrote on Monday: “According to two close friends of his, Matt Nelson succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon at Mass General.” She did not name the “two close friends”. I was compelled to phone the Boston police again because of this report in the New Arab.]

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/un-demands-israel-end-occupation



Closing Hatches Before Rains Founder The Western Vessel

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/09/16/closing-hatches-before-rains-founder-the-western-vessel



Book Of The Day

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit (2nd Edition)

The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit by Dr. E. Michael Jones is the story of the 2,000 year long battle between Logos and Anti-Logos: from the foot of the Cross in the Gospel of St. John, to the French Revolution, through the revolutionary movements of the 21st century, including the Neoconservative takeover of the United States. Israel Shamir, who understands this battle well, described this as “a monumental book which scoops two thousand years of troublesome relations between Christendom and the Jews, and endeavors to connect Jewish strategies of permanent revolution with the permanent Jewish rebellion against Christ. This timely book may help to regain the lost balance between Judaic and Christian tendencies in the Western mind.” Now, featuring new chapters on the Arian crisis of the 4th century A.D., along with a groundbreaking chapter on the Armenian genocide, Dr. Jones cuts through the noise, and brings clarity where there is confusion, hope where there is despair, and a message of love to the “enemies of the entire human race.”

by Dr. E. Michael Jones

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it."

Aristotle

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Stop World Control

This website informs humanity about the agenda for world domination. Please share it.

https://StopWorldControl.com



Links

Hundreds of independent websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis