September 17, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Ballistics Don't Lie by Outside The Overton (21:59), and, The Charlie Kirk Autopsy Report Must Be Released.
Who Killed Charlie Kirk? The Case Against Israel by Laurent Guyénot, and GOP Blocks Epstein Files Release While General Public Is Distracted By Kirk Assassination by Stew Peters (44:49)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.
The Charlie Kirk Autopsy Report Must Be Released.
Video Of The Day
Ballistics Don't Lie (21:59)
by Outside The Overton
https://rumble.com/v6z2dro-ballistics-dont-lie-by-outside-the-overton.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Who Killed Charlie Kirk? The Case Against Israel
In just a couple of days, an impressive amount of information has been brought to light pointing to Israel’s strong motive to take out Charlie Kirk ASAP.
by Laurent Guyénot
https://radbodslament.substack.com/p/who-killed-charlie-kirk
GOP Blocks Epstein Files Release While General Public Is Distracted By Kirk Assassination (44:49)
Five days after Charlie Kirk’s on-camera assassination at Utah Valley University, the government’s lone wolf story about shooter Tyler Robinson stinks of a deep state cover-up. Ryan Matta exposes hidden rooftops, missing surveillance footage, and silenced witnesses, demanding the truth behind this MKUltra-style hit.
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6z0e6u-gop-blocks-epstein-files-release-while-general-public-is-distracted-by-kirk.html
Billionaire Bill Ackman Convened Stormy Israel ‘Intervention’ With Charlie Kirk, Sources Say
A month before Charlie Kirk’s killing, billionaire pro-Israel moneyman Bill Ackman arranged an intervention in the Hamptons during which sources say he and others “hammered” Kirk for the conservative leader’s growing criticism of Israeli influence in Washington. Kirk came away fretting about Israeli “blackmail,” sources say, as he contemplated a Catholic conversion.
by Max Blumenthal
https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/billionaire-bill-ackman-convened
They Are Lying About Charlie Kirk. (1:13:08)
by Candace Episode 235
https://rumble.com/v6yzz34-they-are-lying-about-charlie-kirk.-candace-ep-235.html
The Doha Attack: Exposing The Collapse Of International Order
On 9 September 2025, Israel conducted its first-ever direct military strike on Qatar, targeting Hamas negotiators in Doha’s diplomatic quarter while they were reviewing a US-brokered ceasefire proposal.
by Dr. Zarqa Parvez
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250916-the-doha-attack-exposing-the-collapse-of-international-order
Netanyahu Bribed Charlie Kirk With $150 Million And He Refused (2:33)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://x.com/ImperiumFirst/status/1967803540895830039
The FBI’s Tyler Robinson Story Has Completely Fallen Apart (Text and Video)
We now know beyond any reasonable doubt that we are being lied to by the FBI about the killing of Charlie Kirk.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/the-tyler-robinson-story-has-completely
Very, Very Sus. This Guy Definitely Needs Investigated (0:47)
Not sure if this has been shared already, but this guy definitely needs to be investigated. He’s wearing a single black leather or latex glove on his right hand & has a tactical-looking strap coming out of his bag. Is he carrying a folded AR pistol? Another type of weapon?
https://rumble.com/v6z18ii--very-very-sus.-this-guy-definitely-needs-to-be-investigated..html
