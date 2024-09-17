September 17, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Book Of The Day: Healing With DMSO by by Amandha Dawn Vollmer
Evil Google Hugely Influences Elections Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Epstein (14:02) and DMSO Could Save Millions From Brain And Spinal Injury by A Midwestern Doctor
Book Of The Day
Healing With DMSO
The complete guide to safe and natural treatments for managing pain, inflammation, and other chronic ailments with dimethyl sulfoxide
by Amandha Dawn Vollmer
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Video Of The Day
Evil Google Hugely Influences Elections (14:02)
Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Epstein
https://rumble.com/v5fa6bx-evil-google-hugely-influences-elections-joe-rogan-interviews-dr.-robert-eps.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
DMSO Could Save Millions From Brain And Spinal Injury
The decades of evidence showing DMSO revolutionizes the care of many “untreatable” circulatory and neurologic conditions.
by A Midwestern Doctor
https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-could-save-millions-from-brain
Second Assassination Attempt On Trump! (57:08)
by by Chris Martenson, PhD
https://rumble.com/v5f6750-second-assassination-attempt-on-trump.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Aborting Abortion
When a fetus is not a football
by Brian Wilson
https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/aborting-abortion-2b7
Ukraine War Turns Into Russian Roulette
The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with the US President Joe Biden in the White House on Friday with the question of the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to hit deep inside Russia on their agenda of conversation.
by M. K. Bhadrakumar
https://www.indianpunchline.com/ukraine-war-turns-into-russian-roulette
Long-Range Missiles On Russia; Hypersonic Missiles On Israel
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/long-range-missiles-on-russia-hypersonic
Who Controls The Weather? (12:23)
by Stop World Control
https://rumble.com/v5f4wmd-who-controls-the-weather-by-stop-world-control.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
How Rothschild Banking Clan Uses Its Vast Wealth To Influence World Events And Control Governments
How powerful is the Rothschild banking family? How did they amass their fortune? Just how rich are they? Do they secretly control the world? Sputnik explores.
by Ilya Tsukanov
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/how-rothschild-banking-clan-uses-its-vast-wealth-to-influence-world-events-and-control-governments-1120151284.html
Zionist Hasbara Is Unravelling Faster Than Yemen’s Ballistic Missile
In the last few days the Zionist propaganda juggernaut has been putting a spanner in its own wheels very successfully.
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/zionist-hasbara-is-unravelling-faster
Adolf Hitler (1:40:00)
Chapter 25 "And Hell Followed With Him" 1941-1943
by John Toland
https://rumble.com/v5f7gut-adolf-hitler-chapter-25-and-hell-followed-with-him-1941-1943-by-john-toland.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quote Of The Day
"Strike against war, for without you no battles can be fought! Strike against manufacturing shrapnel and gas bombs and all other tools of murder! Strike against preparedness that means death and misery to millions of human beings! Be not dumb, obedient slaves in an army of destruction! Be heroes in an army of construction."
Helen Keller
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
LifeSiteNews.com
LifeSiteNews.com is a non-profit Internet news service dedicated to issues of life, family, and many related issues. It was launched in September 1997 to especially provide an alternative to the mainstream news that was either ignoring or providing highly slanted reporting on these issues and on the activities and statements of pro-life, pro-family organizations in the world.
https://LifeSiteNews.com
