EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

5,900 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Book Of The Day

Healing With DMSO

The complete guide to safe and natural treatments for managing pain, inflammation, and other chronic ailments with dimethyl sulfoxide

by Amandha Dawn Vollmer

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Video Of The Day

Evil Google Hugely Influences Elections (14:02)

Joe Rogan Interviews Dr. Robert Epstein

https://rumble.com/v5fa6bx-evil-google-hugely-influences-elections-joe-rogan-interviews-dr.-robert-eps.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

DMSO Could Save Millions From Brain And Spinal Injury

The decades of evidence showing DMSO revolutionizes the care of many “untreatable” circulatory and neurologic conditions.

by A Midwestern Doctor

https://www.midwesterndoctor.com/p/dmso-could-save-millions-from-brain



Second Assassination Attempt On Trump! (57:08)

by by Chris Martenson, PhD

https://rumble.com/v5f6750-second-assassination-attempt-on-trump.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Aborting Abortion

When a fetus is not a football

by Brian Wilson

https://brianwilsonwrites.substack.com/p/aborting-abortion-2b7



Ukraine War Turns Into Russian Roulette

The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with the US President Joe Biden in the White House on Friday with the question of the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to hit deep inside Russia on their agenda of conversation.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/ukraine-war-turns-into-russian-roulette



Long-Range Missiles On Russia; Hypersonic Missiles On Israel

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/long-range-missiles-on-russia-hypersonic



Who Controls The Weather? (12:23)

by Stop World Control

https://rumble.com/v5f4wmd-who-controls-the-weather-by-stop-world-control.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



How Rothschild Banking Clan Uses Its Vast Wealth To Influence World Events And Control Governments

How powerful is the Rothschild banking family? How did they amass their fortune? Just how rich are they? Do they secretly control the world? Sputnik explores.

by Ilya Tsukanov

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/how-rothschild-banking-clan-uses-its-vast-wealth-to-influence-world-events-and-control-governments-1120151284.html



Zionist Hasbara Is Unravelling Faster Than Yemen’s Ballistic Missile

In the last few days the Zionist propaganda juggernaut has been putting a spanner in its own wheels very successfully.

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/zionist-hasbara-is-unravelling-faster



Adolf Hitler (1:40:00)

Chapter 25 "And Hell Followed With Him" 1941-1943

by John Toland

https://rumble.com/v5f7gut-adolf-hitler-chapter-25-and-hell-followed-with-him-1941-1943-by-john-toland.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quote Of The Day

"Strike against war, for without you no battles can be fought! Strike against manufacturing shrapnel and gas bombs and all other tools of murder! Strike against preparedness that means death and misery to millions of human beings! Be not dumb, obedient slaves in an army of destruction! Be heroes in an army of construction."

Helen Keller

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

LifeSiteNews.com

LifeSiteNews.com is a non-profit Internet news service dedicated to issues of life, family, and many related issues. It was launched in September 1997 to especially provide an alternative to the mainstream news that was either ignoring or providing highly slanted reporting on these issues and on the activities and statements of pro-life, pro-family organizations in the world.

https://LifeSiteNews.com



Links

Hundreds of independent websites.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Featured Music

Claramae Turner (22 Posts)

For me, Claramae Turner had one of the most beautiful female voices ever, if not the most beautiful. She was an operatic contralto.

Playlist Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis