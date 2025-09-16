EarthNewspaper.com

It Has Been Six Days Since The Assassination,

So, Where The Fuck Is The Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk?



Video Of The Day

Charlie Kirk, The Troublesome Priest (19:14)

by George Galloway

https://rumble.com/v6z0j0w-charlie-kirk-the-troublesome-priest-by-george-galloway.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



US Lawmakers Introduce ‘Thought Police’ Bill To Strip Citizens Of Passports Over Israel Criticism

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked visas and green cards of foreign nationals for opposing Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/us-lawmakers-introduce-thought-police-bill-to-strip-citizens-of-passports-over-israel-criticism



My Observations And Questions About Charlie Kirk’s Assassination (1:50:59)

by Chuck Baldwin

https://www.bitchute.com/video/E1RdJFS0ET0z



From Loss To Legacy: Iryna Zarutska And The Birth Of A Mural Movement

A nationwide mural campaign aims to place Iryna Zarutska’s portrait in high-visibility city locations.

by Art Dealer Street

https://www.artdealerstreet.com/single-post/from-tragedy-to-a-nationwide-art-movement-the-story-of-iryna-zarutska-and-the-mural-movement



October 7 Stand Down Order (1:43)

[This Video Has Just Been Censored By YouTube – The Jewish Oligarchy Showing Us Their Guilty Hand.]

“Was there a stand down order?

Charlie Kirk

https://x.com/truthtroll_X/status/1966129651514020140



Jews And Race: A Pre-Boasian Perspective, Part 1

Whether the Jews comprise a religion, a nation, an ethnic group, or a race (or a combination of these) has always been central to the Jewish Question. progress. Here the history of culture must be considered with racial descent in thinking about the creator of culture, and it is not a superfluous or meaningless thing to take [the biological] into account.”

by Brenton Sanderson

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2012/02/01/jews-and-race-a-pre-boasian-perspective



Charlie Kirk Headlines Distract America – Congress Quietly Bans Israel Boycotts (1:03)

While we were all distracted, the House just passed a bill to make it illegal for U.S. defense contractors to boycott Israel.

Read that again: American weapons manufacturers will now be legally bound to keep arming Israel — by order of Congress. WTF!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rU3R3A8is2A3



Why Does Tyler Robinson Look Nothing Like The Pictures Of Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer?

Over the past 24 hours, we have seen viral claims that Tyler Robinson has confessed to killing Charlie Kirk, but we are now being told this is not the case. Utah Governor Spencer Cox has stated that Robinson is refusing to cooperate with investigators and has explicitly denied involvement.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/why-does-tyler-robinson-look-nothing



On The Ground Inside The ‘U.K’ ‘Unite The Kingdom’ Protest Of 3 Million British Protesters (13:58)

https://rumble.com/v6yxl9q-on-the-ground-inside-the-u.k-unite-the-kingdom-protest-of-3-million-british.html



The Billionaire Behind Jeffrey Epstein’s Fortune

Congressional investigators need to subpoena the records of Leslie Wexner, the Victoria’s Secret magnate who enabled Trump’s sex-trafficking friend.

by Nina Burleigh

https://jfkfacts.substack.com/p/the-billionaire-behind-jeffrey-epsteins



Israel Attacks Everybody! (FFWN With J. Michael Springmann) (1:01:45)

Dr. J. Michael Springmann joins Kevin Barrett to break down the week’s news, starting with what sure looks like Israel’s assassination of Charlie Kirk.

https://rumble.com/v6ywdx2-israel-attacks-everybody-ffwn-with-j.-michael-springmann.html



