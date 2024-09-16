September 16, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. Books And Audiobooks For Free And For Sale.
Who Controls The Weather? by Stop World Control (12:23) and From 11 September To 7 October: The Fake ‘War On Terror’ Collapse by Pepe Escobar
Video Of The Day
Who Controls The Weather? (12:23)
by Stop World Control
https://rumble.com/v5f4wmd-who-controls-the-weather-by-stop-world-control.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
From 11 September To 7 October: The Fake ‘War On Terror’ Collapses
by Pepe Escobar
https://thecradle.co/articles/from-11-september-to-7-october-the-fake-war-on-terror-collapses
Greenlighting Escalation Towards WW3 (55:26)
Kevin Barrett Interviews Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://rumble.com/v5f0mt9-greenlighting-escalation-towards-ww3-kevin-barrett-interviews-oliver-boyd-b.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Sayyed al-Houthi Warns Enemies: ‘What Is Coming Is Far Greater’
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/sayyed-al-houthi-warns-enemies—what-is-coming-is-far-great
UN: Damage Inflicted By Famine Will Be “Carried By Palestinians For Several Generations In The Future” – Day 343
by Israel-Palestine News
https://israelpalestinenews.org/un-damage-inflicted-by-famine-will-be-carried-by-palestinians-for-several-generations-in-the-future-day-343
“This Would Mean That NATO Countries, The U.S., And European Nations Are At War With Russia.” Putin (2:54)
https://rumble.com/v5ewmfp-this-would-mean-that-nato-countries-the-u.s.-and-european-nations-are-at-wa.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
It Seems Certain That The Bulk Of Humanity Lives In A Myopic State Of Being
by Gary D. Barnett
https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/it-seems-certain-that-the-bulk-of
Failed Trump Assassin Has ‘Biden-Harris’ Bumper Sticker on Truck Outside His Home (Text and Video)
by Jack Montgomery
https://thenationalpulse.com/2024/09/16/truck-at-home-of-trumps-would-be-assassin-sports-biden-harris-bumper-sticker
optimism amidst absurdity (do not drink hot beverage while reading this. you were warned) (0:54)
by el gato malo
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/sunday-survivor-pool
Book Of The Day
Where Did The Towers Go? Evidence Of Directed Free-Energy Technology On 9/11
This book is a forensic analysis of what effectively is a crime scene. Ground Zero and the surrounding areas were photographed countless thousands of times, yet no one really assessed all of the phenomena found in these photographs. What is presented in this book is not a theory and it is not speculation. It is evidence. It is the body of empirical evidence that must be explained in order to determine what happened at Ground Zero. Anyone declaring who did what or how they did it before they have determined what was done is merely promoting either speculation or propaganda. The popular chant, "9/11 was an inside job," is, scientifically speaking, no different from the chant that "19 bad guys with box cutters did it." Neither one is the result of a scientific investigation supported by evidence that would be admissible in court. Neither identifies what crime was committed or how it was committed.
by Judy Wood
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"I tried all in my power to avert this war. I saw it coming, for twelve years I worked night and day to prevent it, but I could not. The North was mad and blind; it would not let us govern ourselves, and so the war came, and now it must go on till the last man of this generation falls in his tracks, and his children seize the musket and fight our battle, unless you acknowledge our right to self government. We are not fighting for slavery. We are fighting for Independence, and that, or extermination."
President Jefferson Davis, CSA
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Geoengineering Watch
What if there were a monumental environmental threat that you didn’t even know was happening? What if you found out it is affecting your health and that of people you know and love? What if you knew it was such an enormous problem that it has the potential to destroy our crops and trees, the soil they are grown in, our entire water supply, and whole ecosystems – and that if you didn’t act, we could never turn back?
https://GeoengineeringWatch.org
