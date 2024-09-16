EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Who Controls The Weather? (12:23)

by Stop World Control

https://rumble.com/v5f4wmd-who-controls-the-weather-by-stop-world-control.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

From 11 September To 7 October: The Fake ‘War On Terror’ Collapses

by Pepe Escobar

https://thecradle.co/articles/from-11-september-to-7-october-the-fake-war-on-terror-collapses



Greenlighting Escalation Towards WW3 (55:26)

Kevin Barrett Interviews Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://rumble.com/v5f0mt9-greenlighting-escalation-towards-ww3-kevin-barrett-interviews-oliver-boyd-b.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Sayyed al-Houthi Warns Enemies: ‘What Is Coming Is Far Greater’

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/sayyed-al-houthi-warns-enemies—what-is-coming-is-far-great



UN: Damage Inflicted By Famine Will Be “Carried By Palestinians For Several Generations In The Future” – Day 343

by Israel-Palestine News

https://israelpalestinenews.org/un-damage-inflicted-by-famine-will-be-carried-by-palestinians-for-several-generations-in-the-future-day-343



“This Would Mean That NATO Countries, The U.S., And European Nations Are At War With Russia.” Putin (2:54)

https://rumble.com/v5ewmfp-this-would-mean-that-nato-countries-the-u.s.-and-european-nations-are-at-wa.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



It Seems Certain That The Bulk Of Humanity Lives In A Myopic State Of Being

by Gary D. Barnett

https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/it-seems-certain-that-the-bulk-of



Failed Trump Assassin Has ‘Biden-Harris’ Bumper Sticker on Truck Outside His Home (Text and Video)

by Jack Montgomery

https://thenationalpulse.com/2024/09/16/truck-at-home-of-trumps-would-be-assassin-sports-biden-harris-bumper-sticker



optimism amidst absurdity (do not drink hot beverage while reading this. you were warned) (0:54)

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/sunday-survivor-pool



Book Of The Day

Where Did The Towers Go? Evidence Of Directed Free-Energy Technology On 9/11

This book is a forensic analysis of what effectively is a crime scene. Ground Zero and the surrounding areas were photographed countless thousands of times, yet no one really assessed all of the phenomena found in these photographs. What is presented in this book is not a theory and it is not speculation. It is evidence. It is the body of empirical evidence that must be explained in order to determine what happened at Ground Zero. Anyone declaring who did what or how they did it before they have determined what was done is merely promoting either speculation or propaganda. The popular chant, "9/11 was an inside job," is, scientifically speaking, no different from the chant that "19 bad guys with box cutters did it." Neither one is the result of a scientific investigation supported by evidence that would be admissible in court. Neither identifies what crime was committed or how it was committed.

by Judy Wood

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Quote Of The Day

"I tried all in my power to avert this war. I saw it coming, for twelve years I worked night and day to prevent it, but I could not. The North was mad and blind; it would not let us govern ourselves, and so the war came, and now it must go on till the last man of this generation falls in his tracks, and his children seize the musket and fight our battle, unless you acknowledge our right to self government. We are not fighting for slavery. We are fighting for Independence, and that, or extermination."

President Jefferson Davis, CSA

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Website Of The Day

Geoengineering Watch

What if there were a monumental environmental threat that you didn’t even know was happening? What if you found out it is affecting your health and that of people you know and love? What if you knew it was such an enormous problem that it has the potential to destroy our crops and trees, the soil they are grown in, our entire water supply, and whole ecosystems – and that if you didn’t act, we could never turn back?

https://GeoengineeringWatch.org



