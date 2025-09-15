EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

EMJ Live 136: Nails In Charlie's Coffin (1:23:43 - Starts At 11:35)

https://rumble.com/v6yyutm-emj-live-136-nails-in-charlies-coffin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Tyler Robinson Has Not Confessed To Killing Charlie Kirk – Utah Governor

The alleged shooter admitted to acquaintances on Discord, however, that he killed the conservative activist, Spencer Cox has said

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/624646-charlie-kirk-suspect-not-cooperating



To My Friend, Charlie Kirk. (26:32 – Starts At 2:33)

Remembering Charlie.

by Candace

https://rumble.com/v6yten4-to-my-friend-charlie-kirk..html



Charlie Kirk’s Killer Identified. (P.S. I’m Not Buying It.)

A bonus weekend post because I needed to vent. You’re welcome?

by Jenna McCarthy

https://jennasside.rocks/p/breaking-charlie-kirks-killer-identified



Charlie Kirk Was Attacked By Israel Supporters Last Month And Labeled An Anti-Semite For Defending Free Speech. [Excellent Post with Text and many Videos]

Not everything is as it seems and people have layers and hidden thoughts.

by Syrian Girl

https://xcancel.com/Partisangirl/status/1965872588863033370



it’s time to talk about charlie

the passing of a good man and the turning point to come

from 2016 to 2020 “violence as the path to our political goals” became even less popular on the right, but look what has happened on the left, especially the far left.

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/its-time-to-talk-about-charlie



Was Israel Involved With Charlie Kirk’s Death – Let’s Look At The Facts (4:06:58)

by TheLastAmericanVagabond

https://rumble.com/v6yva3w-was-israel-involved-with-charlie-kirks-death-lets-look-at-the-facts.html



Nothing About Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson Seems To Be Adding Up

The FBI told us of Discord chats that Robinson was allegedly involved in with his roommate, in which he supposedly planned the killing and incited violence.

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/nothing-about-charlie-kirks-alleged



Charlie Kirk’s Murder Beginning Of Liberal, Globalist Riot Against All Ordinary People – Dugin (27:28)

RT sat down with Aleksandr Dugin, Russian political philosopher, strategist and author, to talk about the murder of Charlie Kirk and why debate has become the source of such violence.

https://rumble.com/v6yw3mo-charlie-kirks-murder-beginning-of-liberal-globalist-riot-against-all-ordina.html



Charlie Kirk And The Cult Of Human Sacrifice

Might Charlie Kirk have spilled a secret or two? Ricky Hale points out: “While Kirk had supported Israel’s genocide, he had started examining October 7 and called it an inside job.”

by Kevin Barrett

https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-and-the-cult-of-human



Megyn Kelly And Charlie Kirk Have Just Openly Speculated About Whether Jeffrey Epstein Was A Mossad Agent, Of All Places At Turning Point. (2:16)

The red pill is spreading like wildfire.

https://rumble.com/v6w2p1c-jeffrey-epstein-was-a-mossad-agent.html



