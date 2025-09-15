September 15, 2025, 34 Posts Published And Archived. EMJ Live 136: Nails In Charlie's Coffin (1:23:43)
Tyler Robinson Has Not Confessed To Killing Charlie Kirk by RT, To My Friend, Charlie Kirk by Candace (26:32), Charlie Kirk Was Attacked By Israel Supporters by Syrian Girl
Video Of The Day
EMJ Live 136: Nails In Charlie's Coffin (1:23:43 - Starts At 11:35)
https://rumble.com/v6yyutm-emj-live-136-nails-in-charlies-coffin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Tyler Robinson Has Not Confessed To Killing Charlie Kirk – Utah Governor
The alleged shooter admitted to acquaintances on Discord, however, that he killed the conservative activist, Spencer Cox has said
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/624646-charlie-kirk-suspect-not-cooperating
To My Friend, Charlie Kirk. (26:32 – Starts At 2:33)
Remembering Charlie.
by Candace
https://rumble.com/v6yten4-to-my-friend-charlie-kirk..html
Charlie Kirk’s Killer Identified. (P.S. I’m Not Buying It.)
A bonus weekend post because I needed to vent. You’re welcome?
by Jenna McCarthy
https://jennasside.rocks/p/breaking-charlie-kirks-killer-identified
Charlie Kirk Was Attacked By Israel Supporters Last Month And Labeled An Anti-Semite For Defending Free Speech. [Excellent Post with Text and many Videos]
Not everything is as it seems and people have layers and hidden thoughts.
by Syrian Girl
https://xcancel.com/Partisangirl/status/1965872588863033370
it’s time to talk about charlie
the passing of a good man and the turning point to come
from 2016 to 2020 “violence as the path to our political goals” became even less popular on the right, but look what has happened on the left, especially the far left.
by el gato malo
https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/its-time-to-talk-about-charlie
Was Israel Involved With Charlie Kirk’s Death – Let’s Look At The Facts (4:06:58)
by TheLastAmericanVagabond
https://rumble.com/v6yva3w-was-israel-involved-with-charlie-kirks-death-lets-look-at-the-facts.html
Nothing About Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson Seems To Be Adding Up
The FBI told us of Discord chats that Robinson was allegedly involved in with his roommate, in which he supposedly planned the killing and incited violence.
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/nothing-about-charlie-kirks-alleged
Charlie Kirk’s Murder Beginning Of Liberal, Globalist Riot Against All Ordinary People – Dugin (27:28)
RT sat down with Aleksandr Dugin, Russian political philosopher, strategist and author, to talk about the murder of Charlie Kirk and why debate has become the source of such violence.
https://rumble.com/v6yw3mo-charlie-kirks-murder-beginning-of-liberal-globalist-riot-against-all-ordina.html
Charlie Kirk And The Cult Of Human Sacrifice
Might Charlie Kirk have spilled a secret or two? Ricky Hale points out: “While Kirk had supported Israel’s genocide, he had started examining October 7 and called it an inside job.”
by Kevin Barrett
https://kevinbarrett.substack.com/p/charlie-kirk-and-the-cult-of-human
Megyn Kelly And Charlie Kirk Have Just Openly Speculated About Whether Jeffrey Epstein Was A Mossad Agent, Of All Places At Turning Point. (2:16)
The red pill is spreading like wildfire.
https://rumble.com/v6w2p1c-jeffrey-epstein-was-a-mossad-agent.html
