Britain Will Soon Be Closed

Everyone who has skills or a little money is leaving Britain. Most of the really rich have gone. Tourists aren't coming to the UK because they know there is no health care and the transport system is broken. Soon all that will be left will be the scroungers, the long-term unemployed, the millions suffering from fake diseases such as Long Covid, the millions injured by the covid vaccine and the plane and boat loads of immigrants who aren't making their way to Britain because they love Shakespeare, Dickens and Turner but because, although they hate Britain and the British, our Government will give them free money to send or take home.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

Greenlighting Escalation Towards WW3 (55:26)

Kevin Barrett Interviews Oliver Boyd-Barrett

Eternal Strangers

Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages

It is common knowledge that Jews have been disliked for centuries— sometimes loathed, sometimes hated. But why? Our best hope for understanding this recurrent "anti-Semitism" is to study the history: to look at the actual words written by prominent critics of the Jews, in context, and with an eye to any common patterns that might emerge. uch a study reveals strikingly consistent observations: Jews are seen as pernicious, conniving, shifty liars; they harbor a deep-seated hatred of humanity; they are at once foolish and arrogant; they are socially disruptive and rebellious; they are ruthless exploiters and parasites; they are master criminals—the list goes on. The persistence of such comments is remarkable, and strongly suggests that the cause for such animosity resides in the Jews themselves—in their attitudes, their values, their ethnic traits, and their beliefs.

by Thomas Dalton, Ph.D.

"Look for goodness in others,

for beauty in the world,

and for possibilities in yourself."

Wes Fesler

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

I am writing a book, Meetings and Stories,

about my scores of meetings with notable people,

predominantly in the arts,

and my lifetime of incredibly fascinating stories.

So far, ten chapters have been published online.

by Mark R. Elsis

