The Depravity Of The Zionist Mind

I am absolutely convinced that until the U.S. Congress and America's evangelical churches sever their ties with and devotion to the Zionist State of Israel, America will continue its societal, cultural, economic, spiritual and political collapse. I believe a strong case could be made for the proposition that Israel's demise portends America's demise-as the American government and Church have become surrogates of the Zionist state. As many Middle East experts-in and out of Israel-have repeatedly said, Israel's self-destruction is inevitable. And without divine intervention that forces the United States to separate itself from the apartheid Zionist state, America will continue to follow Israel-all the way to the grave. No other country in the world could get by with the criminal atrocities that Israel repeats day in and day out, week in and week out and month in and month out.

by Chuck Baldwin

"This Would Mean That NATO Countries, The U.S., And European Nations Are At War With Russia." Putin (2:54)

A Century Of War: Anglo-American Oil Politics And The New World Order

This book is a gripping account of the murky world of the international oil industry and its role in world politics. Scandals about oil are familiar to most of us. From George W. Bush's election victory to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, US politics and oil enjoy a controversially close relationship. The US economy relies upon the cheap and unlimited supply of this single fuel. William Engdahl takes the reader through a history of the oil industry's grip on the world economy. His revelations are startling.

by F. William Engdahl

"If you look for truth, you may find comfort in the end;

if you look for comfort you will not get either comfort or truth

only soft soap and wishful thinking to begin, and in the end, despair."

C. S. Lewis

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

I am writing a book, Meetings and Stories,

about my scores of meetings with notable people,

predominantly in the arts,

and my lifetime of incredibly fascinating stories.

So far, ten chapters have been published online.

by Mark R. Elsis

