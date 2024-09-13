“I am writing for humanity in a world eaten by usury.” ~ Ezra Pound

No government act of terror against its citizens is complete without a “special commission.” The commission’s only duty is to act as an official body of investigators pretending to uncover information while suppressing evidence, distorting the facts, fabricating narratives, manipulating public perception, and whitewashing the entire scandal, acting as a well-organized misdirection and cover-up crew. They knew. They all knew. Then they went and killed over a million Iraqis, Libyans, Syrians, Afghans, and American servicemen and women while looting $21 trillion. Netanyahu, Bush, Cheney, and the cabal of neocons, neoliberals, businessmen, and dual passport holders with no loyalty but to money and their Talmudic world order all knew in advance of the attack on September 11, 2001, what would come next. These people still walk free among us.

Pensioners who were born before 1951 (or 1953 for women) receive £169.50 a week to live on. Forget the rubbish talked by Labour politicians. Older pensioners do NOT receive £12,000 a year. That’s rubbish. Older pensioners, who have paid 40 years or more of tax and national insurance, now receive £8,814 a year. That’s the full pension for older pensioners. How do I know? Because that’s what I get after working and paying tax and national insurance all my life. No one ever mentions this because it’s shameful and embarrassing.

The program will model a scenario in which the region faces an atomic disaster, documents show

Obviously the cut and run from Ukraine will need to be executed under cover of some sort. Thus, the spectacle of Tony Blinken in Kiev saying publicly that we stand with Ukraine for ever and ever and we stand against “Putin”. What was said in private appears to be rather different.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Israel began launching waves of unprovoked airstrikes against Syrian targets in the center of the country. The attack was the largest committed by Israel against Syria since 2018, killing at least 18 and injuring around 40 people. Despite the hundreds of attacks perpetrated against Syrian civilian and military infrastructure, Damascus has chosen not to respond in years and instead takes its appeals to the United Nations.

‘This didn’t feel like British police questioning. More like Mossad or Shin Bet.’ Palestine activist Sarah Wilkinson on how balaclava’d ‘gorillas’ – no warrant or ID shown – ransacked her home, stole money and brutalised her.

The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements discusses Jewish involvement in various twentieth-century intellectual and political movements. Although Amazon and Barnes & Noble stopped distributing it in March, 2019 and late 2022 respectively, the paperback version may still be ordered from the publisher ($22.50), or from a variety of internet book stores, such as Books, Inc., but at a higher price. A Canadian distributor is Indigo. This book is a reprint of the 1998 version published by Praeger, along with an extended preface dealing with recent research related to the themes of the book.

With a global reach of over 10 million monthly readers and featuring dedicated websites for science (Phys.org), technology (Tech Xplore) and medical research (Medical Xpress), the Science X network is one of the largest online communities for science-minded people. Science X publishes over 200 quality articles every day, offering the most comprehensive coverage of sci-tech developments worldwide.

