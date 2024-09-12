September 12, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. 31,000,000 Videos Viewed On My Free Speech Video Channels.
Down The Rabbit Hole Of The Delayed Choice Quantum Eraser by Joe Scott (16:32) Russian Church Warns Of 'Apocalypse' by RT
Video Of The Day
Down The Rabbit Hole Of The Delayed Choice Quantum Eraser (16:32)
by Joe Scott
https://rumble.com/v5emyng-down-the-rabbit-hole-of-the-delayed-choice-quantum-eraser-by-joe-scott.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Russian Church Warns Of ‘Apocalypse’
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has warned of the challenges that the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) poses for mankind.
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/603850-russia-orthodox-church-ai-risks
Putin: Russia May Restrict Export Of Strategic Materials In Response To Unfriendly Powers’ Actions
Despite slapping Moscow with an unprecedented sanctions regime in 2022, European countries and the United States continue to rely on vast quantities of Russian energy and strategic materials, including gas and uranium, importing them to prevent spiking prices and shortages from wrecking their economies.
by Ilya Tsukanov
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/putin-russia-may-restrict-export-of-strategic-materials-in-response-to-unfriendly-powers-actions-1120109081.html
Where Did The Towers Go? (2:24:30)
by Dr. Judy Wood
https://rumble.com/v5ek8ql-where-did-the-towers-go-by-dr.-judy-wood.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Is The Migrant Invasion Part Of The Cloward-Piven Strategy To Collapse The Nation? [Yes.]
Law-abiding Americans are watching in disbelief as Venezuelan prison gangs run amok nationwide. Leaked unclassified US Army documents show illegal alien prison gangs have become a major threat to the Homeland.
by Tyler Durden
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chaos-unfolding-across-america-could-be-cloward-piven-strategy-collapse-nation
COVID Vax: Some Batches Increase Your All-Cause Mortality By 9X Or More
Buy hey, nobody who works in public health actually cares how many people are killed by the lack of quality control on these vaccines. They are “safe and effective” even when they aren’t.
by Steve Kirsch
https://kirschsubstack.com/p/covid-vax-some-batches-increase-your
Solving 9-11, The Deception That Changed The World (1:28:12)
by Christopher Bollyn
https://rumble.com/v5ehup7-solving-9-11-the-deception-that-changed-the-world-by-christopher-bollyn.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Israeli Strikes Kill 64 Palestinians Across The Gaza Strip
One strike targeted a UN school, killing 14 people
by Dave DeCamp
https://news.antiwar.com/2024/09/11/israeli-strikes-kill-64-palestinians-across-the-gaza-strip
Buffer Zones, New Israeli Means Of Seizing Control Of West Bank
Settlers have been calling for the establishment of buffer zones, under the pretext of preventing armed infiltration into Israeli-occupied territory.
by Shalash Fayha’
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/features/buffer-zones–new-israeli-means-of-seizing-control-of-west-b
When BigBrother Has 2 Legs — Home Robots With AI Begin (10:23)
“Hive Mind”, “Robot Swarm”, Govt Surveillance…ever wonder why Hollywood never made a film of Michael Crichton’s book, Robopocalypse? BTW, you will NOT own C3PO, you will RENT him from the Empire.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v5efyb9-when-bigbrother-has-2-legs-home-robots-with-ai-begin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Book Of The Day
Mindful Universe
Quantum Mechanics And The Participating Observer
The classical mechanistic idea of nature that prevailed during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries was essentially the physically described aspects of nature were asserted to be completely determined by prior physically described aspects alone, with conscious experiences entering only passively. In the last century these classical concepts were found inadequate. In the new quantum mechanics theory, conscious experiences enter into the dynamics in specified ways not fixed by physically described aspects alone.
by Henry P. Stapp
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Quote Of The Day
"The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting"
Sun Tzu
This is what cultural Marxism has been doing for the last one hundred years.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Website Of The Day
Dr. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker
Dr. h.c. Andreas Ludwig Kalcker is a biophysical researcher of German origin who has spent most of his life in Spain and now lives for many years in Switzerland. His main areas of research include the therapeutic application of frequencies, where he has worked in recent years partly for the University of Bern (Inselspital).
https://AndreasKalcker.com/en
