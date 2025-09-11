September 11, 2025, 40 Posts Published And Archived. Rick Adams (RIP) Interviews Mark R. Elsis On 911 (2:00:00)
Questioning September 11, 911 Timeline, Stand Down, and 911 Trial by Mark R. Elsis, and Dozens Of 911 Videos
911: Rick Adams Uncensored Interviews Mark R. Elsis, September 9, 2017, Hour One (1:00:00)
https://rumble.com/v3gmoin-rick-adams-uncensored-interviews-mark-r.-elsis-september-9-2017-hour-one.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
911: Rick Adams Uncensored Interviews Mark R. Elsis, September 9, 2017, Hour Two (1:00:00)
https://rumble.com/v3ggz3x-rick-adams-uncensored-interviews-mark-r.-elsis-september-9-2017-hour-two.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
911 Trial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://911Trial.com
911 Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Minute By Minute Timeline On 911
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/911Timeline
Stand Down
Exposing NORAD’s Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
by Mark R. Elsis
https://StandDown.net
And Dozens Of 911 Videos...
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
"Things come apart so easily when they're held together with lies"
Dorothy Allison
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
Solving 9-11:
The Deception That Changed The World
An independent analysis of the events of September 11, 2001. Includes historical and geo-political background and examines the motivation of the people who played key roles in the destruction of the evidence and the obstruction of justice for the families of the victims.
by Christopher Bollyn
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
