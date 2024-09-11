EarthNewspaper.com

Solving 9-11, The Deception That Changed The World (1:28:12)

by Christopher Bollyn

https://rumble.com/v5ehup7-solving-9-11-the-deception-that-changed-the-world-by-christopher-bollyn.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Evil Hypocrisy Of Government 'Elections' Is At Levels Beyond Imagination

We live in a country of political hypocrites in every single aspect of government and far beyond; gaslighting, brainwashing, indifference, gullibility, and idiocy, all among a nation of fools. Life for most has become little more than irrational and moronic false perception, while reality today is aggressively abandoned like rats fleeing a sinking ship. In this exploitable atmosphere, truth is seen as something to fear and ignore, while lies and deceit are accepted carte blanche. This seems to be the nature of the common human animal, as in this current world and time, most all those who consider themselves to be 'intellectually capable,' are simply cogs in the wheels of an asinine normalcy that relies on collective stupidity.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Evil-Hypocrisy-Of-Government-Elections-Is-At-Levels-Beyond-Imagination-by-Gary-D-Barnett



The Debt Spiral Crosses The Point Of No Return

“I am writing for humanity in a world eaten by usury.” ~ Ezra Pound

by Nick Giambruno

https://financialunderground.com/articles/the-debt-spiral-crosses-the-point-of-no-return



US To Allow Ukraine Attack Russia With Long Range Missiles – Axios

“We’re working that out now,” President Joe Biden has stated

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/603798-ukraine-long-range-missiles-blinken



Did You Know This About JFK? (0:53)

by Candace Owens

https://rumble.com/v5ef1sj-did-you-know-this-about-jfk-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



In A Population That Treasures Education, No School For Gaza’s Children – Day 337

by Israel-Palestine News

https://israelpalestinenews.org/in-a-population-that-treasures-education-no-school-for-gazas-children-day-337



Former US Ambassador To USSR Says ‘Dangerous’ For US To Attempt Undeclared War With Russia

It is dangerous for the United States to attempt an undeclared war with Russia via Ukraine, former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union Jack Matlock said in an interview with the Schiller Institute. “It seems to me that it is extremely dangerous to attempt what is, in effect, an undeclared war against a nuclear armed power, which perceives, rightly or wrongly, that its sovereignty and even its political existence are being threatened.”

by Sputnik

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/former-us-ambassador-to-ussr-says-dangerous-for-us-to-attempt-undeclared-war-with-russia-1120090750.html



Video Of Israeli Apache Helicopters Firing On Everything Moving On The Ground On October 7 (4:02)

https://rumble.com/v5ecs98-video-of-israeli-apache-helicopters-firing-on-everything-moving-on-the-grou.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Inflate Or Die

You can’t really cut spending without digging into the big spending programs. Neither candidate is willing to do that. And Congress has shown even less backbone; it will cut taxes… but not spending.

by Bill Bonner and Tom Dyson

https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/inflate-or-die-c98



ISM Response To Israeli Army Statement On The Murder Of Aysenur Eygi

by International Solidarity Movement

https://palsolidarity.org/2024/09/ism-response-to-israeli-army-statement-on-the-murder-of-aysenur-eygi



West Uses Every Trick To Make Everyone Follow Their Interests – Lavrov (6:13)

by RT

https://rumble.com/v5e9a1h-west-uses-every-trick-to-make-everyone-follow-their-interests-lavrov.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed The World

An independent analysis of the events of September 11, 2001. Includes historical and geo-political background and examines the motivation of the people who played key roles in the destruction of the evidence and the obstruction of justice for the families of the victims.

by Christopher Bollyn

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



"When a man has so far corrupted and prostituted the chastity of his mind, as to [profess] things he does not believe, he has prepared himself for the commission of every other crime."

Thomas Paine

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Dr. Judy Wood

Dr. Judy Wood earned a Ph.D. Degree from Virginia Tech and is a former professor of mechanical engineering. She has research expertise in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, deformation analysis, materials characterization and materials engineering science. Her research has involved testing materials, including complex-material systems, in the area of photomechanics, or the use of optical and image-analysis methods to determine physical properties of materials and measure how materials respond to forces placed on them. Her area of expertise involves interferometry in forensic science. She taught graduate and undergraduate engineering classes and has authored or co-authored over 60 peer-reviewed papers and journal publications in her areas of expertise.

https://DrJudyWood.com



