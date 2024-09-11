September 11, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. I’ve Been Called The Grandfather Of Truth.
Solving 9-11, The Deception That Changed The World by Christopher Bollyn (1:28:12) and The Evil Hypocrisy Of Government 'Elections' Is At Levels Beyond Imagination by Gary D. Barnett
Solving 9-11, The Deception That Changed The World (1:28:12)
by Christopher Bollyn
https://rumble.com/v5ehup7-solving-9-11-the-deception-that-changed-the-world-by-christopher-bollyn.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Evil Hypocrisy Of Government 'Elections' Is At Levels Beyond Imagination
We live in a country of political hypocrites in every single aspect of government and far beyond; gaslighting, brainwashing, indifference, gullibility, and idiocy, all among a nation of fools. Life for most has become little more than irrational and moronic false perception, while reality today is aggressively abandoned like rats fleeing a sinking ship. In this exploitable atmosphere, truth is seen as something to fear and ignore, while lies and deceit are accepted carte blanche. This seems to be the nature of the common human animal, as in this current world and time, most all those who consider themselves to be 'intellectually capable,' are simply cogs in the wheels of an asinine normalcy that relies on collective stupidity.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Evil-Hypocrisy-Of-Government-Elections-Is-At-Levels-Beyond-Imagination-by-Gary-D-Barnett
911 Trial
by Mark R. Elsis
https://911Trial.com
911 Timeline (#1 in Google for 10+ years)
The Most Comprehensive Minute By Minute Timeline On 911
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/911Timeline
Stand Down (#1 in Google for 10+ years)
Exposing NORAD’s Wag The 911 Window Dressing Tale
by Mark R. Elsis
https://StandDown.net
The Debt Spiral Crosses The Point Of No Return
“I am writing for humanity in a world eaten by usury.” ~ Ezra Pound
by Nick Giambruno
https://financialunderground.com/articles/the-debt-spiral-crosses-the-point-of-no-return
US To Allow Ukraine Attack Russia With Long Range Missiles – Axios
“We’re working that out now,” President Joe Biden has stated
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/603798-ukraine-long-range-missiles-blinken
Did You Know This About JFK? (0:53)
by Candace Owens
https://rumble.com/v5ef1sj-did-you-know-this-about-jfk-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
In A Population That Treasures Education, No School For Gaza’s Children – Day 337
by Israel-Palestine News
https://israelpalestinenews.org/in-a-population-that-treasures-education-no-school-for-gazas-children-day-337
Former US Ambassador To USSR Says ‘Dangerous’ For US To Attempt Undeclared War With Russia
It is dangerous for the United States to attempt an undeclared war with Russia via Ukraine, former US Ambassador to the Soviet Union Jack Matlock said in an interview with the Schiller Institute. “It seems to me that it is extremely dangerous to attempt what is, in effect, an undeclared war against a nuclear armed power, which perceives, rightly or wrongly, that its sovereignty and even its political existence are being threatened.”
by Sputnik
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/former-us-ambassador-to-ussr-says-dangerous-for-us-to-attempt-undeclared-war-with-russia-1120090750.html
Video Of Israeli Apache Helicopters Firing On Everything Moving On The Ground On October 7 (4:02)
https://rumble.com/v5ecs98-video-of-israeli-apache-helicopters-firing-on-everything-moving-on-the-grou.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Inflate Or Die
You can’t really cut spending without digging into the big spending programs. Neither candidate is willing to do that. And Congress has shown even less backbone; it will cut taxes… but not spending.
by Bill Bonner and Tom Dyson
https://www.bonnerprivateresearch.com/p/inflate-or-die-c98
ISM Response To Israeli Army Statement On The Murder Of Aysenur Eygi
by International Solidarity Movement
https://palsolidarity.org/2024/09/ism-response-to-israeli-army-statement-on-the-murder-of-aysenur-eygi
West Uses Every Trick To Make Everyone Follow Their Interests – Lavrov (6:13)
by RT
https://rumble.com/v5e9a1h-west-uses-every-trick-to-make-everyone-follow-their-interests-lavrov.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Solving 9-11: The Deception That Changed The World
An independent analysis of the events of September 11, 2001. Includes historical and geo-political background and examines the motivation of the people who played key roles in the destruction of the evidence and the obstruction of justice for the families of the victims.
by Christopher Bollyn
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
"When a man has so far corrupted and prostituted the chastity of his mind, as to [profess] things he does not believe, he has prepared himself for the commission of every other crime."
Thomas Paine
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Dr. Judy Wood
Dr. Judy Wood earned a Ph.D. Degree from Virginia Tech and is a former professor of mechanical engineering. She has research expertise in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, deformation analysis, materials characterization and materials engineering science. Her research has involved testing materials, including complex-material systems, in the area of photomechanics, or the use of optical and image-analysis methods to determine physical properties of materials and measure how materials respond to forces placed on them. Her area of expertise involves interferometry in forensic science. She taught graduate and undergraduate engineering classes and has authored or co-authored over 60 peer-reviewed papers and journal publications in her areas of expertise.
https://DrJudyWood.com
