September 10, 2025, 30 Posts Published And Archived. When Will The Scourge Of Black Murderers End? by Nicholas J. Fuentes (39:53)
Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi: Ideological Father Of The EU by Beau Albrecht, Israel Strikes Qatar, Targets Hamas Peace Talks After U.S. Gives Greenlight by Rachel Blevins and Karen Kwiatkowski (38:28)
Video Of The Day
When Will The Scourge Of Black Murderers End? (39:53)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6yq9i2-when-will-the-scourge-of-black-murderers-end-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi: Ideological Father Of The EU
This article describes a mixed-race political figure, basically a professional activist, who projected a benevolent exterior, yet brought destruction in his wake.
by Beau Albrecht
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2017/03/23/richard-coudenhove-kalergi-ideological-father-of-the-eu
Israel Strikes Qatar, Targets Hamas Peace Talks After U.S. Gives Greenlight (38:28)
by Rachel Blevins and Karen Kwiatkowski
https://rachelblevins.substack.com/p/israel-strikes-qatar-karen-kwiatkowski
The West Bank Is On The Verge Of Catastrophe
The Israelis will not allow for 3.3 million Palestinians to live in what the regime considers “Israel’s biblical heartlands”; they seek “Greater Israel” with as few Palestinians there as possible.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/the-west-bank-is-on-the-verge-of-catastrophe
Murder Of Iryna Zarutska: The Main Point No Conservatives Will Utter (1:32:49)
by Timothy Gordon
https://rumble.com/v6yo9qw-murder-of-iryna-zarutska-the-main-point-no-conservatives-will-utter.html
Nepal Government Overthrown, Palaces Burn, Prime Minister Flees, People Seize Power, And Meanwhile, In Israel (Text and Videos)
From Kathmandu’s inferno to Israel’s shattered churches, and from Paris to Tokyo, governments are collapsing under the weight of corruption, unrest, and outrage.
by Reinette Senum
https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/breaking-nepal-government-overthrown
Is The Problem White People Or Black People? (9:07)
Why is it so easy to trick white people into thinking they are responsible for the failures of others?
by American Renaissance
https://rumble.com/v6yjpm0-is-the-problem-white-people-or-black-people.html
Agrochemical Industry Hijacked MAHA Report — A Major Assault On Families, Farmers, And Pro-Life Agriculture
The pesticide section of the report, which directs EPA to partner with industry on PR campaigns to convince Americans the system is ‘robust,’ reads like it was written by Bayer and Monsanto
by Elizabeth Kucinich
https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/agrochemical-industry-hijacked-maha
'Extraordinary To See A Global South Project In Real Time' - Pepe Escobar (9:32)
RT spoke with Pepe Escobar, journalist, the Cradle columnist, at the Eastern Economic Forum.
https://rumble.com/v6yno8y-extraordinary-to-see-a-global-south-project-in-real-time-pepe-escobar.html
Here’s The Real Reason Israel Attacked Qatar
The warnings of the resisting Arabs now appear to be coming to fruition.
by Palestine Will Be Free
https://palestinewillbefree.substack.com/p/heres-real-reason-israel-attacked-qata
Trump’s Epstein Letter Exposed – “Wonderful Secrets” (3:01:37)
by The David Knight Show Episode #2091
https://rumble.com/v6ypg7k-tue-episode-2091-trumps-epstein-letter-exposed-wonderful-secrets.html
Rockefeller, The Flexner Report, And The American Medical Association: The Contentious Relationship Between Conventional Medicine And Homeopathy In America
by Dana Ullman
https://www.cureus.com/articles/370572-rockefeller-the-flexner-report-and-the-american-medical-association-the-contentious-relationship-between-conventional-medicine-and-homeopathy-in-america
Ave Maria
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Ave-Maria
Quote Of The Day
“Respect was invented to cover the empty place where love should be.”
Leo Tolstoy
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Book Of The Day
The Art Of Speculation And Secrets Of Wall Street Fully Explained
The Art of Speculation and Secrets of Wall Street fully explained is an unchanged, high-quality reprint of the original edition of 1874.
by John Hickling & Company
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 2,000 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Mark R. Elsis