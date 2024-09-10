September 10, 2024, The Daily Newsletter, 30 Posts Published And Archived. The Myth Of German Villainy by Benton L. Bradberry (Book and Audiobook)
Video Of Israeli Apache Helicopters Firing On Everything Moving On The Ground On October 7 (4:02) and Israel Launches Expanded Strikes In Syria by Vanessa Beeley (Text and Video)
Senator Huey P. Long died 89 years ago today
after being shot two days earlier by Jewish assassin, Carl Weiss.
Book Of The Day
The Myth Of German Villainy (Book and Audiobook)
As the title The Myth of German Villainy indicates, this book is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history’s ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War II, though the facts don’t bear that out. During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War II further solidified this image of Germany as history’s ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history’s ultimate villain?
by Benton L. Bradberry
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Video Of The Day
Video Of Israeli Apache Helicopters Firing On Everything Moving On The Ground On October 7 (4:02)
https://rumble.com/v5ecs98-video-of-israeli-apache-helicopters-firing-on-everything-moving-on-the-grou.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
October 7 (News / Videos / Archives)
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis
Lead Post
Israel Launches Expanded Strikes In Syria Targeting Military And Civilian Infrastructure (Text and Video)
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/israel-launches-expanded-strikes
Rosary Blast 2024
Our Lady knows exactly why we’re bleeding,
And, better than anyone else, what we are needing.
by Richard N. Williamson
https://stmarcelinitiative.org/rosary-blast-2024
The Entire State Of Israel Is Built Upon A Lie (0:34)
by George Galloway
https://rumble.com/v5e9xip-the-entire-state-of-israel-is-built-upon-a-lie-by-george-galloway.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Overthrowing The Constitution: All Sides Are Waging War On Our Freedoms
by John and Nisha Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/overthrowing_the_constitution_all_sides_are_waging_war_on_our_freedoms
Between 100,000 And 250,000 Old People Will Be Murdered By The British Government During The Winter Of 2024/5 – They Will Die Of Cold And Hunger
by Dr. Vernon Coleman
https://www.vernoncoleman.com/oldpeoplewill.htm
Iram: The Lost City Of Giants by Universe Inside You (38:13)
by Universe Inside You
https://rumble.com/v5e7te3-iram-the-lost-city-of-giants-by-universe-inside-you.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Enabling A “Brutus” To Slay The Elon Musk “Caesar”
War has broken out. There is no need for further pretence about it.
by Alastair Crooke
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/09/09/enabling-a-brutus-to-slay-the-elon-musk-caesar
Israel Is Evicting One Of The Last Christian Families Near The Birthplace Of Our Lord Jesus
The first wave of new settlements in the West Bank since 2017 has seen Israeli authorities and armed settlers force one of the last remaining Christian families off their land – in the region of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ.
by Frank Wright
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/israel-is-evicting-one-of-the-last-christian-families-near-the-birthplace-of-our-lord-jesus/?utm_source=popular
Trumpowitz Says He Will Make IVF Treatments Paid For By The Government — No Surprise That Israel Does The Same. Here’s Why… (Audio 1:00:00)
by BirthOfANewEarth
https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/trumpowitz-says-he-will-make-ivf
Quote Of The Day
"I would never rob your cradles to feed the dogs of war."
Huey P. Long
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Assassination Of Huey Long
By 1935, tensions ran high in Louisiana, as rumors of multiple plots to assassinate Huey Long swirled around the capital. Huey’s consolidation of personal power led to talk of armed insurrection by his enemies. On September 8, Huey was shot by the relative (Carl Weiss) of a political enemy in the State Capitol, and he died two days later at age 42. News of Huey’s death made headlines around the world, and an estimated 200,000 mourners flocked to Baton Rouge to pay their respects.
https://www.hueylong.com/life-times/assassination.php
Website Of The Day
Sacred Geometry Academy
We are building a community of people who love sacred geometry.
https://SacredGeometryAcademy.com
