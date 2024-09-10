Senator Huey P. Long died 89 years ago today

after being shot two days earlier by Jewish assassin, Carl Weiss.



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

Over 5,800 posts have been published and archived in 2024.

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Book Of The Day

The Myth Of German Villainy (Book and Audiobook)

As the title The Myth of German Villainy indicates, this book is about the mischaracterization of Germany as history’s ultimate “villain.” The “official” story of Western Civilization in the twentieth century casts Germany as the disturber of the peace in Europe, and the cause of both World War I and World War II, though the facts don’t bear that out. During both wars, fantastic atrocity stories were invented by Allied propaganda to create hatred of the German people for the purpose of bringing public opinion around to support the wars. The “Holocaust” propaganda which emerged after World War II further solidified this image of Germany as history’s ultimate villain. But how true is this “official” story? Was Germany really history’s ultimate villain?

by Benton L. Bradberry

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Video Of The Day

Video Of Israeli Apache Helicopters Firing On Everything Moving On The Ground On October 7 (4:02)

https://rumble.com/v5ecs98-video-of-israeli-apache-helicopters-firing-on-everything-moving-on-the-grou.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



October 7 (News / Videos / Archives)

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Lead Post

Israel Launches Expanded Strikes In Syria Targeting Military And Civilian Infrastructure (Text and Video)

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/israel-launches-expanded-strikes



Rosary Blast 2024

Our Lady knows exactly why we’re bleeding,

And, better than anyone else, what we are needing.

by Richard N. Williamson

https://stmarcelinitiative.org/rosary-blast-2024



The Entire State Of Israel Is Built Upon A Lie (0:34)

by George Galloway

https://rumble.com/v5e9xip-the-entire-state-of-israel-is-built-upon-a-lie-by-george-galloway.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Overthrowing The Constitution: All Sides Are Waging War On Our Freedoms

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/overthrowing_the_constitution_all_sides_are_waging_war_on_our_freedoms



Between 100,000 And 250,000 Old People Will Be Murdered By The British Government During The Winter Of 2024/5 – They Will Die Of Cold And Hunger

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/oldpeoplewill.htm



Iram: The Lost City Of Giants by Universe Inside You (38:13)

by Universe Inside You

https://rumble.com/v5e7te3-iram-the-lost-city-of-giants-by-universe-inside-you.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Enabling A “Brutus” To Slay The Elon Musk “Caesar”

War has broken out. There is no need for further pretence about it.

by Alastair Crooke

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/09/09/enabling-a-brutus-to-slay-the-elon-musk-caesar



Israel Is Evicting One Of The Last Christian Families Near The Birthplace Of Our Lord Jesus

The first wave of new settlements in the West Bank since 2017 has seen Israeli authorities and armed settlers force one of the last remaining Christian families off their land – in the region of Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus Christ.

by Frank Wright

https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/israel-is-evicting-one-of-the-last-christian-families-near-the-birthplace-of-our-lord-jesus/?utm_source=popular



Trumpowitz Says He Will Make IVF Treatments Paid For By The Government — No Surprise That Israel Does The Same. Here’s Why… (Audio 1:00:00)

by BirthOfANewEarth

https://birthofanewearth.substack.com/p/trumpowitz-says-he-will-make-ivf



Quote Of The Day

"I would never rob your cradles to feed the dogs of war."

Huey P. Long

Senator Huey P. Long died 89 years ago today after being shot two days earlier by Jewish assassin, Carl Weiss.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Assassination Of Huey Long

By 1935, tensions ran high in Louisiana, as rumors of multiple plots to assassinate Huey Long swirled around the capital. Huey’s consolidation of personal power led to talk of armed insurrection by his enemies. On September 8, Huey was shot by the relative (Carl Weiss) of a political enemy in the State Capitol, and he died two days later at age 42. News of Huey’s death made headlines around the world, and an estimated 200,000 mourners flocked to Baton Rouge to pay their respects.

https://www.hueylong.com/life-times/assassination.php



Website Of The Day

Sacred Geometry Academy

We are building a community of people who love sacred geometry.

https://SacredGeometryAcademy.com



Featured News

7,500 Posts Published And Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/News



Categories

1,234 Categories To Search Featured News Archive

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories



Archive

Over 34,000 Informative Articles, News Stories, Videos, Memes, Books, And Music Posts Have Been Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive



Memes

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,700 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe to my newsletter, free speech social media and video platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis