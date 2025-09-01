

Video Of The Day

Technocracy Rising (4:30)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v6ycamu-technocracy-rising-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Digital Delusion: From Human Society To Digital Dystopia

How we auctioned off Humanity and called it an Upgrade...

Prologue: The Magnificent Scam: Ladies and gentlemen, we are living through the most successful confidence trick ever perpetrated on the human species. It's so elegant, so comprehensive, that the marks are actually grateful to their confidence tricksters. They queue up to buy the very products that enslave them, vote for the policies that impoverish them, and defend the systems that surveil them.

by Obliged To See

https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-digital-delusion



Project Esther: MN Massacre Used To Criminalize Anti-Israel Dissent (22:08)

Christian children were massacred by a satanic tranny, and the media immediately blamed white Christians. This demonic plot is a weaponized false flag, engineered to justify a new AI surveillance program

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6y81vo-project-esther-mn-massacre-used-to-criminalize-anti-israel-dissent.html



Iran’s Parliament Submits Emergency Bill To Withdraw From NPT

Iran's parliament has introduced a bill for a complete withdrawal from the NPT in response to the E3's decision to trigger the snapback mechanism.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-s-parliament-submits-emergency-bill-to-withdraw-from-np



Talk On Morphic Resonance From The Science Of Consciousness Conference In Barcelona (July 2025) (52:26)

Sometimes crystals behave in surprising ways. A new chemical may resist crystallizing for years-then suddenly, once it happens in one place, crystals start forming more easily everywhere.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/talk-on-morphic-resonance-from-the



Labor Day: Celebrating Modern Slavery

As Labor Day weekend approaches, most workers would agree that the best thing about it is the extra day off. Most will not think twice about its meaning or the fact that after decades and even centuries of so-called progress, workers of the world remain enslaved by a handful of bloodline controllers.

by Dean Henderson

https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/labor-day-celebrating-modern-slavery



Proof The October 7th Bodycams 'With Clouds' Were Pre-Recorded And Frauds (57:16)

by AllTheWorldsAStage

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H6fhaQJAhRs0



The Jewish Architects Of Suburbia: Isolation And The Destruction Of White Ethnic Communities

The quiet cul-de-sacs, neatly trimmed lawns, and endless rows of houses may feel like the most natural expression of American life. But the comfort of suburban living was no accident. It was planned from above. Two Jewish figures—Robert Moses and William Levitt—deliberately engineered this way of life many take for granted to this very day.

by Jose Nino

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/08/28/the-jewish-architects-of-suburbia-isolation-and-the-destruction-of-white-ethnic-communities



ACH (2635) I’m Talking To You #252 – The Dog With The Dragon Tattoo (Audio 43:34)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/08/29/ach-2635-im-talking-to-you-252-the-dog-with-the-dragon-tattoo



