September 1, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Technocracy Rising by Greg Reese (4:30)
The Digital Delusion: From Human Society To Digital Dystopia by Obliged To See, and Project Esther: MN Massacre Used To Criminalize Anti-Israel Dissent by Stew Peters (22:08)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News.
Video Of The Day
Technocracy Rising (4:30)
by Greg Reese
https://rumble.com/v6ycamu-technocracy-rising-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Digital Delusion: From Human Society To Digital Dystopia
How we auctioned off Humanity and called it an Upgrade...
Prologue: The Magnificent Scam: Ladies and gentlemen, we are living through the most successful confidence trick ever perpetrated on the human species. It's so elegant, so comprehensive, that the marks are actually grateful to their confidence tricksters. They queue up to buy the very products that enslave them, vote for the policies that impoverish them, and defend the systems that surveil them.
by Obliged To See
https://discoverwhatawaitsyou.substack.com/p/the-digital-delusion
Project Esther: MN Massacre Used To Criminalize Anti-Israel Dissent (22:08)
Christian children were massacred by a satanic tranny, and the media immediately blamed white Christians. This demonic plot is a weaponized false flag, engineered to justify a new AI surveillance program
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6y81vo-project-esther-mn-massacre-used-to-criminalize-anti-israel-dissent.html
Iran’s Parliament Submits Emergency Bill To Withdraw From NPT
Iran's parliament has introduced a bill for a complete withdrawal from the NPT in response to the E3's decision to trigger the snapback mechanism.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/iran-s-parliament-submits-emergency-bill-to-withdraw-from-np
Talk On Morphic Resonance From The Science Of Consciousness Conference In Barcelona (July 2025) (52:26)
Sometimes crystals behave in surprising ways. A new chemical may resist crystallizing for years-then suddenly, once it happens in one place, crystals start forming more easily everywhere.
by Rupert Sheldrake
https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/talk-on-morphic-resonance-from-the
Labor Day: Celebrating Modern Slavery
As Labor Day weekend approaches, most workers would agree that the best thing about it is the extra day off. Most will not think twice about its meaning or the fact that after decades and even centuries of so-called progress, workers of the world remain enslaved by a handful of bloodline controllers.
by Dean Henderson
https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/labor-day-celebrating-modern-slavery
Proof The October 7th Bodycams 'With Clouds' Were Pre-Recorded And Frauds (57:16)
by AllTheWorldsAStage
https://www.bitchute.com/video/H6fhaQJAhRs0
The Jewish Architects Of Suburbia: Isolation And The Destruction Of White Ethnic Communities
The quiet cul-de-sacs, neatly trimmed lawns, and endless rows of houses may feel like the most natural expression of American life. But the comfort of suburban living was no accident. It was planned from above. Two Jewish figures—Robert Moses and William Levitt—deliberately engineered this way of life many take for granted to this very day.
by Jose Nino
https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2025/08/28/the-jewish-architects-of-suburbia-isolation-and-the-destruction-of-white-ethnic-communities
ACH (2635) I’m Talking To You #252 – The Dog With The Dragon Tattoo (Audio 43:34)
A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/08/29/ach-2635-im-talking-to-you-252-the-dog-with-the-dragon-tattoo
October 7
A False Flag To Create Greater Israel
Dozens of archives, articles, news, and videos.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/October-7-by-Mark-R-Elsis
