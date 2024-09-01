EarthNewspaper.com

Book Of The Day

Holy Bible (KJV)

by davince.com/pdf-holy-bible

Featured News

The Truth: You Can't Handle The Truth!

There is no need to beat around the bush. The United States is a complete fraud and a terrorist monster. There you have it, so how will you handle this information? Most tend to fly a bloody flag, salute and pledge allegiance to the State, sing the murder-supporting and pro-war national anthem, and willingly vote for your selected king and master every four years. This is the behavior of an obedient, enslaved, and dying society. Do not ask who is to blame unless you are prepared to look in the mirror.

by Gary D. Barnett

Video Of The Day

How Christ Became King (19:08)

by Robert Sepehr

Quote Of The Day

"These things I command you, that ye love one another."

John 15:17

