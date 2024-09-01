September 1, 2024, The Daily Newsletter. New Page: EarthNewspaper.com/Books
The Truth: You Can't Handle The Truth! by Gary D. Barnett and How Christ Became King by Robert Sepehr (19:08)
Book Of The Day
Holy Bible (KJV)
by davince.com/pdf-holy-bible
The Truth: You Can't Handle The Truth!
There is no need to beat around the bush. The United States is a complete fraud and a terrorist monster. There you have it, so how will you handle this information? Most tend to fly a bloody flag, salute and pledge allegiance to the State, sing the murder-supporting and pro-war national anthem, and willingly vote for your selected king and master every four years. This is the behavior of an obedient, enslaved, and dying society. Do not ask who is to blame unless you are prepared to look in the mirror.
by Gary D. Barnett
Video Of The Day
How Christ Became King (19:08)
by Robert Sepehr
Quote Of The Day
"These things I command you, that ye love one another."
John 15:17
